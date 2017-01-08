Celgene: A Core Biotech Holding For 2017 And Beyond

We take a look at why this biotech concern belongs as a core holding in any well managed and diversified biotech portfolio below.

One large cap name in the biotech industry continues to get mentioned and for good reasons. This is the biotech stalwart Celgene.

It is the time of the year where the "top picks" for many sectors in 2017 come out.

I get asked quite a bit this time of year of what my favorite growth play among large cap concerns in the biotech sector is for the year ahead. One name continues to stand out. It is a name not surprisingly that is showing up in the top large cap picks list within biotech for 2017 at such places as Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) should be known to just about every biotech investor. I can think of no other large cap industry player that has a clearer earnings growth trajectory over the next 3-5 years. Celgene is not going to be "home run" investment, but I expect it to continue to deliver "singles" every year with an occasional "double" in some years.

Celgene's current growth is powered by blockbuster blood cancer drug Revlimid that continues to grow at a nice clip. It should post sales around $7 billion this year and between $8 billion to $8.5 billion in 2017. Revlimid is currently in a Phase III study for the treatment of hematopoletic malignancies. Trial data will be out in the second half of 2017. If approved, this would broaden the indications revlimid is approved for from past multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Celgene has several other compounds that do $100 to $300 million a quarter in sales as well. It should also benefit from a more benign regulatory regime and less possibility of drug pricing leglislation thanks to the election. Celgene is broadly exposed to Medicare/Medicaid spending.

As exciting as the company's internal growth and pipeline development are, its extensive collaboration deals may turn out to be a key core growth driver in the years ahead. Celgene basically plays "venture capitalist" to much of small cap biotech world. It has dozens of collaboration deals across over a half dozen core disease areas. If some small cap develops a blockbuster drug in the next few years, it is quite likely Celgene will own a significant portion of that compound.

Celgene should deliver almost $6.00 a share in profits when FY2016 is closed out and just over $7.00 a share in FY2017. Most analysts have the company earning between $11.00 and $12.00 a share by FY2020. The company's own goals are for $13.00 a share in profits by then. At around $120 a share, that profit growth can be had at an attractive entry point. Celgene also is one of two large caps in the industry Merrill Lynch has made top picks for 2017 in a report that just came out.

Given the company's growth prospects, it deserves to trade at a significant premium to the overall market multiple. Currently it trades at a slight premium to the overall market based on 2016's earnings and a slight discount based on the profit consensus for 2017.

While Celgene is a "buy and hold" stock that should be a core holding in any well-managed and well-diversified biotech portfolio, here are a couple of key milestones for the company in 2017 within what is a vast internal pipeline.

Label expansion in Revlimid for maintenance post-ASCT in NDMM which be approved in first quarter, eventually adding up to a $1 billion in annualize sales for the company's blockbuster drug.

GED - 301 also known as mongersen that has Phase III data out later this year for Crohn's disease. RBC Capital believes the street is assigning too little probability of success in what could be a $1 billion to $2 billion opportunity.

In addition to Celgene's vast internal development and pipeline, the company has partnered in over 25 programs with other biotech players. This is another key reason investors should be confident that Celgene will continue to see myriad growth drivers in the future and why the stock should continue to be a solid growth play within your own portfolio for years to come.

