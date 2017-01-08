My 86 Stock Portfolio: Q4 And 2016 Year-End Report And 2017 Plan

Let's talk the Rose Hedge Fund, as some call it, and its holdings first. There are actually 87 stocks, but 2 are of the same company.

The recent addition of Royal Dutch Shell-A and B after Christmas and in the New Year 2017, along with BP and TEVA being the latest and newest holdings.

I show in the Long chart below the 87 holdings by % Portfolio Value (P/V) and % Income (P/I). I also include current price on Friday Jan.7th 2017 along with S&P Credit rating "CR". If a number is present it is the amount of Debt/Cap.

I also alphabetized them in each sector by ticker.

Company Name C R curr $pr %P/V %P/I CONS-Staples (14) 20.7 16 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) AA- 67.36 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) BBB+ 82.2 Diageo plc (ADR) (NYSE:DEO) A- 106.39 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) BBB+ 61.47 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) BBB- 86.31 Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) A 116.43 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) AA- 41.74 Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) BBB 45.06 Altria (NYSE:MO) A- 68.23 PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) A 104.56 Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) AA- 85.03 Philip Morris Int (NYSE:PM) A 91.84 Target (NYSE:TGT) A 71.44 Unilever (NYSE:UL) A+ 40.94 CONS-D (8) 6.5 3.6 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) A+ 96.16 Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) BBB 82.87 Home Depot (NYSE:HD) A 133.53 Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) BBB 30.47 McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) BBB+ 120.76 Nike (NYSE:NKE) AA- 53.91 Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) A 57.13 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) A 53.18 ENERGY (7) 6.6 6.3 British Petrol (NYSE:BP) A- 37.91 Chevron (NYSE:CVX) AA- 116.84 Occidental Petr (NYSE:OXY) A 71.08 Royal-D Shell-A (NYSE:RDS.A) A 55.79 Royal-D Shell-B (NYSE:RDS.B) A 58.91 Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) BBB 66.66 Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) AA+ 88.5 FINANCIAL (8) 5.4 6.9 Apollo Com R E finance (NYSE:ARI) 44 17.06 Blackstone Mortgage (NYSE:BXMT) 70 30.91 Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) 56 13.89 MasterCard (NYSE:MA) A 107.76 Metlife (NYSE:MET) A- 54.18 New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) 53 15.96 T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) A+ 75.62 Visa (NYSE:V) A+ 82.21 BDC (6) 4.1 8.8 Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) BBB 16.91 Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN) 41 8.56 Hercules (NASDAQ:HTGC) BBB- 14.41 Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) 37 15.77 NEWTEK Busines (NASDAQ:NEWT) 39 16.68 Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) BBB- 8.58 HEALTHCARE (8) 8.6 6.1 AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) A- 63.79 Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A 156.78 Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) BBB+ 167.89 Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) A- 75.33 Johnson & J (NYSE:JNJ) AAA 116.3 Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) A 72.87 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) AA 33.48 Teva (NASDAQ:TEVA) BBB 35.1 INDUSTRIAL (6) 5.3 3.6 Boeing (NYSE:BA) A 159.1 Cummins (NYSE:CMI) A+ 138.72 W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) AA- 231.5 Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) BBB+ 257.85 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) AA- 178.23 Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) A 103.19 TECH (2) 2.3 1.5 Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) AA 103.11 Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) AA- 30.23 TELE-COM (2) 7.9 8.3 AT&T (NYSE:T) BBB+ 41.32 Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) BBB+ 53.26 UTILITIES (9) 14.6 13.2 CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) A- 25.36 Dominion (NYSE:D) BBB+ 76.9 DNP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) 10.4 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) BBB- 31.13 Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) A- 37.8 MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) 34 64.6 Southern Co (NYSE:SO) A- 49.01 WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) A- 58.78 Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) A- 40.92 REAL ESTATE Healthcare (6) 7.2 11.2 Care Capital Prop (NYSE:CCP) BB+ 55 25.35 Welltower (NYSE:HCN) BBB+ 68.45 Nat Health Inv (NYSE:NHI) 47 74.45 Omega Health (NYSE:OHI) BBB- 32.67 New Senior Inv (NYSE:SNR) 78 10.13 Ventas (NYSE:VTR) BBB+ 63.05 REAL ESTATE Misc (11) 10.8 14.5 Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) 27 20.07 Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) 45 20.23 Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) BBB 104.04 Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) BBB- 11.05 Realty Income (NYSE:O) BBB+ 59.84 Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) A 186.83 Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) BBB 24.41 Starwood Trust (NYSE:STWD) BB 57 22.45 Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA) 0 23.93 W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) BBB 61.25 Wash Prime Grp (NYSE:WPG) BBB- 10.71 87 Total 100 100 Click to enlarge

Here is a quick run through what I, Rose, did managing my Hedge Fund this past year 2016.

Out with the OLD and in with the NEW. I did do that along with writing about many of the changes throughout 2016 as I did them. You can find them archived under my old articles.

The meat of the portfolio did stay, but I did trim some holdings, added some spice and sweet treats (most recent article here), along with improved sector holdings. At the end of that article is my list of 2016 goals and I do list them again at the end of this article.

This is a quick review of my portfolio 2016 moves;

18 OLD SOLD

Here is the article of January 2016 with a list of my 74 stocks at the time. I just reviewed it and realized I sold 18 stocks since then. Remember I still had 56 left. The basic various reasons for selling I hereby list below:

Dividend Cut: (3):COP, NOV and HCP

Overpriced and Profits taken: (4): HSY, DPS, CLX, and MAIN

Poor pathetic dividend raises: (3) EMR, NSC, and CAT

Sad company policy: (1) WFC

Boring Flat Earnings/ Stuck: (3) AAPL, IBM and GILD

Takeovers: (2) PCP and STR

Exchange rate issues: (1) BCE (Canada tele-com)

Excess Sector holding: (1) PNNT

I admit there were others that did not get even a mention at the beginning of 2016 and were bought and sold before year end. They included HOG, EXC and CTO.

As I sold 18 that means shockingly I had to add 31 new stocks to get to the 87 that I now own. I was on a quest with my 2016 goals/plan to increase my Healthcare holdings. I have finished that quest with the new quality additions I desired and most at fair value.

Tech, Industrial and Financial sectors were under represented as well and I went after them successfully with a vengeance.

The 31 new holdings are listed below by sector.

THE NEW 31

by sector:

Healthcare: (5) BDX, CAH, MDT, PFE, and TEVA (actually new in 2017)

Healthcare REIT: (2) HCN, and SNR

Equity REIT: (5) APLE, CLDT, SPG, UBA and WPG

Consumer:(3) CVS, HD and UL

Tech: (1) CSCO

Industrial: (1) LMT

Energy: (4) VLO and very recently BP and RDS-A & B.

Financial: (10) I slowly added the remaining 8 components: ARCC, ARI, GAIN, NRZ, NEWT, LADR, PSEC and STWD from this A-Team article as listed by The Fortune Teller.

Along with a few of my own picks: MRCC and BXMT.

MY STOCK INVESTMENT PLAN

Here it is!

I don't believe I have previously revealed these. These are MY basic points for investing.

1. Investment Grade Holdings by S&P of minimum BBB- for C-Corp stocks.

2. Low Debt and easily covered dividends for RICs (BDCs, REITs) as they are rarely rated.

3. Value Line Rating a 3 or greater, preferring 1 or 2.

4. All stocks must pay a dividend.

5. All stocks should be rated by the Chowder rules prior to purchase using 5yr DGR which is rising.

6. Stocks on the Fish List of Champions, Contenders and Challengers get higher preference.

7. Earnings should be in an upward trend and evaluated, hopefully on Fast Graphs, with 5% preferred.

8. FFO and P/AFFO used to evaluate Equity REITs with P/FFO <17 preferred to purchase.

9. Fair Value and Bargain Prices Always Preferred.

10. Use historic Dividend yield to track a fair value over time.

A NEW stock must improve the portfolio

1. By Sector Diversification

2. No sector > than 25% by value or Income

3. Greater Income

4. Greater Quality

PORTFOLIO Performance with and without DIVIDENDS

This was just a plain strange year but successful pretty much all around. Dividend increases were Wonderful and I could and should write a whole article about them, and I might.

In general, I was only a bit dismayed by the last half of 2016 with portfolio value. I believe it was cushioned in the first half (H1) by the Defensive holdings climbing up in value. It was then taken down by them in the last half (H2). I also had deterioration in equity REIT prices. Thank goodness the BDC and mREITs held up along with the Industrial and finally now Energy sector.

Here is my chart of performance for 2016.

PV+D Dividend PV -D Q1 8.10% 7.08% Q2 8.80% 7.16% Q1+Q2 16.90% 6.30% 14.74% Q3 -1.00% 0.14% -1.99% Q1-3 15.70% 12.46% Q4 0.89% 10.23% -0.19% Yr 16.77% 22.20% 12.25% -O 16.62% 12.08% YE Yield 3.86% 4.00% Click to enlarge

Dividends went up 10.2 % in Q4 bringing the full year increases to 22.2%.

Portfolio Value Dividend Yield with dividends was 3.86% and without an even 4%.

Portfolio value with dividends went down from Q3 to Q4 by -0.1%, I call that pretty much flat.

The dividends were what was holding it up if you look at H1 (Q1+Q2) to year-end then the value was actually down by 2.5%.

Thank goodness I have a whole year to report with the actual P/V gain @ 16.8% (w dividends) and 12.25% without. Already this new week in 2017, the P/V is up 0.1%, but who is really watching and counts one week.

I did get some $ from options in Q4 and showed those results as well in the chart (-O).

I am fairly happy now with the sector allocations and will pay more attention to the income end of them to balance financial and real estate. I perhaps still have too much in the real estate sector. I can NOT add any more of those to this portfolio no matter how much I do like the spice and special sweet treat of them for dividends.

OLD 2016 Goals and NEW ones for 2017

My Investment Stock Plan was revealed above in this article and is sound and balanced, but I discovered I FLUNKED a number of my OLD 2016 goals shown below. I want to review them with you and decide how I can improve.

Click to enlarge

How did I do?

1. FLUNK...with a big Clunk! This one won't be back. # is not important to me, I can handle it.

2. I did manage to add numerous and great A type holdings and improve the portfolio in that regard.

This will stay.

3. Should, but didn't do it. It will be back on the list for 2017 to Sell FE.

4. I will continue to do this each quarter. KHC was evaluated and it stays, & I might buy more.

5. I give up on purely limiting portfolio size. That is what lead me to sell those stocks. There are better reasons to sell and those should be addressed first.

6. Stays.

7. Flunked! For the most part, but haven't given up totally.

2017 GOALs

1. PATIENCE for everything from a good fair stock price to waiting for Earnings reports and The Fed to announce their "stuff".

2. Learning and Giving all types of Investing Methods my due consideration (includes options).

3. Continue with my PLAN listed above and read it often.

4. Giving Thanks to Everyone on Seeking Alpha that makes my Investing life so Happy and wishing the same to YOU ALL!