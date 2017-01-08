Enjoy The Good Times While They Last

Don't get fooled into thinking that the old adage "all good things must come to an end" no longer applies.

Then I'm going to explain how it applies to U.S. equity and credit markets.

I'm going to tell you a story about me in a furniture store.

A long time ago, in a furniture store far, far away, a floor salesman (Ron) asked me what I thought about Jim Cramer.

I was diplomatic. Ron seemed like the type that probably rushed home to catch Mad Money on weekday evenings, so I didn't want to risk offending him by suggesting that he had wasted countless hours of his homelife watching an aging, overcaffeinated snake oil salesman shriek and beat up stuffed animals.

I managed this: "I think Jim thinks he's helping people."

As it turns out, my read on Ron was correct - he was a Mad Money fan. "Hang on" I said, sensing an opportunity to endear myself to someone who could potentially give me a discount on what was about to be a rather large furniture purchase.

I pulled my phone out, went to my contacts, and scrolled to the "Cs." I showed Ron the "Jim Cramer" entry. Sure it was only Cramer's office number, but Ron didn't know or care. He was impressed.

About an hour later, I was swiping my debit card (this was way before chip readers) for new living room and bedroom sets. Ron gave me 10% off.

I left the store, slid into the driver's seat and put on my new Prada sunglasses. The next stop: a swanky seafood joint where my then-girlfriend bartended during lunch shifts. After that, it was off to Best Buy for two TVs and a Playstation I never ended up taking out of the box.

"This," I said to myself as I pulled out of the furniture store parking lot, "is probably as good as it's going to get."

I was right. Life's been OK since, but that was unquestionably the pinnacle for the materialistic, superficial Heisenberg.

Well like all of my parables and personal anecdotes, there's a market parallel here.

2016 may well turn out to be "as good as it gets" for investors.

Below are some simple charts and some useful color that support that assessment. There's nothing particularly complicated about the evidence presented below and indeed that's what makes the case so compelling. There's a certain elegance in simplicity, plus I figured I'd give you a mental break after subjecting you to a deluge of articles outlining the complexities of the Chinese financial system.

On Friday evening I illustrated the "as good as it gets" thesis in the simplest way possible: with charts showing the performance of various asset classes in 2016.

(Goldman, Citi)

That, I said, is going to be one tough act to follow.

When it comes to equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) I'd note that valuations are already stretched. Here's an updated version of two simple charts I've used over and over:

(charts: Goldman with my additions)

Note that P/E multiples are back to levels last seen during the dot-com bubble. And those figures are based on forward earnings, meaning they are essentially "hope" multiples.

For the statistically inclined, here are the z-scores associated with current market metrics:

(Table: Goldman)

So that's a 30,000 foot view of equities. Now let's look at corporate credit. The first thing to note is that when the Fed takes its foot off the pedal, IG (NYSEARCA:LQD) and HY (NYSEARCA:HYG) have problems. Have a look:

(Chart: Morgan Stanley)

I doubt this time will be any different especially considering the fact that the Fed is likely to be fairly aggressive as the committee tries to avoid "falling behind the curve".

Now have a look at leverage adjusted spreads:

(Charts: Morgan Stanley)

That suggests we're operating in a pretty benign environment (an unrealistic assumption). Here's how Morgan Stanley assesses the landscape in U.S. corporate credit (my highlights):

Valuations in credit markets only make sense in an environment where the cycle has several years to run,volatility remains low, and defaults drop for multiple years. We think the probability of this outcome is low. Any way we slice the data, credit is rich. Spreads are tight and risks have risen since earlier this cycle - for example, leverage and defaults are higher. As a result, adjusting for these risk factors, credit looks even less compelling than the headline indices suggest. IG spread per unit of leverage would be at cycle tights if the IG index tightens by just 10bp more.

"Credit spreads compressed meaningfully over the past month, bringing their current levels close to tights for this credit cycle," Deutsche Bank adds. "At 415bps, our DM USD HY index is now only 65bp away from its post-GFC lows, or less than a distance it traveled since early December [while] in IG, the index has 30bps to go from here (124bp) to its post-GFC tights."

If you think about it, what Deutsche Bank is saying is pretty incredible. HY spreads don't even have to compress as much as they did in the past 30 days to reach post-crisis tights. Here's a visual that helps to illustrate the point:

(chart: Goldman)

Clearly there other places to put your money besides U.S. equities and U.S. corporate credit. I use these examples for two reasons: 1) because they are, in my opinion, the most relevant for this audience, and 2) rates, FX, and commodities are a veritable crapshoot, as noted here among other places.

A side note: besides the linked piece on the inherent difficulties of predicting oil prices, I could cite countless examples of why alternatives to U.S. assets are just as stretched and/or unpalatable as U.S. stocks and U.S. corporate credit. For instance, have a look at the following chart and then consider that earlier this month, the Stoxx 600 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) entered bull market territory:

(chart: Barclays)

And then consider the following chart that shows Asian FX has yet to price the laundry list of negatives that a strong dollar regime portends for the region:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

The moral of the story here is that while you should enjoy the good times while they last, you should also try to be aware of when the pinnacle is near.

The problem is that we often fool ourselves into believing that the old adage "all good things must come to an end" somehow doesn't apply to us.

Take it from me, it does.

