The Sherwin-Williams Company: Painting Your Bank Account Green

Though it is trading above fair value, this is still worth considering.

This is as stable a Dividend Aristocrat as it gets.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and Valspar Corporation (NYSE:VAL) have stated that the anticipated acquisition of the latter by the former should close by the end of Q1. Both of these paint manufacturing and distributing firms assert that few, if any, assets will need to be divested for the acquisition to occur as their respective businesses complement each other so well.

The acquisition of Valspar by Sherwin-Williams, worth approximately $8.9 billion, will bring consumer paint brands such as Valspar, Cabot Stain and Devine Color into the Sherwin-Williams brand portfolio.

In light of this acquisition, it may be worth looking at how Sherwin-Williams ranks as an investment opportunity right now.

Company Overview

Founded in 1866, the Sherwin-Wiliams Company is a Fortune 500 firm which engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings and related products. It operates through four product segments: Consumer Group; Global Finishes Group; Latin American Coatings Group; and Paint Stores Group.

Sherwin-Williams is the largest coatings manufacturer in the U.S., and the third-largest worldwide - behind PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY). The revenue and net income figures that Sherwin-Williams reported over the past five years testifies to the profitability that earned the company its high ranking among coatings manufacturers.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2011 8.77 billion 441.86 million 2012 9.53 billion 631.03 million 2013 10.19 billion 752.56 million 2014 11.13 billion 865.89 million 2015 11.34 billion 1.05 billion Click to enlarge

This record is a continuation of the profitability that has enabled Sherwin-Williams to reward its shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for thirty-eight years, a record that makes it one of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

Sherwin-Williams is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has a workforce of 37,633 employees, 4,339 stores, and a market capitalization of $25.92 billion.

Competitive Advantage

Sherwin-Williams dominates the U.S. coatings industry and ranks among the top three coatings companies worldwide for three key reasons: its large number of stores; its well-known brands; and the slow-changing, fragmented industry sector in which it operates.

Sherwin-Williams has approximately 4,000 stores in the U.S. alone, almost double that of its closest U.S. competitor Home Depot (NYSE:HD). This scale gives Sherwin-Williams an advantage that any competitor would be hard-pressed to match.

Furthermore, the portfolio of well-known paint brands - Dupli-Color, Krylon, Purdy, Thompson's Waterseal and the Sherwin-Williams brand itself - are very well-established, which enables the company to sell its products at higher prices.

Finally, the coatings sector in which Sherwin-Williams operates is one that is not subject to rapid technological change, meaning that the established firms are likely to continue operating for many decades to come. Those established firms can further consolidate their position by taking advantage of the fragmented nature of that sector, and buying up the smaller competitors to improve both their store count and brand portfolio.

Valuation

Currently, Sherwin-Williams is trading in the high $270 range at a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a forward P/E ratio of 20.24, and offers a dividend yield of 1.22% with a payout ratio of 26.00%. The low payout ratio, combined with the excellent revenue and net income figures, suggest that Sherwin-Williams will be able to continue raising their dividend going forward.

The current dividend yield is higher than Sherwin-Williams' five-year-average dividend yield of 1.12%, and the P/E ratio is lower than the five-year average P/E ratio of 27.2. These metrics suggest that Sherwin-Williams is cheaper than it usually is. But is it trading at fair value?

Earnings per share for the past twelve months was $11.93, and EPS growth for the next five years is estimated to be 10.26%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Sherwin-Williams to be $260.38. The stock is trading 7% above fair value at this time.

Ordinarily, a stock trading 7% above fair value is one I'd recommend waiting for a pullback on. However, Sherwin-Williams is one of those rare stocks that trades for a slight premium that should nonetheless be considered, as it is trading below its five year average. Furthermore, while the 1.22% dividend yield seems puny, the EPS growth of 10.26% suggests that in the long-run, shareholders will be well-served by Sherwin-Williams.

Final Thoughts

Sherwin-Williams offers prospective investors a sturdy, blue-chip firm in a slow-changing industry with a stable and rising dividend. The old cliché about 'watching paint dry' is not a bad thing here. It is an investment that proves that in investing, boring is often good.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial professional and accept no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited here are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.