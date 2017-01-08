Discover Financial Services: Useful Upside Even Without Assuming Tax Cuts

Factoring in a relatively modest outlook for Trump economic programme on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) makes the stock stand out attractive while its conservative risk programme and strong capital returns mean there is downside protection. Investors should buy.

When I last wrote about DFS I thought it looked attractive on the basis of its strong capital return credentials but argued that for anyone looking to "outperform" in the near term, the 3Q results had not provided a catalyst sufficient to rerate the stock. Trump took care of that, but in the credit risk space, the 25% move completed by DFS sine November 8th isn't anything special. Some of the regional banks are up over 30% during this time.

Investors might find some further encouragement in the fact that DFS has an asset sensitive balance sheet, and for a 100bps rise in rates on both sides of its balance sheet, they should enjoy something like a 4% rise in net interest income. Given the interest heaving income, this would give something like a 3% boost to income overall.

This might not sound like much. But, assuming constant cost/income efficiency metrics at DFS going forward (and there's no reason not to), we find that a 3% boost to income is worth 5% to pre-tax profit before any move up in loan loss provision charges is considered. And, again, right now there's no strong reason to forecast anything too aggressive there.

So if the bottom line has improved about 5% on margin expectations if the Fed delivers 4 hikes by, say, 1H 2018, has the stock got ahead of itself? This is really tough. DFS was looking quite cheap back in October, when I thought it was on 8.7x EPS for 2017. But I was assuming a Clinton win and an ongoing subdued but steadily growing operating environment for the stock. So, absent any upgrade, the stock is now on 11x EPS without that much upside coming from an improved NIM though the next eighteen months. This isn't expensive but it's less cheap than before with no changes.

I've run some slightly punchier numbers for DFS on the basis that a higher rates outlook and more confident consumer lead to better volumes and margins, lifting prospective revenue growth from 3% annually in 2017-18 to 6%, and then 8% over the same two years. Holding cost/income stable with the previous forecast and lifting credit costs only slightly (assuming healthy GDP and wages) gives us EPS upgrades of 3% and then 12% for this forecast time frame. Naturally, we've bought back a few more shares due to higher profit levels along the way. I'd also point out that the constant efficiency ratio is ultra conservative. All NIM gains will fall through to the bottom line without requiring higher costs while incremental costs due to higher lending volumes should still allow for higher operating leverage to a degree.

Conclusion

This is actually quite transformative for the investment case in DFS. If you think it's ok at 11.8x current year, then you should project that to 2018. You would enjoy 15% upside over the two years to that point. On our new numbers, you would enjoy 29% over that time before dividends. Assuming the Trump show is still on the road by then, this doesn't seem such a stretch and remember that we aren't factoring in tax cuts into the fundamental outlook above.

DFS has become a lot more attractive despite the par for the course move up in its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.