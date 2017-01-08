2017: Global Market Trends

The US dollar still has upside considering only the US Federal Reserve looks to be tightening in 2017 among major central banks.

The US, despite its recent underperformance, looks to be in a position of strength on the global level economically.

In less than 2,000 words, I look to assess 2017’s main global trends, as they stand currently and of course always subject to change.

General Arguments

- The US dollar should continue to strengthen as the US Federal Reserve tightens and other developed/large economies (EU, China, Japan) do not. Equity (NYSEARCA:SPY)(NYSEARCA:DIA)(NASDAQ:QQQ) and bond (NYSEARCA:CLY) values are still nonetheless stretched.

- The US dollar's strength is a headwind to precious metals, such as silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD). I offloaded precious metal positions back in October and still feel gold/silver remain poor investments unless US data comes back worse than expected and undermines the market's median expectation of two rate hikes in 2017.

- Emerging markets are likely to be up for 2017, but not to the extent of 2016's run through the first three quarters.

- China is a risky market overall due to its substantial credit risk (debt is estimated at over 230% of GDP, with corporate debt at nearly 150% of GDP).

- Asian exporters are facing positive tailwinds currently and higher-yielding credit in these markets looks generally attractive.

- Global growth and inflation should be higher in 2017 than in 2016.

Overview of 2017 Global Trends

Despite ultra-low interest rates through the developed world in 2016, the economies of the US, EU, and Japan continued to disappoint, with sub-2% real growth and inflation in each.

On a continental scale, all regions grew outside of South America, which was dragged down by its largest economy (Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ)) contracting at a current rate of 2.9% year-over-year. However, a clear recovery in Brazil has been in place for four quarters, boosting its equity markets by nearly 80%. South America, generally being export-based and mineral- and resource-rich, has struggled the past couple years due to the decline in commodities prices. Its economy has also suffered from poor business investment, which is likely to contribute to muted growth potential in the upcoming years. But the turnaround in Brazil stands as a source of encouragement even if it's still technically mired in a bad recession.

Emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM)(NYSEARCA:DEM) benefited for most of 2016. Lower forward expectations of US rates helped propel developing markets forward in the early part of the year, as funds flowed from developed economies (i.e., low yields) to emerging markets (i.e., higher yields).

However, stronger US data and notions of Federal Reserve monetary tightening beginning around August caused this broad asset class to trade flat over the last 4-5 months of the year. Capital outflows resumed after the November US elections, brought on by expectations of expansionary fiscal policy in the Trump administration (i.e., fund inflows into the US), but have largely steadied since. Overall, emerging markets are up nearly 20%-30% depending on the fund considered.

Assuming the Fed increases rates 1-3 times in 2017 (the Fed declared three as most likely, based on the median FOMC member's opinion), this will look to push the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)(NYSEARCA:UDN) higher in 2017. Many emerging markets borrow significantly in dollars in order to attract foreign investors who may not have sufficient confidence in the domestic currency. As the US tightens, albeit to a relatively small degree (I believe the markets are mostly wrong about inflation, as discussed here), this increases the cost of borrowing. This is a negative for these developing markets, and particularly so for those in highly leveraged situations at the governmental, corporate, and/or household level.

Unexpected 2016 political events, including the June Brexit vote and a Republican sweep in the election, largely didn't faze the financial markets. The ultimate results of the Brexit vote are yet to be determined and the election of Donald Trump and a Congress expected to be largely amenable to his plans have actually lifted equity markets despite many pre-election beliefs that his election would spark increased volatility and perhaps a consequent decline.

However, 2017 offers plenty of political events to shake up the direction of financial markets moving ahead. The European Union's first- and third-largest economies, Germany and France, also the fourth- and sixth-largest in the world, go to the polls in presidential elections this upcoming year. The results of those elections offer the chance to bring new bouts of volatility into the financial markets, especially as populist and anti-EU parties gain greater public support.

The quantitative easing that the European Central Bank has promoted since January 2015 has done little to progress the EU's GDP growth and inflation growth toward desired standards, with year-over-year real growth and inflation coming to 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively. Public debt to GDP stands at 90.7%, the jobless rate is near 10%, and the budget deficit is at 2.1% of GDP. Even if these metrics don't pop out as outstanding, there is no indication of bubbles forming in the economy that could result in a near-term correction in its equity or debt markets. But ultimately, like in Japan, stagnant growth cannot be solely repaired by monetary policy alone. At some point, a more concerted effort toward appropriate expansionary measures must be enacted to generate material changes in growth.

Despite some fears that it's getting late in the economic cycle in the US, the length of an expansion has little bearing on when it should end. We are currently just over two years away from matching the longest expansion on record, set between March 1991 and February 2001.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Expansionary fiscal policies combined with accommodative monetary policy has provided expectations of a better 2017 than 2016, which could play out in reality despite the prices observed within the equity and debt markets.

International trade will pick up if developed economies improve, which will work to boost overall global economic growth. How US trade looks under a Trump administration is to be determined. Trump's policies are more nationalist than globalist, and center around the idea of making the US more competitive in international trade to save US manufacturing jobs and tighten trade deficits.

To what extent this might be done and how it will influence global trade winds and supply chains is impossible to know at this point. Free trade is the optimal solution for growth on a global scale, but can benefit (and disadvantage, in some cases) countries disproportionately.

The recent strength of the US dollar looks to decrease US export competitiveness in the near-term, but at the benefit of effectively cheapening imports. Conversely, tightening in the US but continued easing in the EU and Japan and stable accommodative monetary policy otherwise will look to weaken non-US currencies and boost export competitiveness in those countries.

One of the main economic questions regarding the global economy currently remains: if the US were to deploy more protectionist/US-centric trade policies (through a combination of tariffs and/or reworked trade agreements), would the degree of global economic slowdown work to trickle down into hitting US growth in conjunction?

Naturally, the US and China remain the top areas of focus given their status as the largest two economies of the world, accounting for about 40% of all global economic activity. China is no longer targeting 7% real growth as it's simply an unsustainable rate without a material portion of it generated from continued credit growth. As of the end of 2015, China was leveraged at 220% of GDP, with the corporate sector taking up about 57% of all debt in the economy.

Click to enlarge

(Source: IMF; modeled by author)

With 6.7% in year-over-year GDP growth, and assuming the same trajectory of credit growth that's been in place since 2009 (12%-13% year-over-year), this would put the year-end 2016 debt ratio at a bit over 230% of GDP.

If China looks to start de-leveraging its economy, GDP growth could conceivably fall below 5% by 2020. Moreover, China's low fertility rates and low immigration will subject its economy to the aging demographics conundrum currently afflicting all developed economies. The transition from an export- and investment-driving growth to a consumption-based model also looks to slow GDP growth ahead.

If China were to choose to continue to grow at 6.5% or beyond without regard for the pitfalls of letting debt rise faster income, it would, within the next few years, subject its banking system to risk beyond the level that could be safely tolerated based on capitalization levels. China's risk is more medium-term than near-term, but its highly leveraged state and size of its banking sector (somewhere around 3x-4x its GDP of $11.7-$11.8 trillion) relative to its GDP exposes the country (and world, given China's size) to shocks that could create volatility in financial markets globally.

Despite China's economic transition, other Asian economies still rely on their comparative advantage in manufacturing of certain specialty products to fuel growth. However, this can subject these economies to the volatility in global demand generally and any cyclicality that accompanies a sector-specific focus (e.g., tech). A rise in the global tech cycle currently is boosting the notable tech component exporters such as Taiwan, sitting on a current account likely to rise above 15% of GDP as of year-end 2016.

The recent downtrend in international trade and increased competition as other countries develop the infrastructure and intellectual property to compete globally has hampered the export-driven model. But continued accommodative monetary policies in developed markets and a strengthening US dollar against emerging market Asian currencies, including the Chinese yuan, will provide a mild boost to trade competitiveness in the economies.

The 45% rise in the price of oil during 2016 marked its largest gain since 2009. For China, the boost will be a notable positive contribution to inflation and result in higher costs of input and thus higher consumer prices. China has also seen higher demand for homes in its top-tier cities (i.e., Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzen, Guangzhou), which should help soak up the excess supply currently sitting on the market. Fixing the stretched valuations in the housing market and de-leveraging that sector will take a concerted policy effort.

Additional disclosure: I am net long the US dollar.