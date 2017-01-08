Why I Am Now Selling 50% Of My Bank Of America Holding

Though Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) shares are still priced at a slight discount to book value, investors may want to think about taking some chips off the table given the surge in price we have seen since the U.S. election. Investors have adjusted their return expectations in light of the latest interest rate hike, and dramatically bid up risk assets. Bank of America's shares are now vulnerable to a correction.

Trump Has Been Good For Financials...So Far

The surprise election of Donald J. Trump has already had a very positive effect on the stock market, and in particular the financial sector. With both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives in the hands of Republicans, Donald Trump is in a strong position to enact his pro-business agenda. American companies, especially in the financial sector, are poised to profit from tax reform, and a rollback of financial regulations that have been a drag on economic growth. Small business sentiment went through the roof post-election, a clear indication that the business community expects a significant boost in corporate profits.

Expectations of higher corporate profits go hand-in-hand with a reset in inflation expectations, which in turn tilt the odds in favor of more interest rate hikes in 2017. That said, the Fed will be in favor of lifting short term interest rates very slowly in order to avoid in ruckus in the stock market, which is reflected in a super low 3 percent probability for another rate hike in February.

Time To Take Some Profits Off The Table?

I am long Bank of America, and have been so for years. The strongest argument I made in support of the bull case was that the bank retained significant upside due to its asset sensitivity (Bank of America's shares sold for ~$16 when I made this point, now they are selling for ~$23). A 100 basis point shift in the yield curve is expected to lift Bank of America's net interest income by $5.3 billion over the next twelve months. That is a big chunk of money, even for a bank as large as Bank of America.

Source: Bank of America

That being said, though, I think the upside related to Bank of America's net interest income, and increase in its net interest yield is now fully priced into the bank's shares.

Bank of America has seen a strong surge in valuation since the election of Donald J. Trump, and chances are that the bank has run a little ahead of itself here. The bank's shares have surged a whopping ~33 percent since November 8, 2016.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts.com

Taking some profits off the table at this point may not be a bad idea since strong price surges and overbought sentiment are often followed by an escalating series of profit taking, and a potentially wider correction in the financials sector that so far has outperformed other sectors. Further, Bank of America's shares are no longer a bargain, selling for ~0.95x book value. As a result, I am going to sell 50 percent of my Bank of America holding this month.

Your Takeaway

It is time to be cautious, in my opinion, and take some profits off the table. Bank of America's shares have rallied strongly after the U.S. election when investors started to reprice interest rate-sensitive assets and bid their prices up. Financials have done extremely well since November, but the surge in valuations also makes them vulnerable to a correction, especially if the Fed proceeds with interest rate hikes at a slower-than-expected pace in 2017. Lastly, Bank of America's shares are just no longer priced at a compelling discount to book value. As far as I am concerned, Bank of America has risen too high too fast, and it is time to realize profits.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.