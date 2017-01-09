Abbott Closes St. Jude Medical Deal: Good For Shareholders?

The deal is strong strategically but comes with the financial pitfall of increasing leverage beyond an ideal amount.

Thesis

Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) recent acquisition of St. Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) increased its debt load beyond a recommendable amount. The pay-down of this purchase-related debt will reduce Abbott's financial and operational flexibility ahead. Even so, a baseline scenario shows that Abbott is fairly appropriately priced by the market now that the deal has closed.

Overview

Abbott recently closed its acquisition of St. Jude Medical on January 4, capping off a process that was expected to close slightly before the new year or immediately after.

In the transaction, each St. Jude Medical shareholder will receive 0.8708 shares of Abbott stock and $46.75 in cash per share. This entails that another 248.8 million shares were issued by Abbott for additional financing and also to balance out the amount of leveraging being done to facilitate the transaction. Abbott already had 1,470 million of its own shares outstanding before the deal, raising the aggregate count in the combined entity to about 1.72 billion.

The combined entity looks to form a market-leading cardiovascular medical device company. Abbott holds strong market positions in coronary intervention and trans-catheter mitrial repair, while St. Jude Medical brings along complementary product lines in atrial fibrillation, and heart failure devices. With the rate of cardiovascular disease ("CVD") on the rise, with 2 in 5 US adults expected to have some form of CVD by 2030, demographic tailwinds are in the company's favor.

The main concern regarding the deal is not so much strategic, but financial. Abbott will be on-loading a significant amount of debt with the closure of the St. Jude Medical and Alere acquisitions. (Abbott has filed a claim to terminate the $5.8 billion Alere acquisition, which is pending.) The amount of debt is beyond what I believe is healthy for the company and a subsequent de-leverage post-transaction will be needed.

With the standard model I use to assess the optimization of a company's capital structure, I provide each company with a synthetic debt rating determined using interest coverage ratios (EBIT/interest expense). These ratings are then converted to various debt costs based on the historical spread between said ratings and the 10-year US Treasury. I then plot out a capital structure curve (taking data points in five-percent increments) to illustrate the company's optimal debt design.

From this I determine that Abbott is currently teetering right around the outer optimal point of the curve with a pro forma debt-to-capital ratio of around 30%, or debt to EBITDA of close to 4.5x. I believe that companies should generally take their optimal debt load and assume a debt position of about two-thirds of that amount. This point can be graphically represented by plotting out a weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") versus debt-to-capital curve, with optimization at the lowest reading on the vertical axis. This helps for the sake of conservatism by helping to control for any unexpected events that may transpire to diminish the company's equity value. As can be plainly seen from the graph below, the value destruction that can be caused from over-leveraging is much worse than the degree that can occur from under-leveraging.

(Source: author)

To put in terms of share prices, the accretive effects of adding debt up toward the optimal point are fairly minimal, with the drop-off significant.

Click to enlarge

(Source: author)

Abbott is less equipped to handle a significant debt burden as it has a larger amount of capital expenditures. I project that the company will achieve around $2.5-$2.6 billion in GAAP net income for the FY2017 due to what should be around $1.9 billion per year in capex (7.0%-7.5% of revenue per year) in equilibrium. The company's dividend program will require $1.6-$1.7 billion in expense from its free cash flow. Assuming the company incurs no growth or deterioration in working capital and that capital expenditures are equal to depreciation expense in the long-run, we can essentially say that net income is the company's free cash flow.

That would leave $0.8-$1.0 billion remaining to reinvest back in the company and pay-down accumulated debt. I believe that the company should strive to reduce its debt load post-transaction by about $6-$7 billion. However, with a limited amount of free cash flow, reducing the debt load by this amount could conceivably take several years.

This is especially true if margin expansion isn't achieved in a way to generate sufficient earnings growth and if the company has difficulty growing its top-line by more than 3% per year. Each 100-bp increase in year-over-year revenue growth is projected to generate about 140 bps in year-over-year EPS growth.

Management expects about $0.26 worth of EPS accretion in 2017 followed by $0.39 in 2018, but these are based on non-GAAP results. Abbott will have about $5 billion in cash to work with, which limits the need for earnings generation for purposes of debt reduction. But a drawdown in cash will limit operational flexibility.

I would expect that shareholder initiatives will remain limited to the quarterly dividend payments. Share buybacks will be restricted due to the need to keep balance in its capital structure unless the tactic is needed to ward off any unnecessary dilution to shareholders. Further acquisitions are also unlikely, given leverage restrictions and limited capital.

Additional debt issuance would impair the company's credit ratings and be value destructive to the company's share price. Equity issuance would dilute existing shareholders, and current cash balances are needed to keep debt under control. Abbott expects to refinance St. Jude Medical's debt to lower interest costs.

Valuation

Regarding matters of valuation, if we assume that Abbott will achieve about $26 billion in revenue for the FY2017 as a newly combined entity, depreciation expense at 7.2% of sales (and equal to capex in equilibrium), an effective tax rate of 20%, no working capital growth, and a 1.8% long-run growth rate of the economy, a cost of debt of 4.47%, and a cost of equity of 7.5%, we can sensitize the share price outcomes to both the year-over-year revenue growth rate and EBITDA margin.

For the year-over-year revenue growth rate, I developed a range running from 0.0%-6.0% in 150-bp increments. For the EBITDA margin, a 22%-26% range seems realistic, going in 100-bp increments. The sensitivity chart can be seen below. Outputs toward the center of the grid are closer to baseline expectations:

(Source: author)

The following provides the correspondent upside/downside from the stock price as of the time of writing:

(Source: author)

Conclusion

Abbott's acquisition of St. Jude Medical provides the company with greater product diversification and will strengthen its market position in cardiovascular medical device equipment. However, Abbott should strive to de-lever the company from the amount of debt that must be absorbed to complete the transaction.

With its relatively limited free cash flow after capital spending and shareholder initiatives, Abbott will likely need to drawdown its cash balance to a degree in order to help expedite the pay-down. This will likely take several years and will require prudent financial management. Moreover, it will also limit the ability for management to pursue strategic acquisitions moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.