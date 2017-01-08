DRIPing 3M Dividends With No Fees

The 3M Company DRIP is one of the best available due to an outstanding fee schedule.

People take 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for granted. Their products are everywhere, at your home and at your job. I've walked around my home and my office, and both places are littered with '3M' logos. Unlike buying a Sony (NYSE:SNE) television, a Canon (NYSE:CAJ) camera, a Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) watch or a Ford (NYSE:F) Explorer, people rarely purchase 3M products with intent. They are unconscious purchases that occur with great frequency due to their tremendous moat, aggressive pricing and ubiquity in daily life. This is what makes 3M Company such a fantastic business.

3M has been on my radar for a long time - I had written about it previously as far back as 2015. 3M has had a valuation problem for awhile, and it's plain to see why.

A storied 115-year history of innovation

58 years of consecutive dividend increases

Industry-leading moat

Because of this, it commands a premium valuation. When I wrote the article linked above, 3M carried a ttm P/E of 20.5x. Today, that P/E has expanded to 22.5x. This is still at a discount to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), which carries a current ttm P/E of 26.2x. With so many concerns surrounding the economy - rising rates, growing corporate and US debt, looming inflation, seemingly perpetually stagnated earnings, growing international geopolitical tensions with Russia and China and a new presidential administration on the horizon - investors have been waiting for the other shoe to drop for quite some time. Buying blocks of stock at these valuations doesn't bode well for long-term returns.

This is where the 3M Company Dividend Re-Investment Plan comes into play.

The 3M Company Dividend Re-Investment Plan

Dividend Re-Investment Plans [DRIP], and their more-convenient brother Direct Stock Purchase Plans [DSPP], offer a solution to the valuation gap by providing three key tools for long-term success:

Auto-Contributions: You can set the plan to deduct a predetermined dollar amount (minimums vary per plan) from your checking or savings account every month on a predetermined day. Over time, you will build an advantageous cost position through the miracle of Dollar Cost Averaging. You will make routine purchases through the highs, the lows and the in-betweens, over time helping you achieve fair market value. It takes the valuation "guess work" out of the equation as long as you choose good, stable, blue chip companies that stand the test of time. According to the plan prospectus, 3M will debit your account on the 5th of each month, or the next closest business day, if you choose to contribute monthly. Reinvested Dividends: You can set the plans to auto-reinvest dividends into shiny new stock. Time has shown again and again that the cornerstone of long-term compounding success is reinvested dividends. If you build a substantial position into retirement, you can simply switch the auto-reinvestment option off to pay you the full dividend every quarter for income during retirement, or even some mix in between. Reduced Fees: Many plans have low fee schedules, especially when compared to traditional brokers (some plans have more fees than others - individual plans vary).

The 3M Company DRIP has one of the best fee schedules you will ever find. There are NO FEES to the investor buying new stock and reinvesting dividends. There are only sales fees, and fees for additional physical paperwork.

3M (click here for plan prospectus) Minimum monthly purchase $10.00 Maximum Purchase $10,000.00 Per Quarter Minimum shares required to enroll for existing accounts 1 PURCHASE FEES Dividend reinvestment Company Paid Check investment Company Paid One-time automatic investment Company Paid Recurring automatic investment Company Paid Dividend purchase trading

commission per share Company Paid Optional cash purchase

trading commission per share Company Paid SALES FEES Batch Order $15.00 Market Order $25.00 Limit Order per transaction

(Day/GTD/GTC) $30.00 Stop Order $30.00 Sale trading commission (per share) $0.10 Direct deposit of sale proceeds (per transaction) $5.00 OTHER FEES Certificate issuance Company Paid Certificate deposit Company Paid Returned check / Rejected

automatic bank withdrawals (per item) $35.00 Prior year duplicate statements (per year) $15.00 Click to enlarge

Note: There are few instances where an investor should be selling stock in a DRIP, or a similarly defined Direct Stock Purchase Plan [DSPP]. DRIP transactions typically take days to process upon initiation. This method of investing is only appropriate for true buy-and-hold investors. The DSPP's and DRIP's I currently own I plan on owning for my entire life, which will then be gifted upon my death to loved ones. The only time I would consider selling stock in a DRIP/DSPP is in the event of catastrophic life situations where money is needed, or you truly believe a company's staying power has vanished and risks failure (Eastman Kodak, Enron, Sears, etc.) - these are rare occurrences. This type of plan has poor liquidity and is not for the "traders" among us.

I am happy to announce that I am now a proud participant of the 3M Company DRIP with a recurring automatic monthly investment!

You may be curious what took me so long. Well, 15 months ago when I wrote my first article on the 3M DRIP, I couldn't afford the additional monthly contribution. I am a struggling millennial, after all. 14 months later, I make a few dollars more a week and I have NOT increased my cost of living. Two meager cost of living increases later and I am funneling it all into another investment plan instead of spending it - millennials, take note!

The 3M Dividend Re-Investment Plan is an ideal solution for a long-term investor looking to build a large position in a top notch company, but signing up for a DRIP is a small obstacle course. You must be a shareholder of record to qualify. Holding company stock in a private brokerage account is not enough. When you purchase stock through a broker (Scottrade, TD Ameritrade, Fidelity, Schwab, etc.), the stock is registered in the broker's name, not yours. You must file direct registration paperwork to have the share registered under your personal Social Security Number.

Do NOT let this additional legwork discourage you from signing up for a DRIP. I will walk you through the process that I use with my broker, Scottrade. This process will be virtually identical for any DRIP and very similar for any other broker.

The Process

1. Purchase 1 single share of stock through your broker.

2. Download and fill out the form Direct Registration System Request - Incoming. You will also need to fill out a Signature Page form. You can find all these forms at the Scottrade Forms Center. Other brokers will have similar forms - contact your broker to ensure you are filling out the proper paperwork.

3. Contact your local branch. Tell a representative what your intentions are, then either fax or scan/email the completed forms to the representative. I have always asked for their fax number and faxed the paperwork over.

4. Wait. It will take several days for the registration to clear. Eventually, the share will disappear from your brokerage account. That is how you know the transfer is complete.

The majority of DRIPs and DSPPs are managed through Computershare and Wells Fargo Shareholder Online. These companies are called Transfer Agents. Wells Fargo Shareholder Online is the transfer agent that 3M Company uses. If you already have an account with Wells Fargo Shareholder Online, your 3M Company stock will simply show up as a new account underneath your overall umbrella account once the registration is complete. If you do not have an account with Wells Fargo Shareholder Online, you will have to sit on your hands and wait to be mailed two separate letters.

You will be sent a letter with an authentication ID. On a totally different day, you will be sent a letter with your account number.

It took about a week and a half for me to receive both of my letters. After you receive these two letters, you may sign up for an account. Once authenticated, you will create a username and password and be good to go moving forward. You will then customize your plan, which will involve setting up any automatic recurring investments, your bank account information for funding the contribution, your dividend reinvestment preferences, etc.

If you choose to add any DRIPs (using Steps 1-4 above) or any DSPPs in the future that are managed by Wells Fargo Shareholder Online, you will not need to go through the account creation process again.

If you decide to open a DRIP managed by Computershare and you are not a current accountholder, you will go through a similar procedure. If you decide to open a DSPP managed by Computershare, you will be given instant access, and any DRIPs/DSPPs added to your umbrella account in the future will automatically show up.

Conclusion

Once you have an authenticated umbrella account with each transfer agent, signing up for these plans becomes a snap. I contribute monthly to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3M Company and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) for a grand total of $1/month in total fees (only J&J has a small $1/automatic recurring monthly contribution fee). I also have Direct Stock Purchase Plans in General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), but I do not contribute to either right now due to personal income restrictions [I bought in big with Chevron during 2015, but I have since suspended my contributions because they have the highest fees versus the current valuation, making their contributions least strategic for me right now].

I believe these plans are a secret weapon of sorts for building serious wealth over long periods of time. Just like the hardest part of working out is getting your butt over to the gym, the hardest part about investing is physically making a contribution. When you automate the process with an advantageous fee schedule, winning becomes a lot easier.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, JNJ, XOM, CVX, GE, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information found herein, including any ideas, opinions, views, predictions, commentaries, forecasts, suggestions or stock picks, expressed or implied, are for informational, entertainment or educational purposes only and should not be construed as personal investment advice. I am not a licensed investment adviser.