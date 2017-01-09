Alphabet: Gearing Up For New Highs

Last year ended off with a bang, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) soaring 7% from its pre-election lows to close the year above 2200. Unfortunately, investors in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were left out in the cold, as this rally did nothing for the tech giant. Alphabet was one of the few stocks to post a negative return from its pre-election lows, closing at $771.82, below its October highs. The good news for investors in Alphabet is that this is likely about to change. Alphabet is 3 weeks out from reporting its Q4 earnings, and I believe this could be the catalyst to help the stock break out of its 7-month base. The stock closed just 1% from all-time highs on Friday, and is making its 3rd attempt at a breakout above the $800.00 level. The recent correction served to shake out many longs, and I believe the stock is finally ready to move higher.

Two months ago, I wrote my first article on Alphabet, unveiling my new long position in the stock. The stock rose to new all-time highs within a week of my article, on the back of very strong Q3 earnings. Unfortunately, this turned out to be a failed breakout, and the stock corrected 10% from its highs. While many were panicking over this pullback in Alphabet, the stock was simply testing its uptrend line. This is a perfectly normal development for a stock in a bull market, and investors had no reason to lose sleep over this correction. Alphabet's uptrend line provided perfect support twice in a row, and the stock has bounced nicely since. In my October article, I highlighted the $735-$750 level, and stated that this level would likely be strong support for Alphabet.

There are two things that have changed since my October article, and both are positive developments for Alphabet.

1) The company reported blow-out Q3 earnings, and is on track for 20% diluted EPS growth over last year. Alphabet's massive beat in Q3 squashes any doubts about the company's growth, and positions the stock for another record year for annual diluted EPS.

2) Alphabet corrected 10% in November, and is in the process of its 3rd attempt at a breakout above $800.00. The third test of a support or resistance level is often the time the stock makes its real move, as it is in a position to fool most people. The third test of a support or resistance level is very significant to me, as it means a pattern has been established for the stock.

Those who are long Alphabet have seen the stock get to $800.00 twice in 3 months now, and sell off immediately each time. This means that they will likely be eager to take profits at $800.00 this time around, as they are not interested in being fooled again. Those looking to short Alphabet have watched the stock find stiff resistance twice at $800.00 now, and will be eager to get short at this "obvious" resistance level. This is my favorite time to be long a stock, as the market is designed to fool most people possible. As soon as a pattern like this is in place, the market has the opportunity to fool those who think they've figured it out.

I employ a trend-following approach for my equity accounts, and my trading strategy is very simple. The system has zero room for subjectivity, and relies purely on price to make decisions. When looking for new entries, I want to see a stock make new 3-month highs out of a base, while above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. In addition to this, I want the stock to be in a weekly uptrend. The base breakout gives me a way to define my risk, and the base itself helps to shake weak hands out of the stock while it consolidates. The idea behind this setup is that the stock is already in a bull market, and is now seeing a resumption of its uptrend. This setup prompted my initial entry in Alphabet on October 17th.

While the decision making for my trading system is purely technical, I like to see the stock meet fundamental criteria outlined in William O'Neil's CANSLIM strategy. I place the most emphasis on the "CAN" in O'Neil's CANSLIM strategy, as this part of the strategy tends to screen for market leaders. The goal of marrying a trend following system with a portion of O'Neil's CANSLIM strategy is very simple. Not only I am positioning myself in companies that are growing and are market leaders, I am doing so when the stock has momentum behind it.

The "CAN" in O'Neil's stock screen stands for the following:

C - Current Earnings: O'Neil pointed out the importance of choosing stocks whose earnings per share (EPS) in their most recent quarter had grown from the previous year.

A - Annual Earnings: O'Neil also believed annual earnings growth to be very important. Companies being selected for investments according to O'Neil should have good annual earnings growth over the past 5 years. As O'Neil stated "Who wants to own part of an establishment showing no growth?" Due to this, O'Neil recommended buying stocks with annual earnings growth of at least 25%.

N - New: The N in O'Neil CANSLIM stock selection approach stood for new, which meant the company recently underwent a change of some type. Whether it be a new product, entering a new market, or a new high in price. In my application of this method, I place the most emphasis on a new high in price as this confirms my primary trading strategy.

Putting Alphabet Through The CAN Screener

C - Current Earnings: Taking a look at current earnings for Alphabet, the company continues to show very impressive growth. Alphabet reported $7.25 in diluted EPS for Q3, compared to $5.73 in the same quarter last year. This represents nearly 30% growth year over year, and is incredible for a company of Alphabet's size. Q1 showed nearly 20% growth year over year, and Q2 showed just over 20% growth as well. Based on the company's ability to beat earnings year over year by wide margins, there's no question Alphabet fits O'Neil's screening requirements.

A - Annual Earnings: Moving to annual earnings, the growth is just as impressive. Alphabet has quadrupled its annual diluted EPS over the past decade, yet is still showing 10% growth year over year. This is extremely rare for any company, and is a testament to the company's strong business model. Alphabet has already reported $20.27 in diluted EPS for the first nine months of 2016, and is on track to report $28.00 for full-year 2017. This would represent more than 20% growth in annual diluted EPS year over year, a metric that O'Neil would salivate over.

N - New: In the new category, I place the most emphasis on a new technical development. As stated earlier in the article, Alphabet has just closed at a new 10-week high. This is extremely positive from a technical standpoint, and tells me the stock is likely ready to make a run at its all-time highs near $815.00.

Technical Outlook & Summary

Taking a look at a weekly chart of Alphabet, it is very clear that the stock is in a bull market. The stock has been making higher highs and higher lows since 2012, and has risen a whopping 190%. This is nearly double the performance of the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) over the same period.

Zooming into a daily chart of Alphabet, we can see that the stock is trending higher above its 50-day and 200-day moving average. Alphabet is now back above its 50-day moving average, while simultaneously making new 10-week highs. This is a positive development for bulls, and I would be surprised if the stock did not make new all-time highs by the end of the month. The stock made a much higher low in November (above its Brexit lows), and continues to find support at its gap fill level.

What if I am wrong on Alphabet?

If I am wrong on Alphabet and this is another failed breakout, I always have a stop in place to protect me. The goal of my stop is to get me out of a position if the trend is invalidated. When I initially entered Alphabet in October, my stop was below $719.00 on a closing basis. I have shown an image from my October 18th article that is time-stamped in the bottom corner with my stop on my trade at the time. Based on the stock making a higher low in November and December, I have adjusted my stop slightly on this trade. My stop currently sits below $732.00 on a closing basis, and I have chosen this level for 2 reasons:

1) A close below $732.00 would represent a new 6-month closing low for the stock, a place I do not want to be long from. My trading system gets me long on new 3-month highs, therefore I do not want to be long a stock at 6-month lows.

2) A close below $732.00 would represent a close below both the uptrend line and the 200-day moving average. This would jeopardize the validity of the current uptrend, and is once again a level I have no interest in staying long from.

Alphabet was one of my top picks going into the new year, but the stock has done very little since I entered in October. I believe this could be about to change as the stock makes its third attempt at breaking out above $800.00. A close above $814.00 would be very positive for bulls, and would likely open up the door to $900.00 a share in 2017. In my opinion, this is the best opportunity to get long Alphabet in the past 12 months, as the stock is breaking out of a tight base with momentum behind it. I remain long Alphabet with 10% of my portfolio, and have no interest in abandoning this position unless it closes below $732.00.