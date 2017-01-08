Insys Remains Uninvestable: FBI Furthers Involvement And Subsys Prescriptions Crash

By Parke Shall

Some investors are arguing that Insys (NASDAQ:INSY) could be at a spot where it could make for a bargain buy. We want to take the other side of that argument today and make our case for why the entire company could cave in on itself. In today's article, we are going to point out that the FBI is actively seeking victims of INSY, likely to find patients who died from the company's negligence, and we also want to talk about major declines in Subsys prescriptions, a metric that does not bode well for their Syndros launch.

We have written about INSY several times in the past, calling the company uninvestable based on the fact that its former management team has been arrested by the federal government due to allegedly prescribing an extremely potent opioid off label and abusively in order to generate elicit profits. For our full library of INSY articles, you can click here.

Let's address a couple of new alarming developments in the INSY story. First of all, it appears as though the FBI is actively seeking victims of the company. Take a look at this website, which encourages those victimized by the company to come forward.

Click to enlarge

Because the drug that INSY was prescribing off label is so potent and dangerous, we think it is reasonable to assume that it may have been responsible for any number of overdose deaths. We believe that the FBI may be seeking out these victims in order to try and pin the deaths of individuals on the company as well. This would obviously start to take a white-collar crime of drug kickbacks and fraud and move it to more serious territory when you are talking about potential loss of life. The FBI site reads,

The FBI is seeking victims who may have been prescribed the fentanyl-based pain medication Subsys, a powerful narcotic intended to treat cancer patients suffering intense episodes of breakthrough pain, between March 2012 and December 2016. On December 8, 2016, several pharmaceutical executives and managers formerly employed by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., were arrested on charges that they led a nationwide conspiracy to bribe medical practitioners in various states, many of whom operated pain clinics, to get them to prescribe Subsys. In exchange for bribes and kickbacks, the practitioners wrote large numbers of prescriptions for their patients, most of whom were not diagnosed with cancer. The indictment also alleges that the now former corporate executives charged in the case conspired to mislead and defraud health insurance providers who were reluctant to approve payment for the drug when it was prescribed for non-cancer patients. To achieve this goal, it is alleged that the defendants set up a "reimbursement unit" which was dedicated to obtaining prior authorization directly from insurers and pharmacy benefit managers.

In addition, Subsys prescription data continues to take a turn for the worse. These two charts demonstrate that the company has continued to lose a significant portion of its Subsys business amid this controversy. Can the company maintain a cash flow positive business with prescriptions falling so hard?

These data certainly do not bode well for the launch of Syndros, either. How eager are doctors going to be to prescribe a drug manufactured by a company that has just seen former executives arrested and potentially pursued by the government for further recourse? We think the entire company is going to continue to have a major branding problem going forward as well as a credibility issue. We suspect the launch of Syndros will not be successful, as the company and INSY bulls predict.

When we first wrote about INSY, we simply wrote that it was uninvestable. We didn't write that we thought it was a great short and we didn't write that we thought it was a great bargain. We wrote because we thought the company should be avoided. We had concerns about risk after these Subsys issues were raised. From that point, its CEO retired and was subsequently arrested. The wheels have essentially fallen off the company. Today, we continue to believe that the company should not be invested in. For those that have issues finding a moral conflict investing in a company like this, we can also simply point out that its entire future could be in question as its brand-name has certainly been jeopardized. If that's not good enough, Subsys prescription levels are moving to points lower than the sell side has predicted the company will need to keep the company generating cash.

We expect that the FBI will find the victims that it is seeking and we expect this entire saga to continue to play out in ugly fashion for the company. When you combine this with the failing fundamentals of the business as well as what we think will be a botched launch of Syndros going forward, INSY clearly remains uninvestable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.