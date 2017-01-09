Chemours: The Long And Winding Litigation Road Favors The Company

One of the central themes supporting our belief in an investment in Chemours's (NYSE:CC) shares was that any damages or remediation arising out of the Perfluorooctanoic acid ("PFOA") litigation involving the company would be less damaging (and clearly not fatal) to the company as a going concern. The company, a global chemical company spun off from Dupont (NYSE:DD) with leading market positions in titanium technologies, fluoro products and chemical solutions, does face potential substantial litigation liabilities due to its sale of Teflon products that contained PFOA. The question, however, is whether any damages arising out of such litigation will cause any permanent and long-lasting damage to CC. We have repeatedly said in our articles about the company: "absolutely not." If our readers had followed our commentary, they would have been handsomely rewarded with outsize gains in a short period of time.

We hold such opinion and reiterate it based on what we have learned to date from the results of many PFOA test cases against DD and CC including: 1) the worst cases with the highest likely damage awards have been litigated first; 2) many of the remaining cases relate to less serious injuries likely to result in much smaller awards; 3) punitive damages awards may turn out to be much less than anticipated; and 4) DD and CC are appealing all cases and the PFOA litigation process will be lengthy. So it was of little surprise to us that investors showed a muted reaction (selling off CC shares by about 1 percent) to the latest damage award against CC and DD in early January 2017. In such case, a jury in Ohio ordered DD to pay $10.5 million in punitive damages (in addition to $2 million in compensatory damages) to a man who argued that he developed testicular cancer from exposure to a toxic chemical leaked from one of the company's plants.

As has been the pattern when a court announces such a headline-making award, CC responded with detailed facts as to the outstanding cases against it and DD. With respect to the $10.5 million punitive damage award (in addition to attorneys' fees), CC indicated they expected DD to appeal the verdict, subject to post-trial motions, "to address important, unresolved issues that affect the broader, ongoing multi-district litigation ("MDL")." The company reiterated that each case it and DD face would be evaluated on an individual basis due to the unique facts present in every case. Further, they noted that the type of litigation they face generally takes place over many years, and interim results do not predict the ultimate outcome. CC also pointed out that DD is the named defendant in each of the cases and is liable for any judgment. They also point out further that if DD claims it is entitled to indemnification from CC as to any the judgment, it retains its defenses to such indemnification claims.

CC sets out further that plaintiffs selected the $10.5 million dollar punitive damage award case as the first trial following the conclusion of the six-bellwether cases in the MDL. The company noted that the six-bellwether trials have all been tried, resolved, appealed or otherwise addressed. The company indicated the trial court announced that starting in May 2017, 40 individual plaintiff trials would be scheduled for a 12-month period. Further, of the 3500 cases in the MDL, the trial court's multi-year plan involves about 270 cases claiming PFOA-related cancer. As a result, the company noted as it has in the past that 93 percent of the remaining cases mostly allege lesser injuries such as high cholesterol and thyroid disease and remain inactive. As we noted above, CC has been upfront with the cases it faces and reiterates for investors that plaintiffs have litigated the highest damage PFOA cases first. The company notes that the majority of cases it faces are for far less damages and are inactive. In addition, 4) DD and CC are appealing all cases and the PFOA litigation process will be lengthy.

With the above-noted minor reaction by investors to the latest damage award against DD and CC in mind, such investors clearly understand that any damage payout by DD and CC will be years in the future and far less than is feared. Given the long-lead time DD and CC have to address the financial consequences from any damage outcome, CC will have plenty of time to turn its operations around to pay out any damage awards if DD successfully indemnifies CC. In recent years, CC's shares had sold off dramatically (only to recover much of the sell off in 2016) due to weak demand, high inventory levels and substantial exports from China that caused a significant price decrease in the company's Titanium Dioxide ("TiO2") product. The company, however, announced a transformation plan to strengthen its TiO2 business by: 1) reducing structural costs; 2) growing market positions; 3) refocusing investments; 4) optimizing its portfolio; and 5) enhancing the organization's production capabilities.

Although CC faced severe market and litigation headwinds, multiple insiders showed their belief in the company's transformation plan by making substantial purchases of CC shares in September and December 2015. (As we noted in our article at the time, multiple insiders purchased substantial amounts of the company's shares at $5.99 to $9.32.) Perhaps such insiders saw something that outside investors did not as the company's most recently announced adjusted earnings per share showed a 190.5 percent increase from $0.21 in the year-ago quarter mainly due to its transformation plan, which resulted in about $60 million in cost savings in the quarter. Additional factors driving CC's adjusted earnings per share exceeding estimates included: 1) an improvement in the global prices of TiO2; 2) a demand increase for Opteon and TiO2 products; 3) decreased raw material costs; 4) a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses; and 5) an increase in the company's manufacturing plant efficiencies. With such results in mind, CC is in a stronger position moving forward as on going additional cost savings, the Opteon refrigerant product launch and the expansion of its low-cost TiO2 capacity will continue to benefit the company.

CC's shares have pulled back recently, but still reflect much of the progress it has made with its transformation plan and an ongoing recovery in the adverse market conditions that the company sells into. Long term, CC will continue to benefit from its five-point transformation plan to consolidate and strengthen its TiO2 business. In addition, the company will also benefit from its plan to focus on becoming a higher value chemistry company through: 1) reducing structural costs; 2) growing market positions; 3) refocusing investments; 4) optimizing its portfolio; and 5) enhancing the organization's production capabilities. Despite CC making great strides to transform itself in the face of adverse conditions, the company's shares have run up significantly over the past year, and, as such, we believe that investors should wait to purchase the company's shares until they drop by 10 to 15 percent during an overall market sell off.

Our Views

While investors used to punish CC's shares with a 10 to 20 percent sell off whenever a court announced a significant adverse PFOA-related damage award, investors have barely shrugged at recent adverse damage award announcements. We can learn from such reactions that investors clearly understand that CC and DD will overcome any damages arising of PFOA litigations. The company will continue to face litigation risks and adverse market conditions, but the company will adjust to and overcome each adverse circumstance. CC remains a global leader in TiO2 production with a low-cost asset base given its size, scale and ability to use cheaper raw materials in its production. In recent years, weak demand, high inventory levels and substantial exports from China have caused a significant TiO2 price decrease, but markets for the product continue to improve as the company noted in its recent earnings results. The company will continue to aggressively address such adverse circumstances through its above-described five-point transformation plan to cut costs. The company is also improving its EBITDA through cost cutting, growth initiatives and reducing net debt leverage. In addition, CC continues to successfully mitigate its potential environmental liabilities through proactive litigation strategies of fighting early cases aggressively to hold down potential damages.

CC's forward price to earnings ratio is 17.80 based on 2016 earnings estimates of 1.21 a share and 11.90 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $1.81. We should note that earnings estimates for each year have increased substantially in recent months. We believe that CC will continue to transform to drive revenue/earnings growth over the long term. As noted above, we would wait for CC's shares to sell off by 10 to 15 percent before investing in the company's shares. We believe that CC is likely to continue to show improved results as it moves forward to decrease costs, increase manufacturing efficiencies, focus on value-added markets with higher margins and bolster its balance sheet. An investor purchasing CC's shares at a value-oriented price will be rewarded with continued share price appreciation over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CC, DD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.