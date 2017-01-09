Facebook: Party Like It's 1999

For Facebook longs who want to hedge their bets in case the bears are right this time, we present two ways of doing so.

And on Seeking Alpha, Faloh Investment used P/E and DCF analysis to draw an analogue between Facebook today and Microsoft in 1999.

Facebook has been making bears look bad for years, but Friday brought us two new warnings about it. Bloomberg's Joe Wiesenthal noted the death cross on its chart.

Facebook: Making Bears Look Bad For Years

Prior to its IPO in 2012, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its share of skeptics. One of the most prominent ones was David Heinemeier Hansson, creator of the Ruby on Rails web application framework, and partner in the software firm Basecamp (formerly known as 37 Signals). In a late 2010 post, Hansson wrote that "Facebook is not worth" $33 billion, referring to its valuation at the time as a private company. Hansson assumed that private valuation wouldn't withstand the scrutiny of the stock market.

When FB hit a market cap of $300 billion in late 2015, former Facebook employee and current angel investor Bobby Goodlatte reminded us of Hansson's bearish post via Twitter (NYSE:TWTR):

Since Goodlatte's tweet, Facebook has added another $56 billion to its market cap.

Pessimism Springs Eternal

Despite Facebook's dominance, some brave souls still warn it might head south. One of those was Joe Wiesenthal (pictured up top) on Bloomberg TV's What'd You Miss on Friday. Wiesenthal noted that Facebook shares were facing a "death cross" - the bearish technical indicator formed by a stock's 50-day simple moving average falling below its 200-day simple moving average. Wiesenthal hedged his warning by highlighting how a bearish technical indicator can be beaten by bullish fundamental news, such as Facebook posting better-than-expected results during its next earnings release.

Joe Wiesenthal wasn't the only analyst warning about Facebook on Friday. Another was Seeking Alpha contributor Faloh Investment, who used price/earnings multiple and discounted cash flow analysis to compare Facebook today to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in 1999 ("Uh-Oh! Facebook Looks A Lot Like Microsoft In 1999").

Hedging Your Bets In Case The Warnings Prove Right

If you are long Facebook and still bullish on it, but want to limit your downside risk just in case the warnings prove accurate this time, we'll look at a couple of ways of doing that below.

Hedging FB With Optimal Puts

We're going to use Portfolio Armor's iOS app to find optimal puts and an optimal collar to hedge FB, but you don't need the app for this. You can find optimal puts and collars yourself by using the process we outlined in this article if you're willing to take the time and do the work. Whether you run the calculations yourself using the process we outlined or use the app, an additional piece of information you'll need to supply (along with the number of shares you're looking to hedge) when scanning for an optimal put is your "threshold," which refers to the maximum decline you are willing to risk. This will vary depending on your risk tolerance. For the purpose of the examples below, we've used a threshold of 14%. If you are more risk averse, you could use a smaller threshold. And if you are less risk averse, you could use a larger one. All else equal, though, the higher the threshold, the cheaper it will be to hedge.

Here are the optimal puts as of Friday's close to hedge 1,000 shares of FB against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-June.

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of this protection was $3,500, or 2.84% of position value. A couple of points about this cost:

To be conservative, the cost was based on the ask price of the put. In practice, you can often buy puts for less (at some price between the bid and ask). The 14% threshold includes this cost, i.e., in the worst-case scenario, your FB position would be down 11.16%, not including the hedging cost.

Hedging FB With An Optimal Collar

When scanning for an optimal collar, you'll need one more number in addition to your threshold, your "cap," which refers to the maximum upside you are willing to limit yourself to if the underlying security appreciates significantly. One starting point for the cap is your estimate of how the security will perform over the time period of the hedge - you don't think the security is going to do better than that anyway, so you're willing to sell someone else the right to call it away if it does better than that.

We checked Portfolio Armor's website to get an estimate of FB's potential return over the next several months. Every trading day, the site runs two screens to avoid bad investments on every hedgeable security in the U.S., and then ranks the ones that pass by their potential return. Facebook passed those two screens, but the site calculated a potential return for it of only 4% over the next several months.

Wall Street buy side analysts are more bullish. Their consensus 12-month price target of $157 (via Nasdaq, below) implies a potential return of 12.5% by mid-June.

We decided to use an intermediary figure, of 9% as our cap.

As of Friday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of FB against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-June, while not capping an investor's upside at less than 9% by then.

As you can see in the first part of the optimal collar above, the cost of the put leg was $2,390, or 1.94%, as a percentage of position value. But if you look at the second part of the collar below, you'll see the income generated by selling the call leg was a bit more, $4,150, or 3.36% of position value.

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning an investor would have collected $1,760 more from selling the call leg than he paid for the puts, an amount equal to 1.43% of his position value. One note on this hedge:

Similar to the situation with the optimal puts, to be conservative, the cost of the optimal collar was calculated using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls; since, in practice, an investor can often buy puts for less and sell calls for more (at some point within the bid-ask spread), an investor would likely have collected more than $1,760 when opening this collar on Friday.

