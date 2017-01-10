General Mills: Yogurt Sales Sour - Investors Get A Value-Oriented Dividend Growth Buy

Investors are getting a chance to buy into a quality dividend growth company such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS) at a value-oriented price as it transforms to adapt to organic and health food trends sweeping across its home country. The opportunity to buy GIS shares at a more value-oriented price arises from the company's recent weak quarterly earnings reports. In GIS' most recent quarter, it announced below expectations adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents, a 4 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue decreased 7.1 percent to $4.1 billion (also below expectations) due to its Green Giant brand divestiture and lower organic sales. (Excluding currency and acquisitions/divestitures effects, organic revenues decreased 4 percent.) Adjusted gross margins increased 130 basis points to 36.8 percent as input cost inflation was more offset by savings from cost reduction efforts. The company also lowered its revenue guidance, stating that it expects its organic net sales to decrease between 3 percent and 4 percent, down from prior guidance of sales decreasing 0 percent to 2 percent.

GIS' latest earnings results are evidence that food industry trends are weakening as it faces intense competition. The company is also hurting as its decreased spending on promotions adversely effected sales of its Yoplait yogurt and Progresso soups in the U.S. The company also experienced a decrease in Pillsbury refrigerated dough sales in its U.S. business. With respect to yogurt sales, the company's retail sales of its Yoplait yogurt brand have decreased in the last several quarters. In the latest quarter, GIS' Yoplait sales decreased 18 percent due to significant competition from rivals such as Chobani and Dannon, the U.S. subsidiary of French food company Danone SA (OTCQX:DANOY). GIS has made efforts to revitalize its Yoplait yogurt brand by reinventing its Yoplait Greek 100 product in 2016 to contain more protein and less sugar as consumers of traditional yogurts increasingly purchase Greek yogurts, which such consumers perceive and are told are healthier. Although weak yogurt sales are likely to adversely effect GIS' results near term, the company is moving towards updating its yogurt products and introducing new products such as organic and drinkable yogurts.

Despite GIS' recent struggles, the company remains one of a small group of major American food companies that dominates the American food landscape. As our regular readers know, we never bet against the success of a dominant American food company over the long term. With this in mind, the company has been primarily struggling within its U.S. Retail division (about 60 percent of its total sales) where sales and profits for the division have been decreasing in recent quarters due to lower product demand given weak food industry trends and changing consumer food preferences. GIS is not alone in facing adverse circumstances as most major U.S. food producers continue to struggle in the face of changing consumer food trends towards natural and organic foods. Although many of GIS existing brands remain big sellers, the company remains focused on natural and organic food trends that many smaller more nimble companies more readily spot and offer innovative natural products to meet such trends. GIS has noted that the food industry has become more "entrepreneurial" and it must compete against an increasing number of smaller competitive food brands.

As GIS makes adjustments to its food product offerings, it has been learning what changes to its existing stable of products will work and which will not. As the company moves forward then, it will continue to modify its various product lines in its strategy to reignite sales/earnings growth. To adapt to changing consumer tastes, GIS has also been restructuring while it also engages in multiple acquisitions. The company's acquisitions are capitalizing on the shift in consumer preferences toward natural and organic food. For example, in recent years GIS acquired: 1) a premium meat snacks company that offers meat, nut and fruit bars; 2) a Brazilian yogurt maker Carolina; and 3) an American natural foods maker Annie's. The company will continue to make acquisitions of smaller innovative companies that offer products in markets with above average growth potential. In addition to such acquisitions, GIS will continue to invest in new products and marketing.

While the company has made acquisitions of companies marketing and selling healthier and more natural foods, is has also been determining what to do with its weaker legacy products that no longer appeal to consumers. For example, GIS' divesting of its Green Giant frozen vegetable brands business. To overcome its weak revenue/profit performance, the company is also increasing its cereal investments, increasing its healthy snacking products offerings such as its yogurt and snacks businesses and driving double-digit growth in its natural and organic food portfolio. The company understands that consumers want more natural foods, with simpler ingredients. The company also knows that consumers are avoiding gluten, simple carbohydrates, artificial ingredients and seeking out more fiber, protein and whole grain. (A side benefit of GIS' move towards smaller healthier brands will be decreased advertising costs as organic and natural foods use less expensive digital advertising campaigns as opposed to more expensive television advertising campaigns.) GIS also understands that marketing for smaller natural and organic food brands focuses on the product itself and what is in the product and the origin of the product.

We believe that GIS, an acknowledged innovator in developing and marketing new food brands, will succeed over the long term through internal innovation and acquisition of food brands that meet consumer's changing tastes. With this in mind, we also believe that investors should wait to purchase GIS shares until such shares drop below the $60 price point during a strong overall market selloff. Over the long-term, a GIS investor will be rewarded by the company's transformation with increasing dividends, share buybacks and share price appreciation.

Our view

As noted above, GIS faces weak food industry trends as it also experiences intense competition. Lower promotional spending has adversely effected U.S. sales of its Yoplait yogurt/Progresso soups. To counteract weak yogurt sales, GIS has added more protein and reduced sugar in some Yoplait products. The company is also introducing/updating its yogurt products. The company is battling shifting food industry trends, but it is also a food industry superpower that is more than capable of adapting to market trends through internal innovation and targeted acquisitions. In recent years, GIS has acquired innovative companies selling into food categories experiencing outsized growth such as organic and healthier foods incorporating simple and natural food ingredients. The company has also divested some of its legacy food brands while also adapting other legacy food products by decreasing salt, sugar and the number of ingredients in such products. Further, GIS continues to reduce costs through restructuring activities. GIS' strong brands will likely protect it partially from lower-cost product competition. The company's earnings growth, however, will continue to be pressured by weak U.S. demand, slowing international growth and increased marketing and merchandising investment to drive revenue growth.

Despite continued adverse market conditions, GIS will thrive long term due to its strong brands; product and marketing innovations; profitability and cash flow; and long-term record of earnings and dividend growth. GIS shares currently have a dividend yield of about 3.10 percent. Over the long term, GIS will overcome near-term adversities by adapting to food industry trends and succeeding through product innovation, innovative marketing and acquisitions of companies that are successfully meeting natural and organic food trends. The company has a price-to-earnings ratio of about 22.95. Earnings estimates for fiscal year 2017 are $3.09 and for fiscal year 2018 are $3.36. So, the forward price-to-earnings ratio based on 2018 fiscal year earnings is about 18.30. We recommend that an investor wait to buy the company's shares in the price range of $53.75 to $57.15 (a price-to-earnings ratio range of about 16.00 to 17.00 based on 2018 fiscal year earnings).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.