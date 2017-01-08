SEA: Time To Load Up This 13% Yield

The Guggenheim Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) is very attractive at this point for a few reasons: 1) valuation, 2) a bear market forced consolidation and restructuring 3) the bear market also forced deleverage and put a stop (for now) on overinvestment.

Let's take a look at the valuation of the stocks within this ETF:

Price/Prospective Earnings* 11.32 Price/Book* 0.59 Price/Sales* 0.56 Price/Cash Flow* 1.67 Dividend Yield %* 13.10 Click to enlarge

Data: Morningstar

*forward looking based on historical data

An average of 11x forward earnings isn't bad in this environment. The only sector represented among ETFs I can find with a lower average P/B value happens to be the solar industry which may be interesting in its own right. The average P/B for the S&P 500 is 2.75x and it trades at over 10x FCF and 18.5x forward earnings. The dividend yield can't really be relied upon and I want to warn everyone it jumps all over the place in this industry but it is a simple widely understood way to illustrate it's a cheap industry.

I'm currently not a fan of ETF investing. More and more these vehicles are becoming a deathtrap for dumb money, and I would prefer to find individual companies in this industry. However, if you don't have the time to look at many different companies this isn't the worst ETF to own. The shipping industry marches to its own drum (supply and demand of capacity) which isn't always correlated with the rest of the stock market. Buying the ETF also means you can bet wrong on the individual companies but if you own the ETF, the bankruptcies should more or less be cancelled out by extra profit going towards the survivors.

Having said that I hold shares in Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) which is the No. 1 holding within this ETF representing 20% of its assets under management but also in DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), written up here. I've written favorably on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) for Seeking Alpha PRO and in The Black Swan Portfolio we hold another one that's probably too small for the ETF.

Maersk is a nice example of a company restructuring as a result of the bear market. It's splitting up separate divisions while pursuing consolidation in the most distressed parts of its markets. The company started cooperating with other large companies through alliances (sounds like Cartel? I hear you):

Click to enlarge

Major competitors are bankrupting and leaving some of its important markets. Defensive consolidation is happening everywhere. Many of the companies that are surviving, like DHT Holdings, have brought leverage down and/or are canceling newbuilds. That's a very good phase to be buying in and I vastly prefer it to the expansionary phases in the good parts of the cycle.

Shipping (generalizing a bit here) just came out of a bear market. That's great as bear markets greatly slow down investments into new capacity. At some point, it will help if demand is strong and supply for seaborne transportation gets crunched - and that's when we hope to see a huge jump in shipping rates and consequently this ETF's value. At that point companies will be unable to control themselves and will put every shipyard in every corner of the world on overtime. That's when we hopefully sell before everyone's newest fleet additions get delivered and the market crashes again.

To summarize: the ETF trades at some of the lowest valuations across FCF, P/B and P/E multiples. The industry has been in a bear market which forced restructuring and rationalizations. Weak players were taken down. It makes sense the forward return on a basket of shipping stocks should be much better than that of the broader market.

