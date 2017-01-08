Zynerba Thesis Continues To Play Out As Management Executes

Investors could establish a small pilot position now, waiting for future dips. Alternatively, if very conservative they could wait until after the fundraising.

Several trials are due to release data in the first half of the year in high potential markets.

Shares are up over 165% since my initial writeup and over 60% since I again pounded the table.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are up over 165% since my initial writeup on the company in July last year. Additionally, shares have risen over 60% since I pounded the table in September, calling for an imminent revaluation based on future catalysts and growing attention to the medical marijuana sector.

ZYNE data by YCharts

As shares look poised to take on $20 and I've continued to receive several inquiries as to whether they are still buyable, I figured it's time to revisit this story as it continues to play out.

On December 5th the company reported positive data from phase 1 studies involving candidate ZYN002 cannabidiol gel. ZYN002 is a synthetic formulation intended for transdermal delivery. The company is targeting the indications of epilepsy, osteoarthritis, and Fragile X syndrome for the candidate.

In a randomized, placebo-controlled ascending dose trial enrolling 32 healthy adults, the candidate was observed to be safe and well tolerated at all levels. Importantly, on the Trail Making Test and Pace Auditory Serial Addition Task (PASAT), which measures attention and memory, no impairment of cognitive functioning or drug-time interactions were observed. Also, no negative changes in mood (depression, anxiety, etc) or declines in psychological measures were observed as assessed by the Inventory of Depression and Anxiety Symptoms (IDAS) and the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule (PANAS). This goes hand in hand with management observations from my previous writeups in which they stated the belief that by avoiding psychoactive effects, GI distress, and reducing drug interactions patients and doctors would be more likely to prefer ZYN002 over oral CBD oil.

In three phase one studies transdermal application of the drug candidate was safe and well tolerated, with application site events common for both ZYN002 and placebo. There were no reports of fatigue or decreased appetite, although one GI event (nausea) was observed. There was no divergence in adverse event incidence in healthy volunteers versus adult epilepsy patients.

Two midstage trials are enrolling patients- the STAR1 trial is a multi-center, double-blind, placebo controlled study in patients with refractory focal seizures. The second trial STOP is targeting the indication of knee pain due to osteoarthritis. Both trials are expected to report data in the first half of the year. Additionally, the STAR 2 extension trial has been launched to allow patients who have completed the STAR1 trial to continue treatment with ZYN002 for up to 52 weeks.

Lastly, a few days ago the company announced the initiation of its phase 2 trial in children with Fragile X syndrome, an indication for which there is a relatively large market opportunity in the US (71,000 patients estimated). 16 patients of ages 8 to 17 years will start treatment with 50 mg of CBD in ZYN002 4.2% gel once daily and dose may be escalated as needed. From weeks 6 to 12 patients will receive a maintenance dose between 50 mg and 250mg, with primary outcome measures including changes in anxiety, depression, and mood. Other criteria to be assessed include hyperactivity and impulsivity via visual analog scale (VAS). Top line results could be available as soon as the end of the first half of the year.

If the company is burning around $6 to $8 million per quarter, I still expect a dilutive share offering in the near future to extend the cash runway into 2018. As the stock is up significantly, management should take advantage of the opportunity- selling 4 million shares at $16 to $18, while quite dilutive, would clear this overhang for investors wanting to buy into this promising story.

In addition to dilution risk, the primary risks here are the possibility of negative or disappointing data, as well as regulatory and competition. While the company believes the merits of its synthetically manufactured cannabis based products will result in preference over botanically derived cannabinoids, the markets for said treatments could be immensely overstated if this is not the case.

All in all, I still wouldn't be surprised to see shares end much higher at the end of 2017. With several ongoing trials, shareholders would just need one or two to ring up promising data for the ride to continue.

For investors who've done their due diligence and want to get in on this story, there are several options. For those afraid of missing out, a small pilot position could be established, waiting for future dips to add to it. For those wary of a dilutive cash raise, it might be best to hold off establishing a position until that overhang is cleared up.

I look forward to revisiting this story later in the year as data comes to light and Wall Street gets a closer read on the potential here. Thanks for reading and stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.