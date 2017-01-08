mREIT Preferreds - No Fluff Weekly REITCap

Average price change over the week was +46 bps, but some issues had a good week.

Some folks have asked me to do a "no fluff" weekly update on mREIT preferreds (and other sectors). This is my first shot at it. I have updated my spreadsheets for the week and give you the mREIT Preferred - No Fluff Weekly REITCap, January 8th edition. I hope to be able to update this weekly, but honestly, it typically depends on the demands on my time over the weekend. Feedback is always appreciated. If you don't find this helpful, that is feedback I could also use.

This note will be mostly data and charts and is designed for relative value of the preferreds offered in the space, not a fundamental analysis of the underlying issuers. All data and charts, unless otherwise noted, is drawn from my spreadsheets from sources believed to be accurate.

The universe (note I have highlighted my top picks for each name that has multiple issues, based on price, yield and call date):

There have been a couple changes in my favored issues since I last wrote on the sector. American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC), CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) and RAIT (NYSE:RAS) among them. I am trying to find a decent way of displaying the changed names, so I ask you to bear with me.

The "culled" list:

Stripped price:

Stripped Yield:

As always, there is a cost to buying the stability of the preferreds through a yield give. Note this isn't true with Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) given the dividend cut at the equity level.

Graphically:

As there are obviously risks in these issues, comparing them to the risk free rate gives one an understanding of the risk premium of the issue/issuer.

Five Oaks (NYSE:OAKS), Drive Shack (NYSE:DS), RAIT and Resource Capital are nearly 700 bps above treasuries; that should tell you something about the perception of risk with these issuers.

Graphically:

A look at the price data of the universe. Note I have added a change from a week ago.

And, graphically:

A snapshot of the equity data:

The corresponding charts:

And:

As I am trying to present primarily data - my attempt at offering a "one stop shop" - that concludes this week's note. Hope you found it useful.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, CYS, NYMT, OAKS.

