Bridgeline Digital: An Upcoming And Growing SaaS Company

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is a software and service company specializing in Web Content Management and Marketing Automation.

Although BLIN has been around for over 10 years, this company has suddenly taken on a new face and a new focus. Their goal is to become a legitimate player in the Sales as a Service (SAAS) marketplace in the technology front.

This transition started around a year and a half ago. Mr. Kahn was at an investment conference where Bridgeline was presenting. He realized that he once competed against these guys when he owned a large piece of FatWire. FatWire under Mr. Kahn's leadership later was sold to Oracle for roughly 4 times revenue for $160M.

After seeing that Bridgline was making many of the same mistakes which he fixed at FatWire, he started his mission to retool BLIN. He first came on as Chief Operating Officer. His main focus was to eliminate a large portion of the debt on the books, continue to get expenses in line with revenue to drive a positive adjusted EBITDA, increase the sales force to drive new revenue, and work on building the company from a service based software company into a SaaS based company. He later was promoted to CEO in 2016 and has been moving the company forward at an accelerated pace ever since.

I have been watching BLIN closely over the last several years and did not feel comfortable with their business model until around November 2015. Since that time they have done several things which makes me believe they are just 10-12 months from being cash flow positive and driving their SaaS revenue portion of their total revenue over 15% compared to the previous year.

The good:

1. They roughly had $8M in debt in which $6M were in the form of convertible notes. The note holders decided to transfer 100% of their convertible notes into shares which now leaves basically a revolving line of credit with Heritage bank around $2.1M as of Sep 2016 at an interest rate of 5.25% as their only significant debt. They also raised an additional $3.5M in selling shares to increase their sales team and cover future expenses without increasing debt or borrowing. This transfer of convertible notes to shares should save them substantial interest of over $150,000 per quarter in the future.

2. In the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2016 (Oct-Mar) they had a positive Adjusted EBITDA. Q3 and Q4 resulted back with a negative adjusted EBITDA in a large part by the introduction of building up their sales team and a non cash expense from the transfer of the convertible notes to shares. I anticipate that the adjusted EBITDA will be roughly (120K) for Q1 2017 (Oct-Dec) and break even to slightly positive for Q2 (Jan-Mar 2017)

3. Refocusing on becoming a SaaS generating company. They are moving away from fixed fees and services and focusing more on the recurring licensing revenue and hosting fees paid monthly over a 36 month period of time. From this, they will generate recurring revenue for that contract period. For instance, most of the larger contracts in their field are between $300-500,000. About 35-40% of this goes toward the services which is a one time payment received and generally shows on the balance sheet of the company within 9 months of the contract agreement. The other 60-65% are licensing fees which are paid over a 36 month period in equal installments so you may see an extra $12.5K added quarterly to the books for each of these contracts. These generally start being recorded on the books within a 3-4 month period of time. As more and more of these contracts are generated, they will continue to build on each other month over month thus expanding the annual recurring revenue over the next 3 years. Currently, BLIN has a backlog payment near $21M over the next 36 months with this number continually growing with each new contract obtained. This is also very advantageous because as these contracts expire, most of the companies will roll over these contracts with BLIN than risking downtime for their websites, eMarket, etc. and losing customers. Adding to this, they have closed on over 7 major deals in just the last 7 months. The service revenue from these projects should be recognized mainly in 2017 Q 2 (Jan-Mar 2017) and Q3 (Apr-Jun 2017). These announced projects alone should generate roughly $850,000 in service revenue and another $1.5 Million divided over the next 3 years as repeatable licensing revenue.

In general a healthy SaaS company should be producing 1/3 of gross revenue on service revenue and 2/3 gross revenue in licensing revenue. Those companies which have a positive cash flow and are growing just the SaaS revenue portion of their total revenue at least 30% from the previous year's SaaS revenue numbers are generally priced between 5-6X quarterly revenues. This number is derived by taking the total revenue for the latest quarter and multiplying this number by 4 to come up with an estimated total years' revenue. This total is then divided by the number of outstanding shares and the appropriate multiplier is applied. There are several SaaS based companies over the last several months who had negative cash flow and were still bought out for over 8X revenue such as Marketo who was acquired by Vista Equity Partners at the end of May 2016. The 10Q for the first quarter of 2016 showed that Marketo had lost over 40 cents/share. Right now BLIN is not profitable nor are they increasing SaaS revenue contracts year over year anywhere near 30% but they are making excellent strides in the right direction with over an 11% increase in SaaS generated revenue in 2017 compared to 2016. With the ongoing increase in contracts, I anticipate that BLIN will be Adjusted EBITDA positive by Q2 2017 and will actually be cash flow positive by Q4 2017 with a quarterly revenue around $4.7-5M. I also expect to see gross margins climb into the 60-62% range in 2017 although I do not see them climbing much higher than this since BLIN will always have a service component as well as a SaaS component to their product. This still is an incredible improvement from the gross margins in the low 40% seen in 2015. As mentioned above they continue to grow SaaS revenue year over year and I expect this number to continue to increase in fiscal year 2017 with management putting strong emphasis on this recurring revenue stream. If we use the revenue metric to determine what multiple BLIN is currently trading we would get the following: Total quarterly revenue for Q4 is $3.72M X 4 quarters=$14.88M. Divide this number by the amount of shares currently outstanding which are roughly 19M shares and you get 14.88/19=0.79 or at a 1X revenue they should be trading for 79 cents. This means as of the close on Friday, the company is trading at .67/.79 or less than even 1X revenue! I am sure that liquidity issues are playing a part in this low multiple but a company with such promise trading at even 1.5X revenue would give us a price target around $1.17. If they can become profitable by the end of fiscal year 2017 with a quarterly revenue of $4.7M and roughly 23M shares due to dilution and growing year over year SaaS revenue in the neighborhood of 20%, a multiple of 3X or higher is not out of the question and a target price $2.45/share or higher could be feasible.

4. Another major change that BLIN is pursuing is that they are growing their business in areas with few leading players. Contracts in the range of $250-500K have a large amount of competition and also have a very slow turn around from contract to payment (as mentioned earlier around 9 months). BLIN has reached into the SMB (Small to Medium Sized Businesses) for companies who can pay $900-1000/month and need to have an integrated website but cannot afford all the bells and whistles of the companies able to pay up to ½ million dollars for their services. These companies will still get the basic packages necessary to run their business websites but also be able to work within their budgets. BLIN's Marketing Automation has also opened many doors. Marketing automation is basically what helps companies build a relationship with the individual on the internet and get to know their viewers better. Right now this market is worth about $1.5 billion but it is expected to grow to $3 billion dollars in just the next 3-4 years. Also marketing automation is penetrating less than 20% of the current market. Until just a few months ago, Bridgeline could only supply the marketing benefits of their web based models to companies whose websites were created by BLIN. Now they have the capacity to integrate their marketing tools into virtually ANY website created regardless of who they are using allowing them to penetrate these markets. Their hope is that as they build these relationships with new clients and when upgrades are needed on their websites and as their contracts expire, BLIN will be there to renew or upgrade these clients to their more sophisticated iPro series or to their premium iEnterprise series. This was validated in a press release here.

5. BLIN also increased their sales force. Over the last two quarters, BLIN has worked hard at getting the right sales force in place and they now have 9 Direct Sales individuals from 4 at the start of 2016. This direct sales team's job is to build relationships and close contracts with those deals in the $300K-1M range. They also will be working with the more complex pro series contracts for the SMBs which may require a greater level of understanding. BLIN has also created an inside sales team whose focus will be on finding clients needing their marketing expertise as well as those companies who could benefit from their Pro Series. They currently have 4 inside sales representatives as of their Q4 conference call a few weeks back. On the Q3 conference call, Ari Kahn explained that the industry standard for direct sales representatives is that it generally takes about 9 months before they are fully up and running. Once they are fully integrated, each sales team member should be generating close to $2M/year in revenue. At that time he felt that 3 of the sales members were ramped up, 2 others are very close and 4 have just started the process. On a conservative approach, it would not be unrealistic for these sales reps (both inside sales and outside/direct sales) to bring in $4.5 million in contracts quarterly by this time next year.

The grass may not be as green as mentioned above however for BLIN. The bad:

1. They received notice from the SEC that they risk being delisted from the NASDAQ in mid February if they do not meet the necessary requirements of having at least 10 trading days above the $1.00 mark. Sitting in the 60's cent range right now, it seems like a high demand to meet this requirement within the next month. There may be an extra 6 month delay however as stated in their latest 10K, "…the Nasdaq staff will determine whether we meet the NASDAQ Capital Market initial listing criteria, except for the minimum bid price requirement. If NASDAQ determines that we meet the initial listing criteria, the NASDAQ staff will grant us an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. " I anticipate a reverse stock split if they do not meet this criteria. This will affect what is already a very low float significantly. With having such a low float however, the share price can be greatly affected by institutional buying or breaking news.

2. Institutional investment is very low at less than 1% of outstanding shares. I believe part of this is the lack of an investor relations team due to cash constraints at BLIN and the liquidity risks of a young company with limited cash.

3. As mentioned above, the float is very low. In their latest 10Q it mentions that there are only about 700 common shareholders currently. Even though there are over 18 million shares, my understanding is that close to 14 million are held by the Taglich Brothers and other officers and members of the board. Thus, this company is very illiquid. It is not uncommon to see less than 20,000 shares change hands in a trading day thus limiting one's ability to exit the markets if personal financial needs arise.

4. SaaS companies tend to be cash flow negative for some time since it takes time to build up the contracts which are divided over a 36 month period. This means that even though the contracts will bring in recurring revenue, it will take most likely until the latter part of this year to generate a positive cash flow on the balance sheet.

5. Cash on the balance sheets is low. Currently BLIN is recording a loss quarterly (which will be ongoing for the next 3 reporting quarters most likely). They have a nice credit line and interest rate with Heritage Bank but this credit line could be used up quickly with only $400K left to draw down on. They also have assigned Adjusted EBITDA requirements in their contract with them to be able to draw down further on their credit line. I do not believe however that this contract requirement with them will cause any issues. This leaves BLIN in a tough situation to either raise more money through dilution to shareholders, increase their line of credit through Heritage Bank (which seems unlikely) or take out more debt through the Taglich brothers loaning BLIN working capital. The current philosophy used by the company is to decrease debt and expand outstanding shares. They raised money in November by selling 1.7M shares at $0.48 cents to institutional and accredited investors and about 400K shares at $0.65 cents to certain directors and executive officers. In my opinion this move must have been made out of necessity to take care of some financial responsibilities possibly with Heritage Bank. The price of the stock has surprisingly rebounded strongly to rest in the 60's for most of November and December. I do see BLIN however raising additional funds some time between now and the end of March since their current burn rate is about $400-600K/quarter and they have cash and cash equivalents of roughly $600K beginning Q1 2017.

Conclusion: Bridgeline is not for the faint of heart. Those who invest in this small and upcoming company with only about 700 common stock shareholders may have to wait a lengthy period of time to see substantial returns. As mentioned above, healthy SaaS companies trade at between 4-6X revenue. With BLIN currently trading at 0.8X revenue but putting all the necessary pieces in place to be profitable 12 months from now, I believe they will be close to bringing in $4.7-5.0 million in gross revenue quarterly thus putting them possibly around $2.50/share or higher by this time next year. Investing in BLIN is certainly risky but if you look at their company as a long term investment and believe in their management and in their game plan, you could be greatly rewarded in the months/years to come. I would encourage anyone considering investing in BLIN to review the last quarterly conference transcripts as well as examine their investor presentation from their November SEC filing.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. No one should buy or sell BLIN on information mentioned in this article and it was written for informational use only. I am not receiving compensation from any party except as agreed upon from Seeking Alpha. I have no business relationship with BLIN but I currently do hold shares in BLIN. I do not intend to sell any shares of BLIN in the next 8 months but I do plan on purchasing shares of BLIN over the next 8 months.

Additional disclosure: I expect to continue to increase my shares in BLIN over the next 8 months.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.