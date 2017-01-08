Walmart's Jet.com Acquires ShoeBuy Online Footwear Seller

The deal is promising and appears to have been concluded at a reasonable price given its potential.

Jet may also experiment with innovative pricing models on a test basis with some of the new categories.

The two companies will operate separately, but enable Jet to access a dramatically expanded product line and industry relationships.

Walmart subsidiary Jet.com has acquired ShoeBuy for $70 million from IAC.

Quick Take

Jet.com, a subsidiary of retailing giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT), has acquired online footwear and clothing retailer ShoeBuy for $70 million from IAC (NASDAQ:IAC).

ShoeBuy will expand Jet's online offerings and industry relationships while giving it the potential opportunity to experiment with innovative pricing models in new personal consumer product verticals.

The purchase price appears to be reasonable, and the two companies present a promising combination.

Target Company

Boston-based ShoeBuy was founded in 1999 by Scott Savitz who departed in 2011 to found venture capital firm Data Point Capital.

The company was founded to sell shoes and expanded to other products including clothing and accessories.

It was sold to IAC in January 2006 in an all-cash deal of undisclosed amount. At the time of that sale, the company carried 400,000 products from 250 brands.

Under IAC it grew to over one million products from 800 brands through what it calls its 'virtual inventory model' where it can show large assortments of products on behalf of vendor partners.

Acquisition Terms

ShoeBuy was acquired for $70 million, presumably in cash.

IAC likely parted with ShoeBuy because it was worth more to Jet's ecommerce operations than to IAC, which is more of an online media company than a retailer.

While we don't know what IAC paid for ShoeBuy in its acquisition in 2006, $70 million for a substantial online retailer is not a high price, and likely reflects a very small multiple of sales.

According to Jet.com, ShoeBuy will continue to operate as a standalone site out of its Boston headquarters and will join the Jet e-commerce group.

Rationale

Jet stated several rationales for its purchase of ShoeBuy:

It will 'gain the experience of a well-established ecommerce player in the footwear industry.'

ShoeBuy will provide 'access to a large assortment of products.'

ShoeBuy's 'suppliers that are interested in expanding their consumer reach through selling on Jet will have that option.'

Jet will also benefit from ShoeBuy's 'strong industry relationships, and rich content that will further enhance our customer experience.'

Notably, a brief perusal of ShoeBuy's consumer ratings section for various products is well-populated, indicating consumer engagement after purchase.

This level of post-sale engagement is difficult to achieve and represents another example of ShoeBuy's potential value to Jet.

So, ShoeBuy wasn't acquired for its direct financial impact.

Rather, Jet wants ShoeBuy's one million-strong product assortment, industry relationships with over 800 product suppliers and ability to improve customer engagement.

With ShoeBuy, Jet shows that it intends to move more strongly into consumer personal goods.

In addition, Jet will likely bring its 'prices drop as you shop' volume buying discount pricing model to these new verticals, although it will do so carefully and likely on a voluntary basis with select vendors.

This acquisition looks like a way for Jet to expand its offerings and industry relationships at a bargain price.

