230 Marijuana Stocks: Testing The 'January Effect' And Building Your Own Portfolio For 2017

You can use this article, and the data in the Appendix, to build your own Marijuana Stock portfolio on Seeking Alpha in a few minutes.

January through about March tends to be “penny stock season” and summers tend to be bad for micro-caps, but this year might be different.

So far, [1] selling on or about November 8 and [2] buying back during the last week in December worked for a portfolio of marijuana stocks.

There was a “January effect” for marijuana stock, also, in terms of the ratio of new 52-week highs to new 52- week lows, with a 4-to1 ratio.

First, a Brief Recap of Prior Predictions

Recommendation #1 Worked Well - If you have been following my work, I recommended that you sell your marijuana stocks on or about the November 8 election date, anticipating an upside over-reaction. Recommendation #2 Worked Well - I made reference in this article, where the below is a snippet:

Recommendation #3 Worked Well - I also recommended that you "buy" any marijuana stocks you liked in late December and in anticipation of late December 2016 tax loss selling followed by a January effect increase in price-per-share or recovery. That is the topic of this article. I also had a few stock picks: (1) Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) is up 10%, (2) Breathtec Biomed (OTCQB:BTHCF) is up 13%, (3) Bayport International (OTCPK:BAYP) is flat, though news might result in an increase by month end - this is a risky one, and (4) Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) is up 6%.

Now, back to the point of this article - the January effect and other event dates, and a portfolio of N=230 marijuana stocks. A 1 month chart for the marijuana sector, through January 6, 2017, follows:

The "January Effect" from my Seeking Alpha Portfolio of N=230 Marijuana Stocks

Thanks to "Woolsac" for telling me how to do this and recommending this Seeking Alpha feature!

I used the "MY Portfolio" tab or toolbar on my Seeking Alpha account to build a portfolio of N=230 marijuana stocks. The data are included in the APPENDIX, along with the ticker symbols in a format that you can easily copy/paste to build your own Seeking Alpha marijuana portfolio.

Once the portfolio was constructed, I copy/pasted the "1 Wk Perf" or 1 week performance measures into an Excel file. n=16 of the firms did not have any trades (or returns) or did not produce results [e.g., Medbook World (OTCPK:MBOO)]. The remaining n=214 generated 1 week returns as high as 281.80% [Weed (OTCPK:BUDZ)] and as low or negative as -53.30% [Directview (OTCPK:DIRV)]. You should be able to replicate these results. Below is a snippet, for those unfamiliar with this Seeking Alpha option:

The January Effect in Terms of New 52-Week Highs & New 52-Week Lows

There were twelve 52-week highs [AMFE, CIIX, EAPH, ENDO, LXRP, MYHI, OWCP, PKPH, PRRE, QEDN, THCBF & BUDZ] and three 52-week lows [CBNT, DIRV & GNBT] generated from this portfolio and for this same first week in January, for a 4-to-1 ratio of new highs to new lows. This is very comparable to last year. See my blog from January 2, 2017 at about 5AM and look at the graph.

[I gathered this data by hand and from my Fidelity account. They provide a "date" for a 52-week high and a 52-week low. It is a bit tedious collecting this data, and I hope I did not make any mistakes, but if I did, please correct me in the comments section. You might want to print out that very short Instablog (linked in the previous paragraph), as I might delete it and pull it into a future SA article at some later date.]

The academic literature suggests that the "January effect" proceeds through about the first 8 trading days in January, so, I would predict a bit of follow-through into next week. The January effect is, primarily, a "small firm" effect, so it fits perfectly with micro-caps or the vast majority of the marijuana stocks. If you are thinking about selling a marijuana or micro-cap stock, anyway, this might be a good time to sell. You could probably buy back, at a lower price, in February. Of course, this tends to work for portfolios and not specific stocks. If "good news" is released in early February, for example, you can expect that stock price-per-share to rise, and this variable will overpower the "seasonal." This might make more sense after you read the below section.

Was There Any Tax Loss Selling in Late November through Early December 2016?

Yes.

If there is no tax loss selling, there is no January effect. They represent a "sequence" of investor behaviors. The reason you could not easily detect tax loss selling in a chart is because selling and buying is "netted" in the chart. Below is a brief comment exchange that "trabob" and I had on December 31 and January 1. He follows my work and we chat fairly frequently. You can never be absolutely certain, but I was expecting a January effect for last week:

"Trabob" and I both agreed that there was no "apparent" tax loss selling. We could not see it in the charts.

Why Didn't I See Tax Loss Selling in the Charts?

The academic literature detects these seasonals using tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of observations to generate statistical significance. Therefore, they use statistics to detect what is not visible to the naked eye. Just like cancer research or astronomy.

In fact, sometimes the academic literature detects "statistical" significance, but not "economic" significance of tax loss selling or a January effect. The failure to detect economic significance merely means that the trade cannot be executed profitably when "friction" or buy and sell or round-trip commissions are taken into account.

I am using only N=230 marijuana stocks in a portfolio, so the results for the 2016/2017 sequence were strong, as "economic" significance was achieved with a population or universe of only N=230. It is quite likely that "bag holders" from the November 8 over-reaction "dumped" during late November and up until the last week in December, but excitement over the sector netted or muted this variable. The "bag holders" probably had gains from other stocks that they needed to net with "losers" before calendar year end to minimize cash outflows on this coming April 15th.

Now, if you have trouble with the "netting" that I refer to, above, you probably know the first trading rule: "Don't Fight the Fed!" The Federal Reserve raised interest rates, recently, yet the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ are all doing very, very well. The "Trump Rally" has over-ridden this very basic trading rule, and despite the fact that 3 additional Federal Reserve interest rate increases are anticipated for 2017. The market anticipates these increases, but continues to rise.

Therefore, the negative impact that a Fed increase in interest rates has on the stock market did, in fact, occur, you just did not really notice it, unless you were watching intraday trading, and only for an hour or so, as I recall. The results of the Fed interest rate hike and the Trump rally are netted.

What Is Likely to Occur During 2017?

Normally, I would expect holding a marijuana stock during 2017 as "dead money." I would be "out" of these stocks until, say, December 2017 tax loss selling season and in anticipation of additional states voting for recreational marijuana ballot measures during November 2018 elections. I would buy and hold from about December 2017 to early- or mid-November 2018. However, reading Ted Ohashi and his outlook for 2017 provided me with an important event range:

In looking ahead at the Canadian marijuana stocks, the primary driver will be the legalization legislation scheduled for "the spring of 2017" which is technically March 20 to June 21, 2017.

Again, normally, I would sell the marijuana sector this coming week, but this March 20 through June 21, 2017 period could result in another upside sector overreaction, most likely on the date of any favorable public announcement. There might be a "dip" over the next month or two or three, so February 2017 might provide for a good entry point, all other things being equal.

NOTE: Recall the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations [MMPR] on March 21, 2014.

Summary for the Marijuana Sector - Actionable Event Dates

Upside overreactions occurred for the marijuana stocks and sector on or about Election Days in [1] November 2012, [2] November 2014, and [3] November 2016. December tax loss selling occurs [4] during the last week in December and is, primarily, a "small firm" effect. When this selling pressure subsides, [5] a January effect, also, primarily, a "small firm" effect, occurs during the first 8 or so trading days of January. The [6] March 2014 MMPR caused an upside overreaction, and the [7] legalization legislation schedule for the spring of 2017 may do the same. With this exception, I would anticipate [8] tax loss selling in December 2017, providing for a good entry point into the marijuana sector, a [9] January effect in January 2018, with some follow-through and an upside overreaction in [10] November 2018, depending on the number of states with recreational marijuana legalization ballot measures.

Stay well and preserve capital!

PS: I have a book on Marijuana Stocks "in press" and would greatly appreciate emails to my SA email account with cool ideas or fact patterns for a second edition [e.g., toxic convertibles, death spiral financing, reverse splits, related party transactions, negative working capital positions, negative cash flows from operations, and so on].

APPENDIX

This is a complete listing of N=230 marijuana stocks for the end of 2016/beginning of 2017. Merely copy it and paste it into a new Seeking Alpha portfolio. Add or delete stocks, throughout 2017, and/or modify the ticker symbols and portfolio as you wish. Best of luck!

OPMZ, XXII, FTPM, ATTBF, ACCA, ACOL, RAMO, AERO, RSSFF, AGTK, ACGX, AFPW, AMMJ, ERBB, ACAN, AMFE, APHQF, ACBFF, AVTCQ, AXIM, BXNG, BAYP, BLDV, BLPG, BABL, CBNT, CAFS, CCAN, CNZCF, CBMJ, CNBX, CBDS, CBIS, BLOZF, LGBI, CBGI, CGRW, CPMD, MJTK, CANL, TWMJF, CARA, CRTL, CBSC, CGRA, CIIX, CHUM, CLSH, CRLRQ, FITX, CRWG, CBCA, CSAX, CVSI, DEWM, DPWW, DIGP, DIRV, DSCR, ETST, EAPH, ESSI, ESPH, EFFI, ECIG, VATE, EMMBF, TBQBF, EDXC, ENDO, ENRT, FFFC, FBEC, FNREF, HVST, FRLF, FSPM, FUTL, FWDG, GLAG, GEAR, CANN, GNBT, GBHL, GBHPF, GLDFF, GRCV, GRCU, GYOG, GTSO, GRNH, MJLB, GRWC, GRSO, GBLX, GRWG, PHOT, GWPH, HALB, HLSPY, HLIX, HMPQ, HEMP, HMKTF, ICNM, IJJP, ICBU, IGC, UPOT, INQD, NRTI, IMLFF, IIPR, INSY, IGPK, IGRW, INCC, IVITF, ITNS, KAYS, KSHB, LAGBF, LATF, LXRP, LCTC, LDSYF, LSCG, LVVV, MDEX, MGWFF, MRPHF, MCOA, MJMJ, MSRT, MQPXF, MCIG, MBOO, NGBL, MCPI, MEDT, REFG, MJNA, MDCN, MDCL, MJMD, MNTR, MQTRF, MMHC, MJNE, MDRM, BTFL, MYHI, MYDX, MYEC, VNTH, NSPDF, NMUS, NTRR, NEWC, NWWTF, NGMC, NXTTF, NHLE, USMJ, NCAP, NVGT, NDEV, SPLIF, OGRMF, OSLH, OWCP, OXIS, PZOO, PKPH, PTOG, PRMCF, PMCB, PNPL, PLPL, PNTV, POTN, PRRE, PMCM, PUFXF, QEDN, QASP, RFMK, REVI, RMHB, SMG, SNNC, SGBY, SING, SIPC, SLNX, SLTK, SAGD, STEV, STWC, SPRWF, SRNA, UNGS, TAUG, TECR, TRTC, GRPOF, THCBF, TASE, ENCC, TRPX, USEI, UAMM, UBQU, UMBBF, KGKG, CNAB, VAPE, VAPI, VPCO, VPOR, VHUB, VAPR, VRCI, VRTHF, WDRP, WTII, WCIG, BUDZ, ZDPY, ZYNE

This is a complete listing of the N=230 marijuana stocks, but in a format that you should be able to download into Excel if you like. It includes both the firm name and the ticker symbol. I have noted new 52-week highs and new 52-week lows for the first trading week of 2017:

Stock Symbol or 2017 2017 Firm Name Ticker 52 Wk Hi 52 Wk Lo 1 1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:OPMZ) 2 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEMKT:XXII) 3 420 Property Management, Inc. (OTCPK:FTPM) 4 Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB:ATTBF) 5 Acacia Diversified Holdings (OTCQB:ACCA) 6 Acology, Inc. (OTCPK:ACOL) 7 Advantis Corp. (OTCPK:RAMO) 8 Aero Grow International, Inc. (OTCQB:AERO) 9 Affinor Growers, Inc. (OTCQB:RSSFF) 10 Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:AGTK) 11 Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCPK:ACGX) 12 AlumiFuel Power Corp. (OTCPK:AFPW) 13 American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMJ) 14 American Green, Inc. (OTCPK:ERBB) 15 Americann, Inc. (OTCQX:ACAN) 16 Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:AMFE) x 17 Aphria, Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) 18 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (OTCQB:ACBFF) 19 AVT, Inc. (OTCPK:AVTCQ) 20 AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AXIM) 21 Bang Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:BXNG) 22 Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:BAYP) 23 Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:BLDV) 24 Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCPK:BLPG) 25 Buildablock Corp. (OTCPK:BABL) 26 Cabinet Grow, Inc. (OTCPK:CBNT) x 27 Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CAFS) 28 Canadian Cannabis Corp. (OTCPK:CCAN) 29 Canadian Zeolite Corp. (OTCQB:CNZCF) 30 Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCPK:CBMJ) 31 Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:CNBX) 32 Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) 33 Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCPK:CBIS) 34 Cannabix Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:BLOZF) 35 Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. (OTCPK:LGBI) 36 Cannabusiness Group, Inc. (OTC:CBGI) 37 Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CGRW) 38 CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTCPK:CPMD) 39 CannaSys, Inc. (OTCQB:MJTK) 40 CannLabs, Inc. (OTCPK:CANL) 41 Canopy Growth Corp. (OTCPK:TWMJF) 42 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) 43 Cartel Blue (OTCPK:CRTL) 44 CB Scientific (OTCPK:CBSC) 45 Cgrowth Capital, Inc. (OTCPK:CGRA) 46 Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB:CIIX) x 47 Chuma Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CHUM) 48 CLS Holdings (OTCQB:CLSH) 49 Crailar Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:CRLRQ) 50 Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. (OTC:FITX) 51 Crowdgather, Inc. (OTCPK:CRWG) 52 Crown Baus Capital Corp. (OTCPK:CBCA) 53 CSA Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CSAX) 54 CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) 55 Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCPK:DEWM) 56 Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB:DPWW) 57 Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB:DIGP) 58 DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:DIRV) x 59 Discovery Minerals, Ltd. (OTCPK:DSCR) 60 Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCPK:ETST) 61 Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:EAPH) x 62 Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:ESSI) 63 Ecoshere Techs, Inc. (OTCQB:ESPH) 64 Efftec International, Inc. (OTCPK:EFFI) 65 Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. (OTCQB:ECIG) 66 Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCPK:VATE) 67 Emblem Corp. (OTCPK:EMMBF) 68 Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:TBQBF) 69 ENDEXX Corp. (OTCPK:EDXC) 70 Endocan Corp. (OTCPK:ENDO) x 71 Enertopia Corp. (OTCQB:ENRT) 72 FastFunds Financial Corp. (OTCPK:FFFC) 73 FBEC Worldwide (OTCPK:FBEC) 74 Finore Mining, Inc. (OTCPK:FNREF) 75 First Harvest Corp. (OTCPK:HVST) 76 Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) 77 Fusion Pharm, Inc. (OTC:FSPM) 78 Futureland Corp. (OTCQB:FUTL) 79 FutureWorld Corp. (OTCPK:FWDG) 80 Gala Global, Inc. (OTCPK:GLAG) 81 Gear International, Inc. (OTCPK:GEAR) 82 General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:CANN) 83 Generex Biotechnology (OTCPK:GNBT) x 84 Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:GBHL) 85 Global Hemp Group, Inc. (OTCPK:GBHPF) 86 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB:GLDFF) 87 Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:GRCV) 88 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTCPK:GRCU) 89 Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:GYOG) 90 Green Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:GTSO) 91 GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:GRNH) 92 Greenscape Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK:MJLB) 93 Grow Condos, Inc. (OTCQB:GRWC) 94 Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GRSO) 95 GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) 96 GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQB:GRWG) 97 Growlife, Inc. (OTCPK:PHOT) 98 GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) 99 Halberd Corp. (OTCPK:HALB) 100 Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) (OTCQB:HLSPY) 101 Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCPK:HLIX) 102 Hemp Americana, Inc. (OTCPK:HMPQ) 103 Hemp, Inc. (OTCPK:HEMP) 104 Highmark Marketing, Inc. (OTC:HMKTF) 105 Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:ICNM) 106 IJJ Corp. (OTCPK:IJJP) 107 IMD Companies, Inc. (OTCPK:ICBU) 108 India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC) 109 Indie Growers Association, Inc. (OTCPK:UPOT) 110 Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCQB:INQD) 111 Inergetics, Inc. (OTCPK:NRTI) 112 InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:IMLFF) 113 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) (NYSE:IIPR) 114 INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) 115 Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:IGPK) 116 Interactive Health Network (OTC:IGRW) 117 International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCPK:INCC) 118 Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCPK:IVITF) 119 Itonis, Inc. (OTCPK:ITNS) 120 Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KAYS) 121 Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB) 122 Laguna Blends, Inc. (OTCPK:LAGBF) 123 Latteno Food Corp. (OTCPK:LATF) 124 Lexaria Corp. (OTCQB:LXRP) x 125 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:LCTC) 126 Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:LDSYF) 127 Lighting Science Group (OTCPK:LSCG) 128 Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCPK:LVVV) 129 Madison Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:MDEX) 130 Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. (OTCQB:MGWFF) 131 Marapharm Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB:MRPHF) 132 Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCPK:MCOA) 133 MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) (OTCPK:MJMJ) 134 MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB:MSRT) 135 Matica Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MQPXF) 136 MCIG, Inc. (OTCQB:MCIG) 137 Medbook World, Inc. (OTCPK:MBOO) 138 Notis Global, Inc./Medbox (OTCPK:NGBL) 139 Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:MCPI) 140 Mediatechnics Corp. (OTCPK:MEDT) 141 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCPK:REFG) 142 Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) 143 Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MDCN) 144 Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDCL) 145 Medijane Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:MJMD) 146 Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB:MNTR) 147 Mettrum Health Corp. (OTC:MQTRF) 148 Michigan Mobile Homes Corp Unfied (OTCPK:MMHC) 149 MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MJNE) 150 Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (OTCPK:MDRM) 151 Monarch America, Inc. (OTCPK:BTFL) 152 Mountain High Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:MYHI) x 153 MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX) 154 MyECheck, Inc. (OTCPK:MYEC) 155 Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. (OTCPK:VNTH) 156 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (OTCPK:NSPDF) 157 Nemus Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:NMUS) 158 Neutra Corp. (OTCQB:NTRR) 159 New Columbia Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:NEWC) 160 Newnote Financial Corp. (OTCPK:NWWTF) 161 Next Generation Management Corp. (OTCPK:NGMC) 162 Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New (OTC:NXTTF) 163 Nhale, Inc. (OTCPK:NHLE) 164 North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:USMJ) 165 Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCPK:NCAP) 166 Novagant Corp. (OTCPK:NVGT) 167 Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (OTCPK:NDEV) 168 Nutritional High International, Inc. (OTCQB:SPLIF) 169 OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OGRMF) 170 OSL Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:OSLH) 171 OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group (OTCQB:OWCP) x 172 OXIS International, Inc. (OTCQB:OXIS) 173 Pazoo, Inc. (OTCPK:PZOO) 174 Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:PKPH) x 175 Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTC:PTOG) 176 PharmaCan Capital (OTC:PRMCF) 177 PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:PMCB) 178 Pinapple Express, Inc. (OTC:PNPL) 179 Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCPK:PLPL) 180 Players Network, Inc. (OTCPK:PNTV) 181 Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:POTN) 182 Praetorian Property, Inc. (OTCPK:PRRE) x 183 Primco Management, Inc. (OTCPK:PMCM) 184 PUF Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:PUFXF) 185 QED Connect, Inc. (OTCPK:QEDN) x 186 Quasar Aerospace Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:QASP) 187 Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. (OTCPK:RFMK) 188 Resource Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:REVI) 189 Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHB) 190 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The (NYSE:SMG) 191 Sibannac, Inc. (OTCPK:SNNC) 192 Signal Bay, Inc. (OTCQB:SGBY) 193 SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCPK:SING) 194 Sipp Industries, Inc. - New (OTCPK:SIPC) 195 Solanbridge Group, Inc. (OTCPK:SLNX) 196 Solis Tek, Inc. (OTCQB:SLTK) 197 South American Gold Corp. (OTCPK:SAGD) 198 Stevia Corp. (OTCPK:STEV) 199 STWC Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:STWC) 200 Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:SPRWF) 201 Surna, Inc. (OTCQB:SRNA) 202 Sylios Corporation (OTCPK:UNGS) 203 Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCPK:TAUG) 204 TechCare Corp. (OTCQB:TECR) 205 Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) 206 Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:GRPOF) 207 THC Biomed International, Inc. (OTCQB:THCBF) x 208 Therapix Biosciences, Ltd. (TASE) 209 Trailblazer Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:ENCC) 210 Two Rivers Water & Farming Co. (Pending:TRPX) 211 U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. (OTCPK:USEI) 212 UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTCPK:UAMM) 213 Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCPK:UBQU) 214 Umbral Energy Corp. 215 Union Equity, Inc. (OTCPK:KGKG) 216 United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB:CNAB) 217 Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPE) 218 Vapir Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:VAPI) 219 Vapor Corp. (NASDAQ:VPCO) 220 Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCPK:VPOR) 221 Vapor Hub International, Inc. (OTCPK:VHUB) 222 Vaporbrands International, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPR) 223 Verde Science, Inc. (OTCPK:VRCI) 224 Veritas Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:VRTHF) 225 Wanderport Corp. (OTCPK:WDRP) 226 Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCPK:WTII) 227 Wee-Cig International Corp. (OTCPK:WCIG) 228 Weed, Inc. (OTCPK:BUDZ) x 229 Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX:ZDPY) 230 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

