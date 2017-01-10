Municipal Bond Investors - Don't Get Tempted By The High Yields

Recently, Treasury Note yields have been soaring which can be attributed to two factors:

Expectations that economic growth plans by the president-elect are likely to create inflationary pressures. Announcement by the U.S. Fed that future rate hikes will be accelerated as the U.S. economy continues to see signs of improvement.

This has resulted in a large sell-off in most fixed-income securities and products such as Bond Closed-End Funds (or CEFs), including Municipal CEFs.

Investors should note that we are in a rising interest rate environment and should prepare accordingly.

Stocks and securities that outperformed in the past could become losers, and those that underperformed, could be tomorrow's winners. At this point, high-yield investors need a strategy for repositioning their portfolio to maximize dividends and total returns. Part of this strategy should include selling securities that are negatively affected by higher interest rates, such as long-term bonds and perpetual preferred shares.

In the current interest rate environment, high-yield investors are better off investing in CEFs, which hold a pool of fixed income securities with a short average duration. This will greatly mitigate the risk of future interest rate hikes.

The Importance of Duration

The decline in the value of a bond due to rising interest rates is known as interest rate risk, and all bonds are subject to it. But bonds with similar stated yields are not equally affected when rates change. Generally, the longer a bond's maturity, the more sensitive it is to interest rate changes.

Investors who hold fixed income closed-end funds can measure the interest rate risk or price sensitivity of the particular security by looking at the "Average Duration" which is expressed in years, and it can tell approximately how much the CEF's bond portfolio will change in price due to interest rate movements.

For example, if the U.S. Fed hike rates by another 1% over the next 12 months, this can result in a fixed income CEF with an average duration of 10 years to sell-off by 10%, which is massive. However, a fixed income CEF with an average duration of 2 years will only fall by 2% and will readjust itself to higher interest rates by replacing each bond that matures with another one with higher yield.

The impact of continuing rate increases by the U.S. Fed can be detrimental to Fixed Income investors. If we take into account that the U.S. Fed plans to hike interest rates by 0.25% three times in each 2017, 2018 and 2019, this would result in an additional 2.25% new rate increase. Even if the Fed will only implement 75% of them, that is a lot of rate hikes going forward.

Municipal CEFs

An important point we have noticed is that many conservative investors got used to the notion that most municipal income CEFs, and perpetual Preferred Shares, are safe haven investments, which was true during the past 8 years. It seems that many are still reluctant to give them up, despite the risks involved. Muni CEFs can be attractive investments but investing in the right CEFs is important.

Do not get tempted by the higher yields

Recently, the Municipal CEF space has seen a large selloff following the recent spike in Treasury yields. However, investors should not be tempted by the higher discount and more attractive yields offered, before understanding what they are buying into.

Examples of Muni CEFs to Avoid

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) currently trades at a 4.8% discount and yields 7.4%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Credit Opportunities (NYSEMKT:NZF) currently trades at a 7.5% discount and yields 6.6%. Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund (NYSE:NAD), currently trades at a 7.9% discount and yields 6.0%.

BBN, NZF, and NAD are three CEFs that should be avoided because of their long portfolio duration of over 13 years - which makes them highly vulnerable investments during periods of rising rates:

BBN's portfolio duration is 13 years.

NZF's portfolio duration is 14 years.

NAD's portfolio duration is 13 years.

Three "monthly pay" Municipal CEFs with Short-Duration

For those interested in Muni CEFs, you may consider the following CEFs instead:

1- Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE: NID) - Yield 5.2%

The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

NID has a portfolio with an effective duration of 6.6 years , including the effects of leverage. This is a medium/low duration CEF that provides some protection against rising interest rates.

, including the effects of leverage. This is a medium/low duration CEF that provides some protection against rising interest rates. The fund invests at least 50% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 50% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality.

The fund uses 37% leverage to boost income, and charges a fee of 1.2% including leverage fee, which is not excessive.

The fund pays its distribution on a monthly basis.

It currently trades at a 3.3% discount and yields 5.2%.

NID covers its dividends. Its current Earnings/Dividend Ratio stands at 94.4%

NID does not have any destructive return of capital (or ROC).

NID was established as a term-fund with a 10-year term, and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before March 31, 2023. Shareholders will get back the Net Asset Value of the fund at the time. With the fund currently trading at 3.3% discount to NAV, that is attractive and investors should receive more than the purchase price if they buy today.

2- Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSEMKT:SBI) - Yield 4.6%

SBI seeks high current income exempt from Federal income tax.

SBI has a portfolio with an effective duration of 5.9 years , including the effects of leverage. This is a medium/low duration CEF that provides some protection against rising interest rates.

, including the effects of leverage. This is a medium/low duration CEF that provides some protection against rising interest rates. It is managed by Western Asset (subsidiary of Legg Mason). The managers are one of the world's largest and leading fixed-income managers, with an exclusive focus on fixed income since its founding in 1971.

The CEF provides a portfolio of at least 80% investment-grade municipal securities.

The fund uses 26% leverage to boost income, and charges a fee of 1.2% including leverage fee, which is not excessive.

SBI does not have any destructive return of capital (or ROC).

The fund pays its distribution on a monthly basis.

It currently trades at a 4.8% discount and yields 4.6%.

3- Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:MTT) - Yield 4.6%

Provides a portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities with a limited term structure.

MTT has a portfolio with an effective duration of 3.9 years ,. This an ideal low duration CEF that provides good protection against rising interest rates.

,. This an ideal low duration CEF that provides good protection against rising interest rates. Like SBI, MTT is also managed by Western Asset.

The fund does not use any leverage.

MIT does not have any destructive return of capital (or ROC).

The fund pays its distribution on a monthly basis.

It currently trades at a 1.5% premium and yields 4.6%.

Management fee is 0.7%, which is competitive.

MTT was established as a term-fund, and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders around April 30, 2021. Shareholders will get back the Net Asset Value of the fund at the time. With the fund currently trading at 1.5% premium to NAV, investors will receive about 1.5% less than the initial purchase price if they buy today. The loss is equivalent to 4 months' worth of dividends. Still, due to its very low portfolio duration, the CEF is definitely worth considering.

MTT was trading at a 12% Premium to NAV back in October 2016. Now it is just at 1% Premium; hence the opportunity.

Comparative Table

Click to enlarge

Parking Money for a short-period of time

NID and MTT both liquidate within a relatively short period of time, (NID within approximately 7 years, and MTT within approximately 5 years). Therefore, they can be used by investors to park some money for a short period of time with some degree of investment safety. The reason is that these 2 CEFs are good for parking money. The closer they get to the date of liquidation, their respective prices will trade closer to their Net Asset Value, so they provide some protection against price fluctuation in case the investor needs to sell ahead of the fund's maturity.

