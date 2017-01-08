New Pair Trade Opportunity In Bank Of America's Preferred Stocks

Last year is behind us, but I am not missing it at all. We can't change the past, only learn from it. And that's what I did over the holidays - took some time to reflect on my previous decisions and try to see what I have done right and what I have done wrong. It was a good way to close the year.

Now, however, is time to focus on 2017 and try to take full advantage of the opportunities it holds for us. Refreshed after the time I spent away from the markets, I came to work today and started looking for the next good trade. It didn't take me long to spot one. A sharp price movement in one of Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) preferred stocks - the Series 4 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stocks (BML-J) caught my eye and I started looking for a possible way to take advantage of the significant price increase. The obvious way to do that was through a pair trade and I had just the right candidate to execute that. I am talking about Bank of America's Series E Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stocks (BAC-E). The latter has tracked BML-J's movement very closely in previous periods with the correlation between the two securities in the past 200 days being close to 74%.

But before we talk further about the pair trade, let's examine the two preferred stocks' metrics.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's spreadsheet

It is clearly visible that of the two securities BAC-E is the better buy as it has a higher current yield (both securities have the same credit risk as they bear similar credit ratings). In fact BML-J offers one of the worst current yields among all floating rate preferred securities. Also, something worth mentioning here is that both BML-J and BAC-E are floating rate securities, but both of them have an embedded floor option with a strike at 4%. Since at current levels of 3-month LIBOR both securities' floating rates are below the set floor, the interest both BML-J and BAC-E are paying is effectively 4%. So their market behavior resembles more that of a fixed-rate security rather than that of a typical floating-rate security.

Also, another thing to consider - both BML-J and BAC-E are callable, but BAC-E has a higher yield to call, which makes the stock more appealing than its counterpart. Don't focus too much on the yield to call, however, as both securities are unlikely to be called due to the low interest they are paying to their holders. It's best to treat them both as perpetuities and focus your attention on the current yield discrepancy.

Something odd seems to be going on here. Two preferred stocks that trade as perpetuities, bear the same credit risk and have the same nominal yields are trading at vastly different prices. Is this something typical? Well, if you take a look at the relationship between BML-J and BAC-E in the past, then the current situation clearly stands out as an anomaly. Just consider the picture below.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The price spread between BML-J and BAC-E has moved significantly away from historical mean levels and was as high as $2.50 at one point (the average has been around $0.24). In the picture to the right you can see a similar story told by the chart of the spread between the current yield commanded by the two securities over the last 3 months. The difference is more than two standard deviations away from its average levels. Clearly, there is a mispricing here.

The opportunity

Below I have tried to visualize better the pair trade opportunity between BML-J and BAC-E. I have constructed two hypothetical portfolios of equal values - one invested in BML-J and one invested in BAC-E - and have tracked their performance in the last 200 days. For instruments with high correlation one would expect the profit/loss of these two portfolios to be similar over the period. That hasn't hold true for BAC-E and BML-J, but the important thing is that the relative profit/loss between portfolio 1 and portfolio 2 has moved in a tight range. That recently has changed, however, as is visible from the picture below.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's software

My expectations are that the movement in relative value between BML-J and BAC-E is going to be short-lived and that we are going to see a reversion back to normal soon. What makes me so confident in my claims? Well, first of all, there was a huge spike in BML-J's price recently and the preferred stock briefly traded around $27 (I wanted to go short so badly at those levels, but I couldn't find shares to borrow). The spike, I believe, could largely be attributed to a sudden surge in demand met by thin supply. After all, floaters are all the rage right now as market participants are fearing interest rate hikes, mostly driven by moves of US policy makers and the new president-elect in the States. Why is then BAC-E not in the demand as well? Well, it is, but the latter is a much more liquid issue as compared to BML-J with the former's total shares outstanding being 7 times more than that of the latter. And second, BML-J and BAC-E are almost identical instruments at the current levels of interest rates, so they should be trading at very close levels from a fundamental standpoint, instead of being so far apart price-wise. Compared to the $0.24 historical average difference, the current price spread of $2.01 looks quite extraordinary.

So, is BML-J overvalued then? Well, I would say so, but only in relative terms. In the past I have been more successful engaging in pair trades, rather than trying to predict which way the market is going to go and when I consider selling BML-J, I would only do so in the context of BAC-E's pricing. There is an opportunity for a pair trade between the two preferred stocks and betting on a spread-tightening between the prices of the securities seems to me as the right way to go.

All this is swell, but executing the pair trade is another story. As I mentioned, BML-J is relatively illiquid preferred stock, so it is tough to borrow shares of the security to sell short. At least at reasonable prices. Also, if the spread-tightening does not occur fast enough the cost of being locked up in the trade could start mounting. Just some food for thought before jumping in and starting to build your positions.

Conclusion

The new year is upon us and I didn't have to wait long to find my first opportunity for a pair trade. Unsurprisingly, the trade is in the preferred stocks of Bank of America. For readers who follow my articles regularly that should come as no surprise as we have seen those opportunities in Bank of America's instruments come time and again in the previous year.

BML-J is trading much higher than BAC-E even though the two securities are very similar to each other. I believe the discrepancy is driven largely by one-off surge in demand and lack of liquidity. My expectations are that once the demand normalizes, we are likely to see some price correction and the spread between BML-J and BAC-E reverting to more reasonable levels.

If you are currently a holder of BML-J, I would suggest unloading your position and switching to BAC-E. If you, like me, are looking to engage in a pair trade, be mindful of the costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BML-J.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.