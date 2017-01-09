AXA: Dull In A Good Way

AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) (OTCQX:AXAHF) should be able to continue to continue producing ROE in the region of 11%, while the current P/B of 1.1x (2016) along with a payout ratio of about 50% suggests 5% share price appreciation along with a 5% yield, giving us ~10% basic shareholder economics as a starting point.

The most probable source of potential improvement on this comes from AXA's prospective improvement in dividend yield. 2017 DPS should be €1.16 per share, which can approach €1.4 per share by 2018 given the company's strong balance sheet and capital position. The 2016 yield is 4.6%, and if AXA continues to trade there and achieves €1.4 by 2018, then the stock should trade around €30. This raises annual shareholder returns to a prospective 15% for the next couple of years, which is worth having in most markets.

And it's conceivable that AXA might do a little better yet. It is normally considered to be relatively highly geared to the macro economy in terms of growth and rates, and a pickup in Eurozone inflation, albeit modest, is welcome while the company also has exposure to the US yield curve. Beyond this, AXA is likely to continue making bolt-on acquisitions, including growing its presence in the relatively high growth insurance markets of Asia and Africa.

AXA's "Ambition 2020 strategy" envisages 3-7% annual underlying EPS growth to be gained via 3% efficiency savings, 2 % product growth, 2% improvement in technical margin and 1% from M&A.

Click to enlarge

It's possible that if AXA can become a consistent 4% EPS growth stock, then it could trade somewhat above 1x BV. If you allow for an 11% ROE opposite a 10% cost of equity, and adjust both by 4% growth, then you are left with 7/6, or 1.16x BV. This would be consistent with a higher DPS and the market closing the gap by 2018 to keep AXA at its present yield (~4.6%).

3rd quarter numbers for 2016 showed fairly mixed business trends with solid new business growth in Life, and 2% growth in P&C revenues. Consistent with recent years, P&C revenue reflects positive pricing developments of 3.4% indicating that AXA is ceding market share. The discipline is welcome. The only issue for investors is that this trend is indicative of a softening pricing environment. Asset management saw a net €1 billion of outflows and a 3% YoY fall in revenues.

Good solvency

AXA has a strong solvency ratio that even at the market low of February 2016 remained over 190%, well above its targeted minimum threshold of 170% (its upper threshold is 230%). Should we see greater rate volatility going through 2017, AXA may see its Solvency Ratio fall, though as its sensitivity analysis below shows, it remains well above its minimum level under realistic spread scenarios. This chart was given in the first half 2016 presentation. The S2 Ratio at the third quarter was 191%. Overall, the move to Solvency 2 has freed up capital at AXA, which estimates its cash generation to have improved by ~€500 million annually.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

If investors have a burning desire to own a European insurer, AXA is a good choice mainly due to the prospects of an increased dividend yield. Its modest EPS growth targets are vulnerable at the upper end of the range to a soft pricing environment, but the 50% payout ratio and pricing discipline mean AXA should be able to retain less of its earnings over the medium term, while its bolt-on expansion should also help ensure it doesn't totally stagnate. Overall, the stock is a comfortable hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.