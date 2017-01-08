UBS Group: A Light In The European Financial Markets

The company does extremely well and is very good at cutting costs, which is why I believe the company will outperform its sector.

I believe the European financial market contains too much risk, and one should rather invest in the American financial system because it has a lot more upward potential. I wrote that in one of my latest articles. However, there is one exception to my statement: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS). The Swiss banking group is especially strong in investment banking and asset management and will probably outperform the sector this year.

Why UBS is the exception

There are numerous reasons as to why I believe UBS Group has more potential than the rest of the European banking sector. Firstly, UBS has some making up to do in stock price. The European financial sector declined -3.7% over the last 12 months, while UBS Group declined even further to -13.36%. The main reason behind this steeper-than-average drop is the company missing its earnings in the first quarter of 2016. Ever since, their stock price has not recovered as fast as the rest of the market. This has led us to believe that UBS is slightly undervalued in comparison with the sector.

Click to enlarge

Source: Google Finance

Thankfully, the market has been coming to this realization in the last 6 months. In July the market started to recover, and especially UBS could pick the fruits of this climb. The company is now up 37%, but still has a lot of upward potential to come.

The reason for my conviction is that the banking group is strong at saving on costs. Last year UBS had to deal with declining revenues. Furthermore, the organization was not as active in bond markets like other banks, and thus could not profit from its recovery. In order to retain a competitive net margin the group was able to cut costs for a total of 1.5 billion CHF ($1.47 billion) so far in 2016. The company even plans to reduce the net costs further to 2.1 billion CHF ($2.06 billion) by the end of 2017.

Click to enlarge

Source: UBS Group third quarter presentation

For Q3 2016, UBS obtained a decent profit margin of 11.77%. For comparison with other European financial institutions: for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) the net margin was at 0.30%, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) at 3.71%, and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) at 9.35%. This high margin can only provide them with a competitive advantage in the long run, once the European Central Bank decides to reduce stimulus and increase its interest rates again.

Risky settlements

Other than the risk factor that is the European Union and its problem-children Greece and Italy, UBS also has to deal with lawsuits in both the U.S. and France. The U.S. are suing the Swiss bank for a dispute regarding the sales of investment products related to real estate, as well as for manipulating the LIBOR rate. For the latter case UBS already settled. France is suing for tax fraud and money laundering.

Therefore the company already foresaw numerous provisions, stacking up to $988 million in the first half of 2016. I believe the company will continue to foresee these provisions in 2017, as some of these lawsuits have yet to settle and fines can always turn out to be bigger than expected. This makes UBS, together with the volatile environment on the European financial markets, a risky investment.

Conclusion

As I said, UBS is risky. But then again, this risk could be rewarded with a nice return in the long run. The company is the biggest bank in Switzerland and does a lot to maintain its cash-position. UBS is extremely good at cutting costs and in the long run, this might turn out very rewarding for both the company and its investors. While I do not believe in the European financial markets, I do have faith in UBS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.