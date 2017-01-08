Valuation Metrics Point To S&P Valuations In 90th Percentile - There Is One Sector That Offers Value

There are three different ETFs that offer a way to focus on the better value offered by healthcare stocks.

The healthcare sector offers a much better value proposition than the overall market.

Across an average of 7 valuation metrics the S&P 500 is in the 90th percentile when it comes to valuation versus historical data.

I came across some data from Goldman Sachs on where the market currently sits valuation-wise relative to historical levels.

The data is concerning.

On an aggregate basis across the valuation metrics above the market is in the 88th percentile today. On a median basis the valuation numbers look even worse, on average reaching the 98th percentile.

If you are reading this and you can see this data and are still buying an S&P 500 index fund (NYSEARCA:SPY) I have to ask: why?

Do you not think that valuation matters? Or are you just buying because you are buying into "the greater fool theory" and hope that stocks just continue going higher regardless of valuation?

I'd love to hear from you in the comment section if you are a buyer of index funds today because I would like to know why.

Not All Sectors Are Valued Equally

The last really big market bubble was in the late 1990s when index fund investing last had its moment in the sun. If you will recall back then it was technology stocks that led the way, while boring old "bricks and mortar" companies traded down to very compelling valuations.

I'm not saying that we have a stock market bubble today that is anything compared to 1999, but I am saying that the overall market is very expensive. Like in the late 1990s there are sectors that offer better valuations.

Goldman Sachs provides some analysis on this, and it jibes with what the Superinvestors I track have been buying.

Against 10-year average valuations the health care sector looks attractively priced. I think this provides a wonderful option for investors looking to deploy cash today but don't want to add exposure to the overall market.

A couple of options for doing this without taking on individual company risk are these three ETFs:

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Weighted by market cap just as the S&P 500 is, this ETF holds just under 60 stocks and is most concentrated in well-known household names. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (12 percent), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (7.4 percent), and Merck (NYSE:MRK) (6.4 percent), its three-largest investments, make up a combined 26 percent of the fund.

An annual expense ratio of 0.14% makes this fund very inexpensive for buy-and-hold investors.

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

A very diversified ETF, Vanguard's healthcare ETF has a lot to like, including exposure to over 350 companies that run the gamut from pharmaceuticals to healthcare facilities operators. Like many sector ETFs, though, this one is also market cap-weighted, thus again heavily weighting J&J (9 percent), Pfizer (6 percent), and Merck (6 percent).

The fund is designed to track the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, which invests in American domiciled companies that are based in the United States. What it does offer, however, is cost efficiency, carrying an annual expense ratio of just 0.09%.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

This one is a globally diversified ETF that invests in all healthcare companies, foreign and domestic. The top three holdings are JNJ (8 percent), Pfizer (5 percent) and Novartis (5 percent)

This fund will give you exposure to American companies, which still dominate about two-thirds of the portfolio, but it also offers access to foreign companies. In all, the fund holds over 100 different stocks, with Switzerland- and U.K.-based companies following up the United States to round out the top three geographies.

The fund does carry a higher-than-average expense ratio for index funds, but its total expense ratio of 0.47% of assets annually is not out of line for sector-specific funds, particularly those that venture across local borders.

