The 8% Income Portfolio: Year End Review

Some background:

In October of 2014, we launched an Income-Centric portfolio, with the dual purpose of providing high current income and preserving the capital. The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide roughly an 8% income and preserve the capital. The secondary goal was to provide some capital appreciation over the long term (please see full disclosure at the end of the article). You can read my original article here and previous update here.

To recap, a total amount of $100,000 was initially allocated to the portfolio, and another $100,000 was contributed in the next 12 months ($8,333 in 12 installments). No more fresh money was to be added thereafter.

Cash added/contributed:

Initial Investment 10/17/2014: $100,000 From Nov. 1st, 2014 until Oct 1st, 2015 $100,000 12 installments of $8333.33 TOTAL Contribution (Cost basis) $200,000 Click to enlarge

Since this is an income-centric portfolio focused towards high current income, as opposed to our DGI Portfolio (which has the goal of growing the dividends over time), the investment strategy is to utilize CEFs (Closed End Funds). We have chosen to invest in 12 CEFs to provide us a broad diversification, high distributions, and exposure to different types of assets such as Equity, Bonds/Credit Securities, Utility, Infrastructure, Energy MLPs, Preferred Income, Floating-rate Income, etc. Currently, we also have two individual company stocks in the portfolio besides 12 CEFs.

Here is the current portfolio composition:

Fund Name SYMBOL Fund's composition 1 Income (NYSE: DNP) DNP Utility (80%) 2 Kayne Anderson MLP (NYSE:KYN) KYN (MLP - Master Limited Partnership) 3 Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (NYSE:GOF) GOF Equity CEF fund 4 Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth (NYSE:STK) STK Equity CEF fund 5 Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NYSEMKT: NMZ) NMZ Muni Tax-Free ( Tax-free yield) 6 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (NYSE: PCI) PCI Global Income, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities 7 PIMCO DYNAMIC INCOME FD (NYSE: PDI) PDI Debt obligations and other income-producing securities 8 ISHARES US PREFERRED STOCK ** ETF ** (NYSEARCA: PFF) PFF Preferreds 90% (This is an ETF, not CEF) 9 COHEN & STEERS TOTAL RETURN REALITY Fund (NYSE: RFI) RFI REIT (Real Estate) CEF 10 COHEN & STEERS REIT & Preferred Income fund (NYSE: RNP) RNP Preferred is 48%, 50% REIT 11 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (NYSE: UTF) UTF Utility+Infrastructure (50% is International) 12 UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) CEFL Exchange Traded Note (based on the index of CEFs) 13 Annaly Capital Management, Inc (NYSE:NLY) NLY mREIT 14 Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) MAIN BDC (Business Development Co) Click to enlarge

Sale/Purchases made since January 2016:

Sold during this period: NONE

Purchases:

We started with a cash position of about $99,000 as of 1st of January 2016. Since we do not re-invest the dividends in this portfolio, an additional amount of $14,670 was added to the portfolio in 2016 by way of dividends/ distributions. As it is obvious that we had plenty of cash waiting to be invested at all times, but we were able to invest only about $44,000 during 2016. As of 31st December 2016, we had $69,779 in cash sitting in the portfolio, which represents just over 30% of the portfolio. Ideally, we would want only 15% cash in the portfolio, so we need to invest roughly $35,000 plus any dividends we will receive in the future. We feel that market is a bit overpriced and we would rather invest in small increments taking advantage of dollar cost averaging.

This is the summary of additional investments in 2016.

Date Symbol Amount Invested Prior investments/changes in Jan. 2016 18002.02 4/1/2016 KYN 1998.92 4/1/2016 MAIN 4002.56 4/1/2016 DNP 4001.97 4/1/2016 RFI 3990.24 4/1/2016 GOF 5989.08 6/30/2016 STK 3995.78 6/30/2016 GOF 1995.40 TOTAL $43,982.15 Click to enlarge

We added to the above securities, in order to bring all our positions to near equal-weight. The goal was to bring our cost-basis to ~$12,000 in every security, except NLY, MAIN, and CEFL.

MAIN and NLY:

MAIN and NLY are the only two individual company securities in this portfolio, which are not funds (every other security being a fund). MAIN is in BDC sector, whereas NLY being an mREIT. We added $2,000 to MAIN in 2016, bringing our total to $10,000. MAIN shares have appreciated nicely in 2016. Our cost-basis in NLY is $6,000. We will wait for the right opportunity to add to our NLY position.

STK: Our cost-basis in this technology fund is $8,000 so far. The fund invests in technology related equity securities and generates income by employing option writing strategy. This is a relatively volatile fund compared to others but also was one of the top performers in 2016.

KYN, DNP, RFI, GOF:

We made additional investments in each of these funds to bring our cost basis to $12,000 in each one of these funds.

KYN, being the energy based MLP, performed relatively well in 2016, as the oil prices recovered in the second half of the year. Though it reduced the distribution in 2016, it still pays $2.20 per share, which works out to be 11% yield at current prices.

GOF invests in US Government issued fixed income debt and senior equity, corporate bonds, mortgage and asset-backed securities and also utilizes 30% leverage and an options strategy. Its price fell down in November, but the NAV has continued to rise, however, the prices have recovered since then. Also, this fund usually trades at a premium rather than a discount to NAV.

CEFL:

We did not invest any new money in this security. This is an ETN (Exchange Traded Note) sponsored by UBS ETRACS and is linked to 2x leveraged performance of the underlying 'ISE High Income Index.' From the price performance point of view, CEFL has disappointed, and we have a negative return. But since it provides hefty dividends upwards of 20%, after adding the dividends, it is still in green, providing roughly 12% return on our invested capital. We don't expect much better from this fund going forward either, though we missed some opportunities to add more to our position at lower prices. However, the primary reason for not adding to our position was that we probably lacked conviction in this security. Looking at the high risks involved with this fund, we will probably skip any additional buy, however, as of now we intend to hold our current position. We like to caution that there are additional risks that come with ETN investing and from CEFL in particular. They are widely discussed in many other articles on the SA forum.

The table below shows the funds in the portfolio in the order of performance (from worst to best) as of 30th December 2016. The performance has been calculated after including the dividends.

Click to enlarge

1 Sold during the period (Jan 2016 - Dec 31st, 2016) None 2 New investments made during the period (Jan 2016 - Dec 31st, 2016) $43,982 3 Net new money invested (2 -1) $43,982 4 Net Cash deployed so far $155,710 5 Dividends collected (from Oct 17, 2014 until 30 th December, 2016): $25,489 6 Net Cash position (12/30/2016) $69,779 7 Cost basis (12/30/2016) $200,000 8 Portfolio balance (as of 12/30/2016) $225,756 9 Net profit/Loss (incl. dividends) (12/30/2016) $25,756 10 Total Return on deployed capital Return on total invested capital, including undeployed funds 16.6% 12.5% Click to enlarge

Dividends:

Total dividends earned during 2016: $14,669

Total dividends earned since portfolio inception: $26,871

(this includes $1,382 from securities already sold)

For the year 2016, the yield on the invested capital was 9.46%, even though some of it was invested in April/May, and did not contribute to the yield all through the year. However, if we include the undeployed cash, the yield was lower but still respectable at 7.33%.

Symbol Dividend income in 2016 Dividend since portfolio inception. Symbol Dividend income in 2016 Dividend since portfolio inception. CEFL 1590.96 2994.99 PCI 1487.21 2773.06 DNP 844.62 1613.31 PDI 1632.24 3491.10 GOF 1160.31 1316.91 PFF 655.05 1541.38 KYN 1191.85 1346.26 RFI 849.84 2016.60 MAIN 861.72 861.72 RNP 1008.39 1993.82 NLY 697.20 1220.10 STK 689.12 805.67 NMZ 811.68 1617.88 UTF 1189.13 1896.18 Total dividend in the year 2016 = $14669.32 Total dividend since inception = $26,870.95 Total from current positions = $25,488.98 Total from sold positions = $1,381.97 Click to enlarge

Also, here is the current portfolio as of 12/30/2016:

Click to enlarge

Performance:

This portfolio is now over two years old (26 months to be precise). Cash contributions were made over the first 12 months only. Market conditions in 2015 and in the early part of 2016 were difficult. However, the market recovered nicely in the second half of 2016. The portfolio is meeting or exceeding all of its primary goals when the undeployed cash is excluded. Thus far, the portfolio has held up pretty well when compared to the broader market. In our original article on this portfolio, we set forth a very simple set of goals:

1 Earn current income of 8% and preserve capital 2 Provide a lower volatility 3 Provide at least 2% capital appreciation over the long term. Click to enlarge

In a nutshell, here is how we have fared so far against our goals:

We earned an income of $14,669 during the year 2016 and $26870 since inception. The yield on the deployed funds was 9.46% (exceeds 8%). But after including the undeployed cash, it comes down to 7.33%. It's a mixed bag in that sense. Capital preservation: Including dividends, the portfolio is up by 12.5% as of 12/30/2016, however, if we were to exclude cash (not deployed yet), it is up by 16.45% since inception. Note that since the contributions have been made over a one-year period, it is difficult to calculate returns in precise terms. We will also want to compare the performance of our Income-centric portfolio with a traditional 60/40 Stocks/Bond allocation portfolio, assuming similar amounts were contributed on the same dates and similar amounts were deployed. I will compare our Income-centric portfolio with a hypothetical stock/bond portfolio with 40/20/40 allocation to Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), iShares MSCI EAFE - International (NYSEARCA:EFA), and (Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (NYSEARCA:BND). During this period, our Income portfolio beats the Stock/Bond (60/40) portfolio on various metrics, total return, income, and volatility.

Click to enlarge

As of 12/30/2016 Total value Dividends 8% Income portfolio $225,755 $26,780 60:40 Stock/Bond portfolio $215406 $8,140 Click to enlarge

Closing Remarks:

Note that we are still maintaining a large amount of cash (roughly 30%) which we intend to bring down to 15% range over time, by investing at a gradual pace, with a margin of safety. This decision is costing us some dividend income in the short run but should serve us well in the long term. I will like to remind once again (as a word of caution) that this portfolio should not be considered as a "core" portfolio. In our opinion, no more than 25-30% of the investment assets should be allocated to this kind of portfolio. Please do your own due diligence before investing in such a portfolio.

