Netflix: The Growth Story Is Strengthening

In mid-October 2016, we made the prediction that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock would double in 4 years. Shares are up better than 10% since then and are near all-time high levels. We believe the company's long-term growth story has strengthened over the past several months, and reiterate confidence in our call that the stock will double in 4 years.
(Source: MarketWatch)
Recent developments in Netflix's original programming and the SVOD marketplace at large have strengthened our confidence in our call for the stock to double in 4 years. Below, we list these notable developments.
- Netflix continues to pump out quality and diverse original content. The Crown has been very well received by audiences and critics alike, scoring an 8.9/10 on IMDb and a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Black Mirror has scored equally well with audiences and critics (8.9 on IMDb and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes), as has Trollhunters (8.6 on IMDb and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes). Netflix is not only excelling in the quality of its original content, but also the diversity. From drama to science fiction to kids' animation, Netflix is creating diverse content with mass appeal.
- Netflix is just beginning to reap the rewards of its deal with Disney (NYSE:DIS). Netflix subscribers are starting to see premiere Disney movies like Captain America: Civil War, Zootopia, and The Jungle Book on the Netflix platform. This is just the beginning of the long-tail benefits Netflix will reap by featuring big-time Disney content. As we have noted earlier, Disney is dominating the box office and the company's movie line-up over the next several years implies that the dominance through Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar films will continue. All of those films will flow through to the Netflix platform, and that will inevitably grow the sub base.
- A shortened theater exclusivity window could be a huge boost for sub growth. There has been news regarding a potential shortening of the theater exclusivity window so that films could be available for streaming as soon as two weeks after their big screen debut. This is a multi-year trend of studios moving closer and closer to a day-and-date release model (where a film is released in theaters, on DVD, and VOD all on the same day). Every step closer to broad adoption of a day-and-date release model is huge for Netflix as it makes movie theaters less relevant and boosts the value proposition of an SVOD platform like Netflix.
- Netflix's secular growth story at the expense of traditional media companies will keep M&A rumors alive. Netflix's sub growth continues to impress while cord-cutting remains a persistent trend. As long as this shift from linear to Internet TV persists, Netflix will be an attractive M&A target out of necessity for media companies to develop an SVOD presence. Disney-Netflix M&A chatter is still very much alive, and we believe that such an acquisition makes a lot of sense.
Overall, we remain bullish on shares of Netflix. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is trying to build out its streaming service, but we do not think it is making much of a dent on Netflix. The company continues to produce quality and diverse original content to ensure its place atop a rapidly growing SVOD marketplace. We reiterate confidence in our call for the stock to double in 4 years.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, AMZN, DIS.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.