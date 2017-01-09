Resource Sector Digest: Will Oil And Gold Move Up Now?

The seventieth edition of:

Resource Sector Digest

(vol.70 - January 9 , 2016)

Setting The Scene

What an exciting week last week! Both the oil price (NYSEARCA:OIL) and the gold price (NYSEARCA:GLD) started to move, but you should expect the volatility (NYSEARCA:VIXY) (NYSEARCA:VIXM) to continue as both commodities seemed to be losing some steam by the end of the week. Betting on short-term trades is possible with (NYSEARCA:ERY) and (NYSEARCA:ERX), but be aware these products are most definitely not suited for anyone, as 'the house always wins' in the longer term, as you can see on the next image.

Needless to say the gold (and silver) bulls (SLV) (NYSEARCA:AGQ) (NYSEARCA:ZSL) are wide awake again, although we aren't 100% convinced this couldn't be a dead cat bounce. We saw some alarming articles a few weeks ago 'the death of gold' which could indicate when a bottom is nearby (you should sell your gold when your taxi driver starts to discuss an investment in gold, but buy the yellow stuff when nobody wants to touch it with a 10 ft barge pole!).

The oil price is still volatile as well, but it looks like it has been holding its ground above the $50 level which actually allows companies to start looking forward again. As you will see in the 'news releases section' of this article, a lot of the companies have already published their production results of 2016 and their outlook for 2017, but we expect more companies to fine-tune their expectations. The major producers (NYSEARCA:XOP) like BP (NYSE:BP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and others will benefit, whilst service providers (NYSEARCA:OIH) like pipeline companies (with Pembina Pipelines (NYSE:PBA), NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) - also have a look at Rida Morwa's article - Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) as very interesting ones), should also be able to benefit (and at least be more confident the outstanding receivables will indeed be paid by their clients!)

Also keep in mind for some companies, like Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE), not the WTI but the Brent oil price (NYSEARCA:BNO) is the most important one as the oil producers in Colombia receive a price based on Brent oil! As Brent is now once again more expensive than the WTI oil price, GTE might actually be able to post some positive surprises in 2017 as the leverage will be pretty important (the discount to the Brent price will very likely not increase in dollar per barrel).

As you can see on the previous image, the Brent oil price has increased by more than 20% since the end of November, whilst Gran Tierra's share price has increased by just 12% even though you would expect GTE's share price to increase faster due to the higher leverage on the oil price. A Brent price increase of $10/barrel increases the operating margin by more than 30%.

Actionable Ideas

· Just one really interesting article this week, as Koos Jansen is making some very valid points in his article 'How the West has been selling Gold into a black hole'. Indeed, the gold price (NYSEARCA:PHYS) (NYSEARCA:IAU) has been very volatile lately, but seems to have been bottoming lately. But is this a sustainable bounce or a dead cat bounce? Jansen's article is highly recommended and depending on whether or not you think gold might make additional short-term moves, you might want to go long (NYSEARCA:JNUG) / (NYSEARCA:NUGT) or short (NYSEARCA:DUST). Keep in mind these 3X-ETF's are extremely volatile and should ONLY be seen as a short term speculative 'holding' (we can't call it an investment).

· And some self-promotion from The Investment Doctor, who has outlined the current issues at Paladin Energy (OTCPK:PALAF) (OTCPK:PALAY). It's a long read, but definitely worth it, as the company has a few more months before it knows it will either survive or go bankrupt.

News Releases

Desert Gold (OTCPK:DAUGF) has now been awarded its exploitation license in Northern Rwanda. It took a while (the company applied for the exploitation license early last year), but has now finally landed a 10 year permit to mine a 375 hectare block. The Byumba project is pretty small with just 265,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.5 g/t (transition + fresh), so it will be interesting to see what Desert planst to do.

New Jersey Mining (OTCQB:NJMC) has now processed 6,000 tonnes of open pit ore at an average grade of 3.8 g/t through its plant. With a published recovery rate of 82%, this should result in a total gold production of approximately 600 ounces and the first concentrate will be shipped later this month. Soon-to-be gold producer Rye Patch Gold (OTCQX:RPMGF) has started to load oxide material on the south heap leach pad. The first gold pour is expected in February.

Alexco Resources (NYSEMKT:AXU) has released an updated resource estimate on its Bermingham deposit. The resources have now tripled from 5.2 million ounces to 17.3 million ounces in the indicated category, whilst the total amount of silver in the inferred resource category (5.5 million ounces) is almost 8 times higher compared to the previous resource estimate. Talking about resource estimates, Cordoba Minerals (OTCQX:CDBMF) released a first resource estimate on its Colombian open pit copper-gold project and with a total of 827 million pounds copper and 644,000 ounces of gold in an pit-constrained resource estimate. The pit contains a higher grade zone as well, and the company thinks there might be a high-grade copper-gold target somewhere else on the property.

GoGold Resources (OTC:GLGDF) announced it produced 407,000 silver-equivalent ounces in the first quarter of FY 2017 which is at the lower end of its guidance. TID is quite unhappy as half of the quarterly production came from Santa Gertrudis which means the Parral tailings operations produced just 200,000 silver-equivalent ounces.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT:NSU) has appointed two new directors and will start a search to find a new CEO. This could actually be interesting as The Investment Doctor wouldn't rule out a new M&A approach. A company where the CEO is stepping down might make it an easier target to acquire. A Qatar investment fund was rumored to have been kicking the tires a few years ago, but we also wouldn't rule out Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF). In other corporate news, TRC Capital has started a mini-tender offer and is planning to purchase up to 5 million shares of Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) at C$15.25. That's lower than the market price, so you should take NO action.

Excellent exploration results from Mexico where Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) discovered high-grade gold mineralization below the El Limon Sill. Elsewhere, Almadex Minerals (OTCQB:AXDDF), a spin-off from Almaden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AAU), has hit 240 meters containing 0.22% copper ad half a gram of gold per tonne of rock, which looks like a very nice copper-gold porphyry zone.

Atlantic Gold (SVPEF) has reported on its drill program at the Cochrane Hill project in Nova Scotia. Almost 13,000 meters in 89 drill holes have now been completed with some interesting intervals, such as 30 meters at 2.06 g/t gold, 31 meters containing 2.29 g/t gold and 38 meters at 0.71 g/t. Atlantic Gold would like to incorporate Cochrane Hill in its mine plan at the Moose River Consolidated gold project.

Terraco Gold (OTCPK:TCEGF) has added Paul Zink as a consultant and advisor to the company. Surprisingly, this is the first official press release from the company in more than 5 months! Terraco is active in Nevada and owns a royalty on the Spring Valley gold deposit, previously owned by Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX).

More HR news at gold and silver producer Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) which has appointed Chuck Jeannes to its board of directors. Jeannes was the previous CEO of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and according to TID's information, he has been sailing since he left Goldcorp, so he'll probably be ready to get 'back in the game'.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) has received the Forestry Permits it needs to develop the Kirazli gold project. Alamos is now waiting for the business permit before starting to develop the asset. The company also confirmed it produced 392,000 ounces of gold, and expects to increase its production rate by 6% this year.

Teranga Gold (OTC:TGCDF) produced almost 217,000 ounces gold, beating the upper end of its own production guidance. No official guidance for 2017 has been given yet.

In the energy space, Encana (NYSE:ECA) now expects its 2017 plan will exceed the previous guidance. The company now expects to generate a margin of in excess of $10/barrel at $55 oil in 2017, and $13/barrel in 2018. Lithium producer Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) has started to ship its first spodumene to China. A first 10,000 tonnes was loaded on a ship, and Galaxy expects to sell an additional 150,000 tonnes this year.

Chinook Energy (OTC:CNKEF) has completed its three well drill program at Birley/Umbach and is now producing 3,030 barrels of oil equivalent per day, but expects to end the quarter at an exit rate of 5,300 barrels per day. An official FY 2017 guidance will be released after selling a C$10.5M Cold Creek asset.

Manitok Energy (MKYRF) and Pine Cliff Energy (OTC:PIFYF) have shuffled some management positions. Pine Cliff appointed a new CFO, whilst Manitok's COO has left the company.

Western Copper & Gold's (NYSEMKT:WRN) share price has been on a run lately, but the company says it has no idea why.

Painted Pony Petroleum (OTCPK:PDPYF) has confirmed its expectations for 2017, and will very likely increase its exit rate by 70% again. PPY has been one of TID's gas favorites after recommending to have a very close look at the stock in December 2015, when Painted Pony was trading at just a fraction of today's share price.

More production results rolled in on Friday, and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) produced almost half a million ounces at an AISC of $915/oz. For 2017, EGO plans to produce 365,000-400,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of just over $850/oz. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced a Q4 production of 10 million silver-equivalent ounces thanks to a substantial increase in the gold production (102,500 ounces).

Production results will continue to roll in in the next few weeks, but it's the Q4 financials we will be focusing on. How have companies dealt with the decline in the precious metals prices? And did copper producers notice a substantial impact?

Who are your favorites for 2017? And what company would you like to short? Tell us in the comments!