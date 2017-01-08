$10 Oil? Forget About It

SA author Silent Trader recently published an article suggesting that we should prepare for $10 crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) in the near future. The main argument revolves around the claim that electric vehicles will drive the internal combustion engine to a museum garage and permanently eliminate most oil demand.

I'm on the record as suggesting that oil has a bright future sooner or later, see: Why Oil Will Power Past $100. So make no mistake, my bias is clear. But let's go through the argument. Could there be a major tail risk downside to oil, with the possibility of single-digit oil again?

The case presented here for $10 oil revolves around the theory that electric vehicles will dominate the market. The author starts off by suggesting that electric vehicles will reduce the demand for oil, since most electricity is not generated by oil. We agree fully on this point - oil is generally a fairly lousy fuel for electricity generation and is unlikely to be the fuel source for many EVs.

Given that assumption, what's the impact on oil demand? Here's the oil bear's take:

Click to enlarge

Using these optimistic assumptions, the author concludes oil demand will fall by as much as 8.5%/year. The displacement rate is figured over 15 or 20 years, I'm not certain from the context.

Here's the first glaring argument with $10/oil. There's no way 95% of the world's cars will be EVs in 20 years. As someone who has lived in Argentina, Guatemala, and Colombia, and enjoyed lengthy blackouts in all three countries, the idea of the vast majority of people trusting the electric grid to power their cars is hard to conceive of.

And those aren't bottom of the barrel countries on the development scale. How are even less developed markets supposed to produce the electric grid necessary to replace 95% of auto fuel usage within 20 years? How much money are Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders going to be asked to pony up to build supercharger stations in countries with unreliable (at best) electric grids across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America?

The bearish author continues:

A big stretch, but let's assume that oil companies execute perfectly and no over capacity comes online in the downturn. Overcapacity might still increase by over 2.5% per year. This could occur for a couple of years in a row.

This is indeed a big stretch. Why would oil companies have motivation to maintain supply into a cascading plunge in prices? There are many different microeconomic models of firm behavior, but I'm not aware of a single one where producers sit on their hands for years on end while the price of the good they sells collapses.

Next up, the author states that:

In 2016, we've seen what just a couple of percent oversupply can do to the oil price. Based on the above, EVs may result in an overcapacity of 2.5% per year for a couple of years. Afterward, it takes some more time to digest the overcapacity. In an environment of declining demand, this could take quite awhile. In such an environment, $10 oil is very realistic.

I'm not sure what the first bit is getting at; oil had a decent 2016, all things considered. And the rest of this seems like a slippery slope argument. If demand continues to decline and capacity increases and things take awhile, then $10 oil pops out.

The author goes into some trading takeaways based on a very bearish outlook for oil, followed by this conclusion:

Predictions of $10 oil might seem extreme. Looking at the potential impact of electrification, a supply glut lasting a few years is very possible. In such an environment, $10 oil is likely.

Alright, here's my take. $10 oil isn't impossible - fat tails exist in financial markets - but I'd put the probability at 10% or less of occurring.

I highly disagree with the notion that 95% of cars worldwide will be EVs in 20 years. There are various objections to this claim. I mentioned one above, if you've spent time in emerging markets, it's virtually impossible to imagine the local electric grids ramping up anywhere near that quickly without causing pandemonium.

Also, what fuels are going to be used to pump out this vast new needed supply of electricity? Sure, coal prices are down, but the world seems on a pretty strong trend away from that fuel. Natural gas is widely available in the US, but remains expensive in many (most?) overseas markets. Future advances in production and transportation may or may not alleviate this.

Nuclear is the most practical solution for mass build-up of international electricity supplies, but various economic and environmental concerns would slow deployment in this scenario. There's also usually a long lead time between conceiving a nuclear plant and getting it commissioned.

Alternatives are helpful at the margins but aren't ready for the prime-time. The amount of land that would have to be sacrificed to windmills and solar plants to power 95% of the world's vehicles is almost unthinkable. For example:

And there's another problem, both with alternative energy and mass deployment of EVs. We'd need a lot more lithium and rare metals, sending the prices of those minerals to the stratosphere. We're supposed to believe that virtually the whole world would prefer electric vehicles as prices soared. On the other hand, gasoline would be well under $1/gallon in a $10 oil world and people still wouldn't want gas-powered cars. It doesn't add up.

I suspect this vision of the future may go off the tracks well before these objections even. Mass-adoption of EVs hasn't yet occurred, and there's a good chance that obstacles will present themselves along the way. The EV isn't a new concept; oil-powered vehicles have long ruled the market since they're generally cheap and oil has incredible energy density. EV can supplant this sooner or later, but I'm far from convinced we're at the mass switchover point yet.

If that weren't enough, let's consider the other vast uses of oil. Sure, around half of oil currently goes to road transportation. But in a world where the price of oil suddenly collapsed 80%, don't you think we'd use a lot more oil for other purposes?

Plastics, heating oil, jet fuel, asphalt, and countless other smaller niche uses all rely on oil as a key input. In a world where the price of oil plunged and appeared likely to stay low, use of oil for these other alternatives would soar. We aren't going to leave oil in the ground if it costs just $10/barrel.

For just one alternative use, consider jet fuel. Discount air carriers are already cheap, fuel is generally the limiting factor for cutting fares even farther. If oil plunged to $10/barrel, making the cost of jet fuel a virtual non-consideration, air transportation would boom.

We'd bring back the Concorde, which was made too impractical in large part due to its excessive fuel consumption. Bring back 3 hour and 30 minute New York-London flights at affordable costs and you don't think you'd find a market? Consider now that the Concorde uses about 5x as much fuel as a 747 per passenger mile. Oops, that's a lot of oil demand you just found there, isn't it?

We'd probably start seeing sub-$500 US-Asia fares for subsonic jet travel. And discount carriers would make it affordable for even emerging market consumers to start flying long distances regularly. And that's just one alternative use of oil - we could go on through various use cases.

Conclusion

Oil isn't likely going back to $10/barrel. And if it does, it will be a brief stay, followed by a powerful rally. Oil is simply too useful and too versatile to be forced out of regular consumption in the near future short of some sort of global agreement to phase it out.

Very few oil producers are capable of producing oil at $10/barrel. Even in a world where the majority of oil usage totally disappeared due to EVs, it's unlikely the world could produce enough oil profitably at $10/barrel to meet remaining demand. And it's highly unlikely that 95% of the world could transition to EVs anytime soon without sending the prices of electricity and/or rare earth minerals to the stratosphere.

When thinking about the future, it's imperative to consider how changing one thing impacts others. Sure, in a world where there were no interconnectivity, the rise of EVs could kill the price of oil. But in reality, it's hard to imagine the world getting to 95% EV usage anytime soon - there are many limits to that happening, and even if it did, oil demand would simply flow into other usages.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.