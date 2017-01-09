Netflix: The Growth Story Is Strengthening

In mid-October 2016, we made the prediction that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock would double in 4 years. Shares are up better than 10% since then and are near all-time high levels. We believe the company's long-term growth story has strengthened over the past several months, and reiterate confidence in our call that the stock will double in 4 years.

Recent developments in Netflix's original programming and the SVOD marketplace at large have strengthened our confidence in our call for the stock to double in 4 years. Below, we list these notable developments.

Overall, we remain bullish on shares of Netflix. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is trying to build out its streaming service, but we do not think it is making much of a dent on Netflix. The company continues to produce quality and diverse original content to ensure its place atop a rapidly growing SVOD marketplace. We reiterate confidence in our call for the stock to double in 4 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, AMZN, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.