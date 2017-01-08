J.C. Penney: Now Priced For Flat Growth

It has a value of approximately $7.25 per share with flat comps and 36% gross margins (2015 level) and $9.50 per share with +1% growth and 36.3% gross margins.

J.C. Penney did reaffirm its EBITDA target of $1 billion, likely indicating its ability to trim costs some more.

The sales numbers are disappointing and make its +3% per year target from 2017 to 2019 appear to be a significant stretch.

J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) holiday sales update was disappointing, with its comparable store sales decline of -0.8% for November/December coming in below my expectations. On the positive side, J.C. Penney reaffirmed its full-year EBITDA target of $1 billion, although it may be getting to that target through additional SG&A cuts rather than improved gross margins.

The lack of sales growth in 2016 and current department store environment do make J.C. Penney's target for 3% comps growth per year seem like a stretch now. However, J.C. Penney's share price has now come down to the point where it is pricing in flat growth and margins rather than anything near the targets J.C. Penney outlined during its Analyst Day presentation.

November/December Results

J.C. Penney's comparable store sales decline of -0.8% for November/December was several percent below my expectations and well below its Q4 guidance for +2% to +5% comps. Although Q4 results could be improved by a strong January, since January is the lowest volume month in Q4, it probably won't have a huge impact on the quarter. It would take approximately +4% comps in January to get flat comps for Q4, and -5% comps in January to lower Q4's comps to -1.5%.

Appliances were supposed to add over 2% to comps, so without appliance sales J.C. Penney's performance for November/December could have ended up closer to -3%, which would be lower than Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). That non-appliances performance is concerning and is something to watch in future quarters.

On the other hand, while Macy's and Kohl's lowered their earnings guidance for the year, J.C. Penney maintained its guidance for $1 billion EBITDA despite the sales miss. J.C. Penney needs around $423 million EBITDA in Q4 2016 to hit that target.

The commentary from Kohl's indicated that gross margins were lower than planned due to the promotional environment, while Macy's earnings guidance revision appears to indicate lower than planned gross margins as well. The impact of gross margins on Q4 results appears smaller than the impact of the sales misses though.

Given the information from Macy's and Kohl's and the addition of lower margin appliance sales, it would be reasonable to expect that J.C. Penney's gross margins may end up a bit lower in Q4 2016 as well (perhaps 0.5% lower). This would mean that J.C. Penney would need to reduce SG&A by around $50 million in Q4 to hit its $1 billion EBITDA target.

The Future

Given the challenging environment for department stores and essentially flat (on track for -0.1% currently) comparable store sales growth for J.C. Penney in 2016, I am not optimistic anymore that it can reach its 3% per year comparable store sales target between 2017 and 2019. The gross margin improvement target of 75 to 100 basis points by 2019 also appears challenging to achieve, although targeting lower sales growth can probably result in some minor gross margin improvements.

SG&A is something that can potentially be cut further, although J.C. Penney indicated on its Q3 2016 conference call that it was uncertain that it could cut another $200 million from SG&A. That being said, there probably is some further room to cut SG&A, especially if growth expectations are reduced.

Valuation In A Low Growth Scenario

J.C. Penney has been making progress reducing its debt though, which improves the value available to its equity. With the headquarters sale and the positive cash flow at $1 billion EBITDA, J.C. Penney can potentially reduce its Q2 2017 net debt to under $3.7 billion. I like looking at mid-year net debt for retailers since it avoids the noise caused by the holiday season inventory buildup and selloff.

At under $8, J.C. Penney does offer a bit of upside if it can essentially deliver any sales growth now. A scenario with flat to 1% comparable store sales growth and 36% to 36.3% gross margins (a 0 to 30 basis points improvement versus 2015) along with around another $75 million in SG&A reductions to around $3.45 billion per year would put J.C. Penney's one year target price at approximately $7.25 to $9.50 per share. This is based on an EV to 2018 EBITDA multiple of 5.5x, which is fairly conservative and reflects continuing concerns about the longer-term future of department stores.

Conclusion

With comps tracking to -0.1% for 2016, it is reasonable to question whether J.C. Penney's sales growth has stalled out and its current sales price reflects those concerns. The target for 3% comparable store sales growth per year seems a stretch given its inability to hit +3% for any quarter in 2016.

J.C. Penney at mid-$7 now represents a bet on whether it can deliver any sales growth or gross margin improvement. J.C. Penney offers upside if it can deliver sales and/or gross margin improvement resulting in EBITDA increases outside of SG&A cuts, while there may be further downside with declining sales and/or gross margin deterioration.

I am currently holding on to my position in J.C. Penney, although I will probably not add to it unless it drops to around $7 and under. I may also write covered calls on part of my position to generate some income before the Q4 2016 earnings report and 2017 guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.