Macy's - After Christmas Sale

Just as I was lamenting the dearth of bargain stocks to buy, the market threw a sale on Thursday, with retailers from L Brands (NYSE:LB) to Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) to Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) to Macy's (NYSE:M) falling substantially due to lackluster holiday sales and disappointing guidance. Ironically, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) opened higher on the day on the news that it was selling some of its remaining assets to stay afloat. Mind you, this is a company that is on its last legs, working its way towards bankruptcy (the liquidation kind- not the restructuring kind where the company becomes viable once again when the debts are wiped clean).

In this article, I am going to focus on Macy's. There is no question that the retail sector is in secular decline due to oversupply and the emerging dominance of online retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Yet, just as in any other industry sector, it will go through the inevitable business cycles. And I believe this to be a down cycle for retail, just as the oil bust we saw in 2015 was a down cycle for that industry due to rising inventories and the disruption caused by shale oil production. The early indications are that 2015/2016 was a bottom in the stock prices of oil majors and a good buying opportunity for the big players such as Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) - the dominant players that have the balance sheets and the cash flows to not only survive but also gain market share by reducing cost and driving the weak players out of business. Prior to the oil bust we saw the commodity bust due to a slowing manufacturing sector in China that took down the likes of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP)- the dominant companies of that sector- which also cut cost and are positioning themselves to reemerge stronger and in an even more dominant market position.

As for the retail sector, I believe a similar oversupply situation exists. Just to quote some statistics, U.S. has about 7.3 square feet of retail space per capita- well in excess of the 1.7 square feet per capita in Japan and France, and the U.K.'s 1.3 square feet. Besides the oversupply situation, there also a tectonic shift underway in sales channels due to the emergence of online retailers- primarily Amazon- that is dominating the space and gaining market share. My thesis is that while Amazon does pose an existential threat to some of the weaker retailers, creative destruction is nothing new in retail industry, whose history is rife with bankruptcies from Borders (primarily due to Amazon) to Circuit City and Montgomery Ward (long before the time of Amazon). In my opinion, retailers that have an omni-channel strategy, strong private brands (which cannot be scanned and bought in Amazon), a focus on customer service and strong balance sheets will continue to have a place in the retail landscape. These retailers will make the adjustments needed as they have always done, and learn to have an effective online channel themselves. Those who don't will go bankrupt. Sears in my estimation belongs in the last category. Financial engineering will only carry you so long- at some point you need to get proficient at the basics of retailing, be a good merchandiser and provide acceptable customer service.

As for Macy's, it is doing its part dealing with the oversupply situation: it has announced the closure of 100 stores to bring its store count down from a peak of 900 reached in 2015 to below 800 in 2017 (see Figure 1). As for dealing with online competition, in addition to an online channel that is growing at double digits per the company (without stating how much) the company is developing its own private brands that are only available at Macy's. Last but not least, Macy's and Bloomingdale's are iconic brands in their own rights and the upscale niche of Bloomingdale's is hard to duplicate elsewhere.

Figure 1- Macy's Company Store Count

Source: Bloomberg

If one believes that not all retailers will be victims of the Amazon effect and that those with strong merchandising, balance sheets and private brands will survive, one needs to wait out the oversupply in the retail sector- and waiting while collecting a 5% dividend is not bad. Of course, buying into any sector when there is a chance that the light at the end of the tunnel might actually be a train, is not for the faint of heart. On the other hand, nobody rings a bell at the bottom- and for the most part the turnaround in retail along with the final winners and losers will not be obvious until it is too late and the results are reflected in stock prices of those companies.

Take the aftermath of earnings miss announcements of Macy's and Kohl's- there was the usual parade of analysts downgrades and target cuts after the fact. Macquarie lowered its price target to $32 from $38. UBS cut its target to $34 from $42 and The Buckingham Research Group lowered it to $39 from $48. Deutsche Bank downgraded Macy's to hold from buy and cut the price target to $34 from $47 (see Marketwatch article). Talk about closing the stable door after the horse is gone. Just as the "experts" did not see this coming, most are not going to see the improvement in retail coming till after the fact.

Given that we don't have a crystal-ball telling us when the next dotcom bubble is about to pop or the real estate crisis is about to hit, the best we can do is go the extra mile on analysis, buy assets that provide a good margin of safety and those that provides compelling risk reward ratio. As for Macy's, the negative sentiment surrounding the stock, its extensive and valuable brands and real estate portfolio, low PE ratio, high dividend yield, meet the criteria of compelling risk reward ratio while providing a good margin of safety.

Valuation and Expected Returns:

Prior to the announcement of store closures and charges in calendar 2016, the company had a stable decade of sales and earnings, driving EPS growth thru share repurchases. In fact, as Table 1 shows, there was little change in company's revenues, gross margins or profits from fiscal 2007 to 2016. Yet, due to the aggressive share buybacks, the company had reduced its shares outstanding by 39% while increasing EPS by 78% and Dividends by 173%.

Table 1. A decade of Macy's Financials

Source: Morningstar.com, Author's Work.

Yet, with competition mounting and a shifting retail landscape, a lack of top and bottom-line growth caught up with the company: it had to announce massive restructuring of their store base, and announcing the sale of some of its real estate holdings. This is expected to reduce sales by $575M in 2017 while reducing expenses by $550M annually starting in 2017.

Thus, the question becomes: what will the next decade look like for Macy's? Will it continue to tread water? Will it turn things around and once again grow its top and bottom lines? Or will it be another iconic brand that continues to shrink and become irrelevant? Below I have run three scenarios that attempt to model some of these potential outcomes. All three illustrate the importance of starting valuation and the company's ability to generate free cash flow in determining the return an investor will see after holding the company's shares for a decade.

The first scenario depicts a business that continues to decline, with revenue and net income shrinking by 2% each year. I also assume that the company continues to make dividend payments of $450M a year and repurchase shares at $500M a year. As a starting point for 2018, I am assuming the revenue of the company will be substantially reduced due to store closures and come in around $25B. Similarly, a net income of $939M and $1.3B in free cash flows- allowing the company to return close to $1B a year to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. The company has $1.8B remaining under the existing buyback plan and I am assuming the company will spend $500M on buybacks- a substantial reduction over the past few years when the company spent $1.4B, $1.6B, $1.9B and $2B in buyback in fiscal 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. I am also assuming that the company will continue to pay $450M in dividends- which will result in gradually increasing dividends/share as the shares outstanding is reduced through buybacks.

As Scenario 1 illustrates, even in this declining business scenario, the patient investor can expect to double its money- by collecting ~$20 in dividends and ~$12 in capital appreciation (assuming the purchase of stock at ~$31). This assumes that share buybacks drive EPS growth from 3.19 in fiscal 2018 to 4.60 and the stock has a 9.3 PE (the most recent fiscal 2017 EPS guidance that sent the stock spiraling down took the estimates from $3.3 to a range of $2.95-$3.10- I have assumed a mid-point of the range).

Source: Authors's Work

Scenario 2 is slightly more optimistic- if one can call no growth optimistic, that is. With 0% growth, or no decline in sales or earnings, one can get to an EPS number of $5.19 at the end of the 10-year period- once again driven by reduction in shares outstanding. With a PE that is still a low 9.77, one can expect a 6% annual appreciation in stock price, resulting in a capital gain of ~$20 (at an ending $50.68 share price as modeled). However, due to higher share prices, there would be fewer shares repurchased, resulting in lower dividend payouts per share. Still, one can expect to collect $19.76 in this scenario and maintain a ~5% dividend yield. Under this scenario, one can more than double their money over a 10-year period, making a total of ~$40 in capital appreciation and dividends (with no dividend reinvestment).

Source: Authors's Work

The third scenario is the "optimistic case" where revenue and income growth resumes with a 2% CAGR. Under this scenario, assuming a small PE multiple expansion to 12, one can get to $70 in stock price at the end of the 10-year period. Combined with a $21 dividend, an investor is looking to triple their money even with a modest improvement to status quo.

Source: Authors's Work

Of course, all 3 scenarios are hypotheticals and the results could be substantially better or worse. However, I believe that the 3 scenarios outlined above cover 90% of the most likely outcomes. Still, in the event that the bottom falls out, there is a safety net that will prevent investors from suffering catastrophic losses and give them ample time to get out while suffering only minor losses, should it come to that.

The Real-Estate Safety Net:

Per the company's financial statements, the company had $13B in property and equipment at the end of its fiscal 2016, offset by $5.3B in accumulated depreciation. Yet, the company sits on some very valuable real estate that has actually appreciated- a fact that our GAAP methodology does not capture. According to activist hedge fund Starboard Capital the company sits on $21B worth of real estate (see Figure 2).

Furthermore, per the company's most recent quarterly filing, in the period ending October 29, 2016, the company had $8.8B in current assets on its balance sheet. Not including goodwill and other intangible assets, and taking Starboards estimate at face value, $21B for company's real estate portfolio, we get about $30B in total asset value for the company. If we net out total liabilities of $17.5B (including LT debt of $6.5B), we get a net shareholder equity of $12.5B. This number is comfortably above the company's market capitalization of ~$10B (311M shares * $30.82- Friday's closing price). Another way of looking at it is that the shareholders theoretically can get at a 25% ROI (($12.5B-$10B)/$10B) if the company were to cease operations and liquidate (not including any intangible assets such as goodwill, brand equity etc.)!

Figure 2- Starboard Estimate of Macy's Real-Estate

Source: Bloomberg

Now, just to be clear- I am NOT advocating for this option. In fact, I am AGAINST the company selling its real estate assets. As mom always said, never touch the principal. Selling off the real estate assets would reek of financial engineering and making a quick buck. Unlike some hedge funds, I am not interested making a quick buck by making superficial moves that do nothing to fix the underlying issues. Don't believe me? Take a look at Sears Holding as EXHIBIT A. The company has sold off every asset and made every short term move it could to bolster its finances- except for what matters- which is fixing the underlying business. Admittedly, this has bought company time to fix its operations, which it did not do: It has not had a profitable year since 2011, losing ~$10B in last 5 years while it watched its sales decline from over $50B to less than half that over the past decade. Pretty sad- and I would hate to see Macy's make the same mistakes. I prefer to hold on to my investments for a long period of time, collecting the dividend while watching EPS and stock price go up.

Bottom-Line:

While Macy's is clearly facing some secular headwinds in the form of an over-supplied retail sector and the emerging dominance of online retailers, the company is a great merchandiser with loyal customers, great brands and a premier operator in department store category. I do believe the company has what it takes to stop its slow decline and reverse things, putting it on the way back to growth. Patient investors who are willing to wait will collect a rich dividend while the company returns to growth- and any PE multiple expansion will result in outsized capital gains. If not, there is still a lot of valuable assets the company owns and that puts a temporary floor on the company's stock where investors who have lost faith in the company's turn-around efforts can exit with minimal damage.

