Palo Alto Networks Will Deliver Robust Annual Upside In The Long Run

The company will also witness robust earnings growth as its revenue increases, driven by its complete suite of cybersecurity solutions as compared to rivals.

Its annual revenue could increase to $5.3 billion in the next three years as compared to $1.5 billion in revenue in the past year.

Palo Alto's market share will triple in the coming years, which will lead to strong revenue growth as the end market expands.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) looks set to benefit from the growth of the cybersecurity market in the long run. The company's focus on production innovation will allow it to enhance its market share, which will lead to revenue growth as the end market expands. In this article, we will take a closer look at the factors that will drive Palo Alto's market share and the impact of the company's growth on its stock price.

Market share growth will lead to strong upside

Palo Alto Networks operates in the network and end-point security segments. This particular market was worth $18.2 billion in 2016, but is expected to grow to $22.1 billion by 2019, clocking an annual growth rate of close to 7%. This is shown below:

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Considering that Palo Alto's revenue generation over the trailing twelve months was around $1.48 billion, the company has a share of more than 8% in this market. Now, the good news is that Palo Alto is expected to triple its share in its end market in the long run. JPMorgan analysts, for example, are of the opinion that the company's market share will grow to 24% in the coming years.

Now, if we assume Palo Alto achieves 24% market share by 2019 and the end market grows to a total of $22.1 billion, then the company's annual revenue will increase to $5.3 billion in the next three years. In comparison, it has generated just under $1.5 billion in revenue in the past year.

Given Palo Alto's current market capitalization of $12.4 billion, it has a price-to-sales ratio of 8.37. If the company is able to sustain this price-to-sales ratio going into 2019, its market cap will increase to $44 billion. This means that as compared to its current market capitalization, Palo Alto could deliver upside of over 50% each year through 2019. This makes the company a solid investment.

Earnings growth will also lead to stock upside

The growth in Palo Alto's top line will filter down to its bottom line as well. For instance, in fiscal 2016, its earnings are expected to grow to $2.78 per share as compared to $1.67 per share in the prior-year period. This represents year-over-year growth of over 66%. The good news is that the company is expected to sustain this momentum in the long term as well.

In fact, over the next five years, its bottom line is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of almost 26%. This means that in 2020, Palo Alto's earnings will be around $7 per share. Now, Palo Alto has a forward P/E ratio of 36. If the company is able to sustain this P/E ratio until 2020, the stock price will grow to approximately $252 per share. As compared to the current stock price of $135, this represents potential upside of 85% in the coming four years.

Thus, the combination of both top and bottom line growth indicates that Palo Alto is all set to report strong growth in its stock price in the coming years, which is why investors should continue to hold the stock. Now, we will take a look at the reasons why the company's revenue and earnings will grow.

Palo Alto will improve market share by countering the competition

While growth in the end market will be one of the key reasons behind the improvement in Palo Alto's revenue and earnings, the company's moves to improve its market share will be another advantage. In order to improve its market share, the company is taking a number of steps to overcome the potential competition.

For instance, last year, Palo Alto Networks acquired CirroSecure. At present, CirroSecure provides services to more than 24,000 customers worldwide in the space of software-as-a-service applications. This acquisition will allow Palo Alto to enhance its customer count quite significantly. More importantly, it will help the company strengthen its product portfolio further. For instance, as shown in the chart given below, Palo Alto has the most comprehensive suite of products in the cybersecurity space:

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Due to a strong product portfolio, Palo Alto has been able to enhance its subscriber base in an impressive manner. For instance, its support renewals revenue in the last reported quarter improved 49%, while subscription revenue grew 65% on a year-over-year basis.

The primary reason behind the improvement in Palo Alto's customer base is because it can provide a more comprehensive and complete architecture under one roof as compared to its peers. Thus, the company is doing the right thing by building a comprehensive platform for both its network security and endpoint security businesses, which should lead to more customer wins going forward as compared to rivals.

Conclusion

Palo Alto Networks looks like a solid bet considering the potential upside that it could deliver. So, it will be a good idea to remain invested in the stock for the long haul.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.