U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Tech Unicorn AppDynamics Leads Pack Of Potential IPO Launches

In the week ahead, two recent IPO filers become eligible to launch roadshows, including tech unicorn AppDyanamics on Thursday. The provider of cloud-based enterprise software is a high profile name that could set the tone for venture-backed tech deals in 2017, testing investor appetite high-growth, large-loss businesses. Metallurgical coal producer Ramaco Resources can file IPO terms on Friday at the earliest. Several others have been on file for longer, and are able to launch as early as Monday, including JELD-WEN, CBS Radio, Jagged Peak Energy, Keane Group and AnaptysBio.

Potentially Imminent IPO Launches Issuer

Business Symbol Estimated

Deal Size($m) Earliest

Launch Date Top 2

Bookrunners AppDynamics

San Francisco, CA (Pending:APPD) $150 Thur 1/12 Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs Provides application performance management software for business-critical apps. Ramaco Resources

Lexington, KY (Pending:METC) $100 Fri 1/13 TBA Recently-formed metallurgical coal provider with reserves in Appalachia. JELD-WEN Holding

Charlotte, NC (Pending:JELD) $500 Able to launch Barclays

Citi Global manufacturer of windows, doors and treated composite trim and panels. CBS Radio

New York, NY (Pending:CBSR) $500 Able to launch Citi

Guggenheim Second-largest US radio station operator being spun out of CBS. Jagged Peak Energy

Denver, CO (NYSE:JAG) $300 Able to launch Citi

Credit Suisse Oil and gas E&P operating in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Keane Group

Houston, TX FRAC $288 Able to launch Citi

Morgan Stanley Provides well completion services for the hydraulic fracturing. AnaptysBio

San Diego, CA (Pending:ANAB) $86 Able to launch Credit Suisse

Stifel Early-stage biotech developing antibodies for peanut allergy and asthma. Click to enlarge

Six more IPOs become eligible to launch later in the month, including three early-stage healthcare companies, specialty vehicle manufacturer REV Group, Blackstone REIT Invitation Homes and oil and gas company Kimbell Royalty Partners LP.

Six More IPOs Can Launch Later in January Issuer

Business Symbol Estimated

Deal Size($m) Earliest

Launch Date Top 2

Bookrunners ObsEva

Switzerland (Pending:OBSV) $86 Mon 1/16 Credit Suisse

Jefferies Clinical-stage biotech developing therapies for women's reproductive health. Jounce Therapeutics

Cambridge, MA (Pending:JNCE) $75 Mon 1/16 JP Morgan

Cowen Early-stage biotech developing T-cell immuno-oncology therapies with Celgene. Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

Princeton, NJ (Pending:BBRX) $150 Mon 1/16 JP Morgan

BofA Merrill Lynch Commercializing an implant that delivers long-acting treatment for opioid addiction. REV Group

Milwaukee, WI (Pending:REVG) $200 Mid January Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley Manufactures emergency and specialty vehicles. Invitation Homes

Dallas, TX INVH $1,500 Mon 1/23 Deutsche Bank

J.P. Morgan Blackstone REIT owning the largest portfolio of single-families houses. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP

Fort Worth, TX KRP $100 Mon 1/23 Raymond James

RBC Capital Markets Owns 3.7 million acres of oil and gas mineral interests across the US. Click to enlarge

In addition to these potential January IPO launches, five recent filers were non-emerging growth companies, and become eligible to launch in February and March.

Recent IPO Filers - Potential Launches in February and March Issuer

Business Symbol Estimated

Deal Size($m) Earliest

Launch Date Top 2

Bookrunners JBS Foods International

Greeley, CO (Pending:JBS) $2,500 Late February TBA World's leading processor of beef, poultry, lamb and other meat proteins. Ardagh Group

United Kingdom ARD $1,500 Early February Citi Global provider of metal and glass containers for consumer packaged goods. Schneider National

Green Bay, WI (Pending:SNDR) $1,000 Mid March Morgan Stanley

UBS Leading US trucking company with over 11,000 vehicles. Presidio

New York, NY (Pending:PSDO) $400 Mid February JP Morgan

Citi Provides IT infrastructure services to middle-market businesses. Klöckner Pentaplast

Luxembourg (Pending:KP) $300 Mid March Citi

Credit Suisse Global manufacturer of plastic films for packaging. Click to enlarge

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has gained 3.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 1.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include First Data (NYSE:FDC) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 1.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 2.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Aena and ABN Amro.