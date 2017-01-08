This Microcap Bank Merger Is Very Attractive For Smaller Investors

This is a special situation investment. A deep dive into the numbers and history of First Century Bankshares (OTCPK:FCBS) or Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) is not deemed necessary. I will rather focus on the deal (merger) at hand and how one might profit from it.

The merger consideration

On June 30, 2016, the signing of a definitive merger agreement between SMMF and FCBS was announced. Shareholders of FCBS can elect to receive:

1.2433 shares of SMMF per share of FCBS, or

$22.50 in cash per share of FCBS.

The cash consideration is fixed at approximately 35% and the share consideration fixed at approximately 65% of the total consideration. An oversubscription of either option will lead to proration. The structure is similar to the bank mergers, I have written about here and here.

One specialty of this deal is the adjustment of the consideration depending on FCBS's adjusted equity at deal close. If the adjusted equity is larger than $42.118MM, the consideration will be increased proportionally via a special distribution. The increase would be subject to a ceiling (page 5 merger agreement), but I do not expect them to issue a special distribution anyway.

On the other hand, if adjusted equity was less than $39.664MM on December, 31th the cash consideration and stock consideration will be cut proportionately. I do not know whether the adjusted equity was below this, as the latest financials available for FCBS are dated September 30th and the FDIC data is just for the bank and does not provide a balance sheet for the bank holding company. FCBS's adjusted equity excludes "any after-tax net unrealized gains or losses on available-for-sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income and any intangibles". Additionally, all transaction related charges, all IT contract termination and related charges and expenses related to the termination of FCBS's Defined Benefit Plan will be subtracted from equity before closure. Per FDIC the bank equity was $45.018mm at September, 30th. The already paid out dividend of $0.2 per share or about $0.381MM, goodwill of $5.183MM (intangible asset), estimated merger transaction costs of FCBS prior to close of $0.85MM (page 32) and an assumed second dividend of $0.381MM before the merger closes have to be subtracted from equity. At the end of December, 2015 First Century Bank had $44.001MM in equity, but the consolidated balance sheet showed equity of $45.291MM (page 117). This implies the difference is net cash at the holding level. Then we have to add net income between the latest balance sheet date and the expected closing date. I have simply used the income for the latest six months period. The following table summarizes my estimate for the adjusted equity at the close of the merger:

9/31/2016 * = estimate FDIC bank equity 45,018 dividend 1 -381 dividend 2* -381 goodwill -5,183 merger cost* -850 holding cash* 1,290 net income 6 months* 1,180 sum 40,694 lower threshold 39,664 based on 1,903,120 shares Click to enlarge

The merger presentation and this SEC filing provide more color on the specifics of this deal. Potential adjustments of the merger consideration are ignored for the following calculations, because I have expected adjusted equity to be in the range provided by the merger agreement. If you come to a different conclusion, you would have to adjust my calculations which would affect the return of an investment in FCBS.

Timeline

The transaction is expected to close at the beginning of the second quarter 2017. Compared to the original "late in the fourth quarter of 2016" or the "early 2017" statement from SMMF's quarterly report, it has been taking longer than expected. But I think the second quarter is a pretty conservative estimate with the approvals in place.

The deadline to make an election for the merger consideration is on the 15th day following the mailing date of the election form. This means shareholders can expect to receive the election form in the middle of March. If the election deadline is set earlier, this would be a clear indicator that the merger will close earlier than expected. I will make my election as late as possible based on the then current share prices. The personal deadline will depend on the broker used.

Risk of not closing

Shareholders of FCBS have approved the merger on December 6, 2016 and all requisite regulatory approvals have previously been received.

Furthermore, SMMF is experienced in acquiring other banks. For example on October 1, 2016 SMMF acquired Highland County Bankshares for $21.8MM. The Highland County Bankshares acquisition was also late compared to their original "early in the third quarter of 2016" estimate, but it closed nonetheless.

The deal has a cash portion of 35% and with financials having risen since, SMMF has all the incentive to be eager to close the deal.

Overall, the deal risk is very low.

Attractiveness of the deal at current prices

The share consideration (1.2433*the share price of SMMF) is currently higher than the cash consideration of $22.5.

Therefore, it would be best to opt for the share consideration. One will get for more than 65% of one's FCBS shares SMMF shares, if not all shareholders opt for the share consideration. The amount of the extra benefit due to proration is not easily quantifiable. Therefore, I will conservatively assume the fixed consideration for the calculations (65% shares, 35% cash).

Please be aware the attractiveness of either option is subject to change as the share prices move around.

SMMF $26.92 cash $7.88 share $21.76 total $29.63 FCBS $27.25 spread $2.38 upside 8.73% expected close 4/1/2017 annualized 43.28% Click to enlarge

Depending on the commissions and spreads one's return will be lower in reality, but upside and annualized return is really attractive enough to compensate for this. FCBS's market capitalization is $52MM with an average daily volume of 3,150 shares for the last 3 month per Yahoo Finance after all. Although the average for the last ten days was 8,310 shares.

Taking dividends into consideration

Both FCBS and SMMF have declared dividends in the past. I expect them to go ex-dividend before the merger closes. This would affect the rate of return of the investment. To come up with an estimate, I have simply taken the last quarterly dividends into consideration:

Dividends SMMF FCBS estimate 2/13/2017 0.1 2/3/2017 0.2 actual 12/13/2016 0.1 11/4/2016 0.2 actual 9/13/2016 0.1 8/5/2016 0.2 actual 6/13/2016 0.1 5/6/2016 0.2 actual 3/11/2016 0.1 2/5/2016 0.25 Click to enlarge

SMMF's dividend will only affect the share portion of the merger consideration. The total consideration will only fall by $0.1*65%=$0.065. On the other hand, current shareholders of FCBS will probably receive the full $0.2 per share. The result is a slightly higher upside and IRR. The annualized return calculation uses the expected ex-date of the dividend as a simplification. In reality the dividend would be paid on the payment date. This would not change much, though.

SMMF $26.92 cash $7.88 share $21.76 total $29.63 FCBS $27.25 dividend FCBS 0.2 dividend SMMF -0.065 spread $2.52 upside 9.23% expected close 4/1/2017 annualized 46.29% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

The deal risk is low. The high upside in conjunction with the short time-frame results in an expected annualized return above 40%. You can buy into SMMF at a discount by purchasing FCBS. Alternatively, you can buy FCBS and short SMMF to capture the deal spread. Either way, beneficial proration could enhance the return even further. The potential of a negative adjustment of the merger consideration due to an equity shortfall, wide bid/ask-spreads and low liquidity enable the small investor to profit unhindered by institutional investors, who cannot invest in this small deals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCBS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short SMMF.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.