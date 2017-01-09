Alibaba's Non-Core Commerce Business: Growth Opportunity Or A Black Hole?

However, we believe these segments, cloud computing in particular, will turn in a profit for Alibaba much sooner than many investors would think.

Exposing a weakness?

In the June quarter of 2016, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) decided to increase transparency in its 1Q 2017 presentation report by showing the EBITA margins for each of its four business lines. Prior to this report, information regarding specific business line margins was very elusive and not mentioned in older financials nor conference calls. It was an interesting to see articles that rave about BABA's top line growth in the cloud or media but neglect talking about the bottom line altogether. The report confirmed what many investors believed to be true: in the June 2016 quarter, the company's non-core commerce segments reported a combined revenue $739 million, but EBITA margin was -42% (-$307 million), not including the $124 million unallocated EBITA loss. Cloud computing, digital media, and innovation incurred EBITA losses of 24 million, 150 million, and 133 million, respectively. The core commerce segment, on the other hand, reported revenue of $4.099 billion and a strong EBITA margin of 61%.

(Source: Alibaba 1Q 2017 Presentation)

In the following September 2016 quarter, BABA reported its 2Q 2017 and included the segment reporting once again. Non-core commerce segments improved to an EBITA margin of -39%, but still saw an EBITA loss of $335 million, not including unallocated loss of $116 million. A quick glance shows that the EBITA margin for cloud computing and innovation actually improved by 67% to -$8 million and 13% to -$116 million, respectively. However, the digital media segment took a few steps backwards with a massive EBITA loss of $211 million. Core commerce improved with an EBITA growth of 5.5% and a healthy 62% EBITA margin.

(Source: Alibaba 2Q 2017 Presentation)

Why Start Now? Is BABA Hinting at Something?

Alibaba has not announced clear margins for these segments prior to the last two quarters for a good reason; cloud computing, digital media, and innovation were still at an investment stage. That leaves us to wonder: why did the company decide it was a good time to start reporting its segment margins in 1Q 2017? Sure, it might've just changed its reporting format - like it's done a number of times over these past 2 years. The company could also genuinely be making an effort to disclose more information to its investors. However, we believe Alibaba created this segment report to showcase the path to profitability for its investors. We only have two quarters of concrete margin data for BABA's different business lines, but we think a few feasible growth hypotheses can be made. After stating our growth assumption, we will project the next 6 quarters' EBITA margin (completing the last two fiscal quarters in 2017 and full-year 2018) for a forward view of how non-core commerce segments will perform.

Segment Growth Assumptions

1) For core commerce projections, we acknowledge that examining y/y growth is preferred over Q/Q growth due to the business segment's seasonality aspect. We project revenue to grow y/y 30%, 35%, 37%, 36%, 29%, and 32% for 3Q 2017, 4Q 2017, 1Q 2018, 2Q 2018, 3Q 2018, and 4Q 2018, respectively. We foresee the EBITA margin for the core commerce business will be around 61.5% for the 6 upcoming quarters.

2) Cloud service is en route to becoming a profitable business line as soon as next quarter if the current growth ratio in revenue/cost continues. We estimate cloud computing revenue will grow by 20% in each of 6 quarters mentioned above, and the cost will continuously grow by 10% in the same period. We believe Aliyun will become a high-margin business segment and grow into a significant portion of BABA's revenue.

3) Digital media will most likely not seeing black ink for quite a while, since BABA announced it is investing 7 billion in content for the next three years. We project digital media will grow 15% in revenue for the 6 upcoming quarters, but cost continuously growing by 13% in the same period.

4) Innovation showed strong revenue growth from 1Q to 2Q 2017, and we expect products like YunOS and Cainiao will foster this 30% growth for the next 6 quarters, while cost will grow 15% continuously through the same period.

5) We expect BABA to improve on the process of allocating cost to its correct business unit, so we project unallocated cost to decrease by 6% in the upcoming 6 quarters.

6) Interest expense will grow 5.26% continuously throughout next 6 years, and income tax will be 21% flat.

Projecting Income Using Segment Reporting

Conclusion

According to our income projection, BABA's non-core commerce business lines will finally see profit in 4Q 2018. In 6 fiscal quarters from now, we predict that cloud computing will have grown nearly 300% in quarterly revenue due to the company's aggressive expansion effort to amass 1 million users and the complete absence of competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) due to Chinese laws. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein believes Aliyun will grow 112% annually and become 18% of BABA's total revenue by 2020. We think innovative and intuitive products by BABA, such as YunOS (its mobile operating system) will become dominant tools in its domestic markets. YunOS is set to overtake Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as the second biggest smartphone operating system, according to CNBC. It is estimated that over 100 million phone units powered by YunOS were shipped in 2016. We predict this business segment will be the next to see profitability after cloud computing. Lastly, we estimate that digital media will see heavy losses for the next half decade as BABA continues to double down on investments in this segment. However, Youku Tudou, a video streaming service in the digital media segment, has enormous potential, and BABA's acquisition and investment in the company reminds us of Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) acquisition of YouTube a decade ago. In the long run, we believe all non-core commerce segments will be profitable and sustainable businesses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.