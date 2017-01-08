Will JPMorgan Chase's Q4 Earnings Boost The Stock Price Or Restrain It?

BACKGROUND

Since the US election results came out, the major US banks have appreciated significantly in stock value. In the graph below we can see the performance for the major banks starting from November 2016. JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) comes in at second place, just behind Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Source: stockcharts.com

The historical fundamental picture for JPM seems solid:

Source: morningstar.com

The operating margins remain high and have been increasing steadily.

The net income & diluted are EPS have also been increasing and they will continue this growth once the interest rate hikes come into play.

Source: morningstar.com

The return on equity has also been solidly increasing in the past years. This is an important yardstick to evaluate the financial health of bank stocks. For 2016 the ROE is currently 9.52%, which will be adjusted further for its Q4 earnings performance.

In 2016, JPM managed to increase its market share in the market of credit card sales. The company was already the market leader in this lucrative, high competitive market and yet they managed to increase their position:

Source: JP Morgan corporate website

CATALYSTS

JP Morgan Chase (JPM) stock price its 1-year return is up to 41%. This performance is stellar compared with the results of the stock market in general. Many shares of JPM were purchased as the future looks bright with the anticipation of 3 interest rate hikes in 2017. These hikes will have a direct positive impact on the earnings of JPM, allowing the stock price to appreciate even further. Many investor analysts also expect the Trump Administration to dismantle the Dodd-Frank act, which would also come to the benefit of JPM's earnings and intrinsic value.

Beside these promising market conditions, JPM still has an additional strength. JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) have long been considered as the two highest quality large US banks. Wells Fargo's name was degraded quite a bit during 2016 once the fake account scandal came out, hurting Wells Fargo's stock performance. Wells Fargo's long time CEO even resigned as a consequence of this scandal, while Jamie Dimon is still running the show at JPM. This might entice investors to prefer JPM over WFC as a safe bank investment.

2016 Q4 EARNINGS

Next week (13 January) JPM will announce its Q4 earnings. This date will be important for bank stock investors, as the major banks will announce their first quarter since the Trump rally. Wall Street analysts are expecting these quarterly earnings to be 7.8% higher compared to the same period last year. JPM expects its revenues to grow 15% compared with the revenues in 2015 Q4.

Since the beginning of 2015 JPM was able to beat the earnings estimates in 5 out of 7 quarters:

Source: marketrealist.com

The earnings for 2016 Q3 were remarkably high compared with the anticipated earnings. JPM saw an enormous increase in its revenue, mostly coming from an increased net interest income (thanks to higher interest rates and loan growth) and a strong decrease in its non-interest expenses as well. Most analysts thought Q3 would be challenging for JPM, but they managed to deliver strong numbers. This prudence we saw for the Q3 results seems to have disappeared now that the Q4 results are arriving.

It is interesting to notice that the other major US banks also expect to see improvements in their quarterly earnings. Thus, we expect to see a short-term price correction, if the earnings will be missing their target. We saw the stock price of JPM correct when the EPS announcements for 2014 Q4 and 2015 Q3 came out, when the actual EPS were not even that far away from the estimated earnings level. This would then have provided an opportunity to buy the stock at a depreciated price level.

Source

Opportunity

Considering the points above, we think there is still upward potential for JPM. The stock price has already appreciated strongly, but it is not overpriced based on its P/E ratio of 14.8 or the recent growth in the credit card market. The market conditions of 2017 (increasing interest rates and banking deregulation) will come to the direct benefit of the earnings of JPM.

The 2016 Q4 results will be announced next week and we feel the markets might be disappointed at this moment if JPM fails to meet the analysts' expectations. While we don't expect a strong price correction, we do believe an opportunity might arise to take a long position in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.