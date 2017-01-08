Offshore Drilling Part III - Overview Of The Jack-Up Segment Worldwide As Of January 2017

The positive is that the market trades often an expectation and will probably support the stock prices at nearly current levels for the next few quarters.

The actual situation is not positive - I have to be clear about that - and the near future may be likely to bring more pain, despite a bullish momentum in oil prices.

The shallow waters segment is an important segment, and investors should look at it, as the one that will likely respond first.

Image: The jack-up Maersk Reacher. Courtesy: Ptill.no

Investment Thesis:

The offshore drilling industry plays an important role in the oil & gas supply chain. Did you know that oil production from offshore locations represents about 29% of the global crude oil production in 2015, according to the EIA? This percentage has been nearly constant since 2005.

The main locations are in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Norway/UK and the USA and represent a total of approximately 27 Million BOE/d.

The bulk of the crude production is still in the "shallow waters", which are generally cheaper and less technically challenging.

In this area, oil and gas producers will need a rig less expensive anchored to the rock floor, called Jack-up. In this category we can also separate:

High Spec (HE or BE) Premium Standard Mat Cantilever/Slot

It makes a very important difference about where the jack-up will be able to work and at what day-rate. The range in day rate can be from $40k/d to as high as $250k/d or more.

A quick review of the Jack-ups fleet Worldwide.

Note: I have used what has been publicly available on InfieldRigs website and Rigzone and translated to easy to read graphs that will help you to understand the situation as we enter 2017. I will update these graphs probably every quarter.

Basically, the Jack-ups segment represents a total of 633 rigs including the ones under-construction (102).

Note: InfieldRigs and Rigzone indicate about 636 rigs but I have discounted a few that were retired (for example the Rowan Louisiana) or destroyed/scrapped. Also, sometimes rig names changed after an acquisition for example Hercules 266 became Admarine 266.

The main categories are as follows:

Working rigs (301) Cold stacked rigs (51) Ready stacked rigs (170) Standby/idle rigs (under contract but inactive) (1) Under inspection for repair or 5-year SPS/Shipyard (8) Under-Construction (102)

Excluding the "under-construction" segment we have 531 rigs actually in the market and drilling, ready to drill or waiting to drill. Actually 47.6% of these rigs are working/contracted and are receiving a day rate from a client. The others are moored and idle in different states of maintenance.

The average age of the jack-up segment is 22 years (1995), which shows an aging fleet. The main problem with the jack-up segment is due to the fact that owners are not retiring the older fleet and tend to cold stack the unit forever instead of retiring and scrapping it. A good example is Hercules Offshore or Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) which have nearly all the fleet either cold stacked or ready stacked.

Actually the active rigs location is also very telling. It is not surprising to see the Middle East and Asia as the main spot for shallow drilling.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion:

The shallow waters segment is an important segment, and investors should look at it, as it is the one that will likely respond first -- in the offshore area -- to a sustaining increase in oil prices above $55-$60 a barrel.

The reason is very simple, in fact. Most of the fields are already developed and the cost per barrel is very similar to onshore, with an expected cash flow from investment or IRR quite low as well.

The oil industry offshore and onshore did a splendid job of reducing the breakeven cost of production per barrel expected, which is now between $50 to $60 a barrel depending on the location.

Note: I am talking about the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) here, and not the cash cost - which is lower, but misleading, especially when it comes to the shale.

It is clear that a price of oil above $55 per barrel pushes the O&G operators to rethink their exploration strategy and capex allocation. It is paramount to be proactive in this industry, and the need to adapt to a fast changing market paradigm is often a matter of life or death for many mid-tier producers.

However, when I look at the numbers, it is quite clear that the offshore industry -- in the jack-up segment -- will not profit immediately from this oil momentum due to a huge oversupply that will probably take over a year to stabilize and assuming that the "under construction" segment will be reduced as well.

This is the major long-term mistake that investors are about to make - thinking that a quick increase in oil prices will translate into a surge in tendering activity and an immediate boon in revenues. In fact, it is quite the opposite that will happen.

First, most of the lucrative long-term contracts will roll off of the fleet status, and will be substituted (if lucky) by short-term contracts at a dismal day rate.

Second, revenues will continue to move down, whereby accelerating a need for restructuring, simplified by a positive market.

My conclusion is we should use any strong uptick to take profit off the table versus buying the rally for the long-term and holding the bag.

The long-term accumulation will be warranted on any meaningful correction of the actual oil market, which is an unfortunate possibility based on past history. Fool me once, shame on me...

The only positive is that the market trades often on expectation and will probably support the stock prices at nearly current levels for the next few quarters as long as the oil positive momentum is not put under close scrutiny by large disappointing production figures.

This part III will be followed by a complete analysis of the fleet including the floaters (drillships and semi-submersibles) and Jack-ups.

