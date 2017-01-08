Gold (Miners): The Rally Has Ended

Gold (SPDR Gold Shares GLD) added 1.95% since the start of this year. Gold miners (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners GDX) soared more than 7% - outperforming almost every single ETF this year.

In this article, I want to explain how this could happen and what I think is going to happen next.

As most of you know, I wrote a few bearish articles during the past few months. Below are two of them.

Article: Gold (Miners) - Perfect Bear Case

Article: Gold (Miners): Breakdown Imminent

At first, I was quite successful when I started to become bearish on gold. However, gold exploded after my latest article. I always expected that something like this could happen. That is why I mentioned that my goal was to buy gold later instead of benefiting from a gold sell off. I only had a very small GDX short to prevent that I would get hurt during a rally like the one we just witnessed.

Click to enlarge

Source: The Gold Rush Project

Anyhow, the first graph I want to show you is the comparison between treasury inflation protected securities (iShares TIPS Bond TIP) and gold miners. I have mentioned the use of TIP bonds quite a few times because of the strong fundamental power. TIP bonds represent two very important factors when it comes to trading gold. They combine government bond yields and inflation rates.

Click to enlarge

The recent TIP rally was mainly caused by a bond rally. The 10 year government bond yield fell mainly due to short covering. The short positions of large traders is currently at a multi-year high.

Click to enlarge

This does not mean that there is a new fundamental uptrend. I see this as a countermove within a downtrend.

The bond rally has been supported by another key driver: the US dollar. The world's most important currency declined (inverse graph) a bit this year. This all happened within a clear downtrend as you can see.

Click to enlarge

Another thing that contributed to the massive rally is the fact that almost no stocks gave any bullish signals. Only 10% of all gold miners gave bullish signals in December. Levels like these have caused many rallies. Almost all of them happened within a mid/long term downtrend because you don't reach these levels during a solid uptrend. I extremely underestimated this indicator in my last article.

Click to enlarge

So far, it looks like gold miners are just having a rally within a bigger downtrend. The USD remains very strong and economic data are accelerating. Government bonds supported the gold rally due to short covering within a downtrend.

One thing that is could be bullish on the long term, is the return of inflation. The ISM prices index is a leading indicator and jumped more than 10 points in December.

Click to enlarge

The big question is whether inflation indicators can stay at these levels or not. A big driver of inflation would be a weaker USD and higher commodity prices. This would be double bullish for gold since the USD has such a high impact.

Currently, we are seeing both higher commodities and a stronger USD. This is caused by growth acceleration and the Trump effect on cyclical commodities. A very difficult environment for gold miners.

I am staying out of miners. I don't like the odds of a successful gold miner trader over the next 1-3 months. I need to get more confirmation of a weaker USD and lower rates. At this point, it is very likely that we are seeing a rally within a downtrend. All major drivers confirm this. I therefore expect that gold is going down again. However, I can't say this often enough: I won't be betting on it by going short. I don't add volatile shorts to my portfolio and don't want to get caught in an extended short squeeze. My last tiny GDX short position was just to have some skin in the game and to put money where my mouth is.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks. Also: you can always send me a direct message if the comment section is busy. That way I lose track of questions directed to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.