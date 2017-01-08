Hear Ye

The primrose path has come to an end!

On January 20, 2017 we will mark the final conclusion of the Primrose Path. President Obama will be out. President Obama's legacy will get cancelled. Mr. Trump will become the President of the United States. Nothing, as in absolutely nothing, will remain the same.

If there is one theme, one idea, one concept, that you must grasp to win at the Great Game this year; this is it. There is nothing as important as understanding this breakpoint between the old and the new. The cards are going to be re-shuffled and there is a new dealer in town.

"If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old."

-Peter F. Drucker

The Fed

Given our very new reality then, the most important thing to figure out is Mr. Trump and what he is actually going to do. I point first at the Fed; Trumped! What those people say during the next two weeks; irrelevant. Mr. Trump has two slots to fill right off the bat and business people will be "in" and academics "out." I also think the tenure of Ms. Yellen and Mr. Fischer will be a short-lived affair. America's central bank of today and our central bank of tomorrow will be two very, very different affairs.

You can forget dot-plots, rate hikes and all the rest of it. It just won't matter. What is stated, with authority today, will be cancelled tomorrow. What is written about in the Press now, will be re-written in two to four weeks. The break between the present and the future is arriving on January 20.

Oil

Oil is another arena with a break-point, in my view. OPEC played the "cut the output" card amongst themselves. Then they played it with the non-OPEC countries. The price of oil rose as a result. Many people anticipate the cheating, which will happen in my view, and that, I think, is baked into the cake, but I have a different viewpoint.

I think the breakpoint occurs with the 49% sale of Aramco (Private:ARMCO). I think the Saudis will do everything in their power to keep the price of oil up until that sale takes place. Then, in my estimation, a major back-up will occur in the price of oil. That, I believe, is the line in the Arabian sand.

Mr. Trump will also weigh in on oil and natural gas. I believe there will be tax credits, major production increases and that America, in a very short period of time, is going to be a significant energy exporter. Here is another breakpoint and it will be "America First" as we break the backs of OPEC and the other nations that have thrived, and supported terrorism, by lording oil over us like some Emir presiding over a court at some oasis.

America, in my view, is about to strike back!

"I will not attend the funeral, but I have asked my friend Mark to write a sentence saying that I approved of it."

-The Wizard

Investments

On November 8, 2016, on CNBC and in "Out of the Box," I said that Mr. Trump would win, that equities would surge higher and that yields would also rise. With substantial tax cuts coming I still like the overall equity play. I think yields have now flat-lined with the support/resistance lines, in my calculations, at 2.51% and 2.32% for the ten year Treasury. Several bright people have suggested a further rise in yields but I am not in that camp.

I think President Trump is going to downsize government, cut out many of our "Free Lunch" programs and provide growth through the decrease in corporate and personal taxes and the closing of many tax loopholes. I also believe that we will be exporting oil and natural gas in short order and that those revenues will help close the funding gap as new infrastructure projects are initiated.

I also foresee major geopolitical problems in the oil producing nations and political upheavals in Europe which will drive money into America and out of the troubled regions in the rest of the world. "America First," means them second, and I think our soon to be President Trump means exactly what he says here.

I am also still a big fan of closed-end bond funds. I have touted them all year and the ones that I like have returned about 10% with monthly checks that increases the compounding of interest. You have to know what you are doing, and there is plenty of homework that must be undertaken to choose the right funds. I still recommend my income strategy, which also includes buying corporate bonds, for people and money managers alike.

Our New Path

America did not tell the millions of men and women who came from every country in the world and who - with their hands, their intelligence and their heart - built the greatest nation in the world: "Come, and everything will be given to you." She said: "Come, and the only limits to what you'll be able to achieve will be your own courage and your own talent."

-Nicolas Sarkozy

I am optimistic about the financial markets because I am optimistic about America. I think our new path will be better for the country than our old path. I am glad to be rid of the Primrose Path. I join Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson in their sentiments: