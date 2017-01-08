Transports Week In Review - S&P 500 Starts The Year Ahead Of Transports

Many questions remain surrounding Trump's policy changes; NAFTA and trade, tax reform, infrastructure spending and Obamacare are just a few.

The year of 2017 is off to a gradual start for broader indices, while transports have begun with mixed performance. For starters, companies exposed to the container shipping industry were some of last year's worst performers. This year, while it's still early, this industry has performed strongly.

Even with a short trading week, markets are sending signals of increased volatility. This has stemmed from President-elect Donald Trump's focus on preserving jobs in the U.S., notably through tweets to major auto manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) among others.

Energy and consumer staple sectors have also displayed varying trading patterns early. Some are expecting more pressure for consumer staples depending upon the level of interest rate increases. Natural gas companies were hit hard earlier during the week due to changing weather forecasts for the remainder of winter.

President-elect Trump's policy implications remain unknown. We will not have a clear picture until the next few months pass as the initial 100 days will be crucial for the new administration to make progress. Perceptions regarding foreign trade policy, tax reform, infrastructure spending and Obamacare will soon get their true dose of reality.

YTD 2017

For the first week of 2017, the spread between the S&P 500 and the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) was two percentage points. The S&P 500 increased by 30 basis points, bps to 0.3 percent for the year, while the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF declined by 170 bps to -1.7 percent for 2017.

Most transport industry representative stocks have traded in a somewhat tight range, with the core exceptions being Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW). Both Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) have underperformed the SPDR S&P Transportation index.

Early expectations for the U.S. are for an increase in gross domestic product, GDP growth, led by industrials. At the same time, interest rates are expected to be increased three times throughout the year. Deflation has currently kept cost inputs low for commodities and the grocery store industry, but rising rates are anticipated to impact consumer staples as competitive rates drive stock prices lower.

Rail Operators

For the first week of 2017, rail operators were mostly positive with a strong week. The exceptions were Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Union Pacific which were down two percent and marginally positive respectively. Much of the strong performance was driven by the results of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX).

President-elect Trump's potential impacts related to foreign trade policies could influence most every rail operator in the U.S. This relates to North America Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA business between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It also relates to seaport traffic either directly hauled by rail or converted into 53-foot domestic intermodal containers.

Right now, it is not clear as to the net impact tax reform, infrastructure investments, retained business in the U.S. versus foreign trade policies restrictive towards imports.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were mostly higher during the week buoyed by Greenbrier's earnings results. I have yet to dive into the numbers, but judging by Friday's performance, the company likely beat estimates and provided well-received forecasts for railcar orders and deliveries for the future.

I continue to be cautious for the rail industry in general. Not because 2017 does not offer potential upside from a traffic and pricing perspective, but because of the unknowns as to impacts upon the near-term from the new administration.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers traded in a close range with exceptions to the positive being Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK). The laggard for the week was Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH). Most companies were down.

For the trucking industry, there is optimism as there may be a stronger net result from President-elect Trump's near-term policies. Companies less exposed to import business may be in a stronger position for growth. Additionally, even the regulatory environment becomes less strict, the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate will still have an impact. The lack of labor pool for the next generation of truck drivers is also a natural tightening impact.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload, LTL peers were flat for the most part; the exception being Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). LTL companies have mirrored trucking industry trends with their truckload peers.

Like truckload carriers, I expect there will be similar possibilities and challenges during 2017. A tailwind which may provide an added benefit is the expected improvement for industrial production. LTL companies have much of their business tied to the industry industries. Overall, I am bullish more for the larger companies and those not exposed to unionized labor.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight package and delivery peers displayed a variance in performance this past week. This was led by positive results for both Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Air cargo lessors were the laggards for the week.

E-commerce will continue to be a tailwind for air freight and package delivery. But investors should remember that despite strong e-commerce growth, companies like FedEx generate the substantial amount of their business from their regular products not all associated with Internet transactions. This is why volume growth has lagged e-commerce.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mixed, but mostly down for the week. The laggard of the group was Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT); the top performer was CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) up marginally.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) announced this past week that a trial is being performed with A.P. Moller - Maersk (MAERSK-A.CO) which will provide an automated load matching marketplace for shipments. It was stated in the announcement that third-party logistics companies would still be involved in the process. However, freight industries are some of the least technologically advanced and money and interest continues to pour into industries to achieve greater efficiencies and cost savings.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

The container shipping industry was hands-down, the worst performing transport industry during last year. This year is a clean new slate I guess. For the week, CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was up nearly 30 percent as all container lessors rallied.

The overcapacity issues plaguing the container shipping industry are not over; it is still not clear when it will be over the next few years. Any trade policies that would further reduce container shipping demand would only worsen the current environment, sending freight rates lower. This industry like the rail industry, is unclear in the near-term.

Airlines

The focus of Transports by James Sands is on freight industries. However, I have added airline peers as it is an industry of interest within transports. Coverage will initially be at a very high level as detailed analysis is not currently performed.

For the week, airlines were mostly down. This was led by JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) which was down nearly four percent. Only Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was marginally positive for the week. Airlines have had a nice run from last year.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

For week 52 of 2016, total traffic increased by 10 bps to -4.9percent YTD with carload traffic better by 10 bps to -7.4 percent and intermodal traffic better by 20 bps at -1.8 percent. Week 52 witnessed a substantial increase of seven percent versus last year.

Container traffic improved to 0.3 percent for the year, a 20 bps increase. As of early December, eastbound domestic intermodal pricing was up between four and 24 percent versus last year. Container traffic demand for this year is uncertain based upon the future of the U.S.'s trade policies.

Week 52 witnessed an end to the twenty-four-consecutive week record of weekly coal carload traffic above 105,000. This was due to seasonality; traffic was up two percent versus last year. It was also the third consecutive week in which coal traffic was positive. Grain performance remained positive, up five percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic dropped substantially below 40,000 carloads due to seasonality, performance was up 26 percent versus last year. Crushed stone, gravel and sand has outperformed petroleum products twenty-three out of the previous twenty-eight weeks; week 52 performance was up 12 percent. Petroleum products were down 20 percent.

Trucking Industry

As mentioned in a previous week, truck tonnage increased by nearly six percent during November 2016 versus the previous year. This performance reflected an eight percent improvement from October.

As stated by some experts, truck tonnage has moved in a seesaw pattern throughout all of 2016. The information provided by the American Trucking Association (ATA) is seasonally adjusted. Compared to the Cass Freight Index information without seasonal adjustments, volumes were down for the year for the same time periods.

Regardless, what both trends display is a correlation between the improved seaport container traffic and rail intermodal traffic. All of these data sets also correlate to the peak shipping season timeframe of September through December for 2016.

Air Cargo

Air cargo traffic numbers for November 2016 were very robust. International air cargo demand improved greater than five percent versus the previous year. This was much better than the three percent increase in offered freight capacity; the load factor for the year was a monthly high at nearly 67 percent.

For the eleven months through 2016, volume growth was modest, up just over one percent. Expectations are positive for 2017 to achieve growth, but energy price volatility will be something to pay attention to. Similar to seaports and land ports of entry, the air cargo industry will be impacted by any foreign trade policies that reduce import demand.

Container Shipping Lines

For the Trans-Pacific trade lane, the Drewry-Weekly reported a nearly 67 percent increase in average spot market freight rates in early January versus last year. The comparison reflects U.S. dollars per 40-foot container unit, FEU. Rates were not yet available for the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI).

Westbound pricing from Los Angeles to Asia has remained stable. Asia to Europe pricing has remained positive for Rotterdam up nearly 97 percent, but North Europe and the Mediterranean pricing has been down five to 30 percent of late. Rotterdam to Asia pricing has remained stable up five percent. Trans-Atlantic pricing was down four percent to Europe and down 14 percent to the U.S. of late.

Despite early signs of improved average spot market activity in January, overcapacity challenges remain. The freight rate environment will likely benefit from last year's low baseline during certain months of the year. But monthly performance could remain choppy, especially during this year's fall/winter months.

North America Seaports

With much of seaport TEU traffic looking like it will be flat for 2016, prospects for 2017 are unclear. Early indications from Class I rail container traffic suggests that December will also be a solid month for North America seaport traffic.

For the West Coast, focus for 2017 should be on the deviation between the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, as well as the variation in laden imports versus the East and Gulf coasts. Also of note will be the performance of laden exports as 2016 was a strong year.

East and Gulf Coast ports witnessed solid performance in defending market share gains through 2016. For 2017, the Panama Canal new locks will be something to pay attention to, although the ramp up in calls is not likely to have increased substantially.

North America Cross-Border Trade

Early on since Donald Trump was elected as the next U.S. President, I was not anticipating a hard stance on trade policies. But over the past few weeks, it has become apparent that Mr. Trump is going to curtail certain industries from expanding their facilities into Mexico.

What has really changed of late is the fact that Ford decided to cancel its new automobile plant in Mexico - one of five planned over the next four years. Mr. Trump has also targeted General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Toyota Motor Company (NYSE:TM). General Motors has been anticipated to invest $5 billion into Mexico over the near-term.

What is not so clear is whether Mr. Trump's stance will be equally tough against Canada. Close to 20 percent of light-duty passenger vehicles consumed in the U.S. are produced in Canada and Mexico. Perhaps Mr. Trump is going to focus on large durable good products. Or perhaps no means no, regardless of the product. The implications of this will be far-reaching, especially if it ensues throughout the election term.

The other item to be paying attention to is the energy crisis brewing in Mexico. Energy reform has the country witnessing between 20 to 40 percent increases in local gas prices to start the year. This has added to local citizen ire with Mr. Trump as the peso has depreciated some 50 percent versus the dollar, and President Enrique Pena Nieto's recent appointment of Luis Videgaray, a supposedly preferred politician by Trump. These events have Mexico's local citizens frustrated as it appears their president will be making good to craft a deal with Trump.

Summary

The theme for 2017 is to see what the new Trump administration will have in store for the U.S.'s near-term future. The unknowns surrounding the events that will be taking place over the next few months have made it more challenging for investments. There will be more variables now in play to add to volatility.

The transport industries that I believe will be impacted the most include the rail, container shipping and portions of the contract logistics industries. In contrast, I believe that air freight, package delivery and trucking industries will have a greater exposure to domestic demand, which will possibly benefit from tax reform and a less stringent regulatory environment.

For companies exposed to Mexico, investors should consider the increasing cost of fuel as a headwind for operating revenues. Kansas City Southern has the greatest exposure proportionally, but companies including Union Pacific, JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), Celadon Group and many others also will be impacted.

