Can Bitcoin Survive Without Chinese Support?

It has certainly been a volatile past few weeks for bitcoin. After soaring to over $1100, BTC dropped significantly in a span of just hours, crashing from $1140 to under $900 in less than two days. We got a great firsthand look of the volatility that differentiates bitcoin from other currencies. This volatility is a result not only of there being limited supply and a relatively thin market, but also due to the fact that it is a new currency.

Volatility can be both a good and a bad thing. Those who are skeptical of BTC will tell you that the volatility can be killer and will point to sharp moves lower to try and make the case that BTC is not a safe investment. Those that are bullish will probably say just the opposite, pointing to some of the epic rallies that BTC has seen, including these past few weeks when the price of BTC surged from $800 to $1100. Either way, there is no denying that the currency is volatile.

The move over the last week has frightened some investors and once again has had investors questioning whether or not BTC is an investable asset. While we don't want to make any direct recommendation as to whether or not you should be investing in BTC, we do want to say that we continue to invest in BTC and used this dip over the last week to add to our long-term holdings. If you think back at all of the scares that BTC has had since inception, including a couple of exchanges being hacked, they have all resulted in BTC eventually appreciating near its all time highs, where it had just been a week earlier. Not unlike the stock market itself, BTC has figured out a way to be resolute and confident in the face of events that have tried to jar the currency lower. We think that this confidence comes from the fact that BTC has a limited supply and that blockchain technology is being adopted by major banks and government institutions worldwide. There is confidence in the technology and we don't see this confidence fading anytime soon.

We were given grief in the comment section of our last article for not talking about the risks associated with BTC more. Despite this comment, we have clearly pointed out our number one risk in almost all bitcoin articles that we have written. The number one risk, we believe, continues to be the fact that BTC is reliant upon having an infrastructure in place in order to transact it. Gold is a physical commodity that you can hold physically. It is a great hedge against catastrophic scenarios because you physically have possession of the asset. BTC on the other hand relies upon there being an infrastructure in place to access, buy, or sell what you may own. Without this infrastructure in place, BTC doesn't even exist. We are far more concerned about that type of scenario than we are about a little volatility in the price of the asset.

We expect Bitcoin to stay in high demand and the price to stay volatile as the Chinese government has now tried to crack down on it. We think this makes it even more of a desirable asset. Zerohedge reported Saturday morning,

Having long been advocates of Bitcoin (ever since Sept. 2015 when it traded at $230) for the simple reason that we were confident the digital currency would eventually become China's favorite means of circumventing capital controls - precisely as has transpired - two months ago we warned that the unprecedented surge which made bitcoin the best performing asset in the past year with a 5x return, may be ending as "China Prepares To Impose Curbs, "Capital Controls" On Bitcoin." Since then, and especially over the past week, China has launched a series of incremental steps designed to do just that, which culminated on Friday when China's central bank issued a statement calling the changes in the virtual currency "abnormal", and said authorities have required the trading platform to operate in compliance. They urged the platform to "probe investors' behavior and to "rectify misbehavior."

The fact is that due to BTC being a new currency and due to further constrictive capital controls in countries like China, we fully expect to see BTC continue to be volatile. That is just going to be the nature of the business. Even as more BTC enters the supply, we expect it could get far more volatile simply as a result of increased demand, especially if BTC ever becomes somewhat mainstream with retail investors. Zerohedge continues along the lines of this "demand spike" bull case,

"This trend shows that the bitcoin market's appeal has been rising to a new level," said a market review by BTCC dated Jan 4. Feng Xin'an, 43-year-old sales manager with Shanghai-based Maoxin Trade Ltd, said he invested some 135,000 yuan ($19,515) in the bitcoin market as he regards bitcoin as a "haven asset". "The young generation, like my son and his friends, love to pay with digital currencies. Their demand for bitcoin can grow further, as I observe," he said.

To us, as long term BTC bulls, the small spikes lower and higher do not really concern us. We have a multiple year outlook on the digital currency and believe that the laws of supply and demand will eventually run their course, pushing BTC higher over the course of time. For us, it is much easier to look at longer data charts that smooth out volatility then it is for us to worry about how the price has moved over the course of a day or two.

It is this thinking that allowed us to purchase BTC at hundreds of dollars lower after the Bitfinex hack, and it is this perspective that we plan on keeping moving forward.

To account for risk, we haven't ever had BTC represent more than 1% of our total capital and we will continue to position ourselves accordingly. This way, in a catastrophic type scenario, our loss would be limited. However, the bull case in its most optimistic form provides for a scenario where the price moves up exponentially, even from here. This is why it continues to makes sense to us to allocate a small amount of capital to Bitcoin.

