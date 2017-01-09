Eldorado - Preliminary Operational Results For 2016 And 2017 Guidance

I am anticipating a change in trend to the positive side, after a re-test of the $3 support.

Production for 2016 was in line with expectations and Olympia will be commissioned in 1Q'17. The company now has $1.13 billion in liquidity.

On Friday, EGO announced the Company's 2016 operating results and preliminary cash costs, and provided production and cash cost guidance for 2017.

Skouries mine.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

This article follows my preceding article on Eldorado Gold published on November 2, 2016 about the third-quarter results.

Eldorado Gold is producing gold mainly from two mines in Turkey (73,949 Oz in Q3'16) and recently sold three mines in China (44,283 Oz in Q3'16). The company has three projects in Greece: Skouries, Olympias and Stratoni ("zinc").

On Friday January 6, 2016, the company announced the its 2016 operating results and preliminary cash costs, and provided production and cash cost guidance for 2017. Below are the main important points.

Gold production of 485,994 ounces ( including production from discontinued Chinese operations and tailings retreatment ); slightly lower than the revised third quarter guidance of 495,000 ounces.

); slightly lower than the revised third quarter guidance of 495,000 ounces. 2016 cash operating costs averaged $578 per ounce; considerably lower than original 2016 guidance of $585-620 per ounce.

All in sustaining costs expected to be approximately $915 per ounce; also considerably lower than original 2016 guidance of all in sustaining costs of $940-980 per ounce.

Closed the year with total liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion, including $880 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits, and $250 million in undrawn lines of credit.

Completed sale of Chinese assets, which included: White Mountain and Tanjianshan Mines and Eastern Dragon Development Project to an affiliate of Yintai Resources Co. Ltd, and the Jinfeng Mine to a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Gold Group Corporation.

Olympias Phase II is set for commissioning in the first quarter 2017.

Construction at Skouries continues on track for 2019 start-up .

Production of Gold per mine per Quarter, including the preliminary results for 4Q'16 (8):

EGO 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 3Q'15 2Q'15 1Q'15 Kişladağ 59591 49270 49924 52376 64 574 69 672 67 778 79 256 Efemcukuru 23182 24229 23406 27516 24 434 27 123 27 705 21 220 Jinfeng 0 19907 22353 14053 36 707 38 028 38 234 36 686 Tanjianshian 10912 10401 13900 25935 16 808 29 055 25 074 26 626 White mountain 9428 13975 14527 18335 22 231 16 359 18 683 20 883 Olympia 0 0 0 2774 4 978 2 989 3 686 4 743 Total Gold in Oz 103113 117782 124110 140989 169 732 183 226 181 160 189 414 Click to enlarge

First comment is that we cannot really compare production quarter over quarter, because the company was short one Chinese mine in Q4'16 (Jinfeng) with a production of 19,907 Oz in Q3'16. The two other Chinese producing mines will not be indicated in 2017.

The total production for 2016 came up very close (-1.9%) to the third-quarter revised guidance and decent AISC of $915/ Oz.

The Guidance for 2016 was confirmed at the conference call 3Q'16.

495,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $915 per ounce. This reflects the completed sale of the Jinfeng mine in September and the planned completion of the sale of the White Mountain and Tanjianshan mines by mid-November. Capital spending is forecast to be $80.0 million in sustaining capital and $230.0 million in new project development capital.

However, it is important to look at the production per mine to analyze production. Starting 2017, Eldorado Gold will have only two mines producing in Turkey, until Olympias will be producing.

The production at Kişladağ mine was strong this quarter, but not nearly as good as M. Wright, CEO, said in the 3Q'16 conference call.

He expected a higher production reaching the level of 4Q'15, which was 64,574 Oz, this is a miss guidance of approximately 5,000 Oz. Nonetheless, it was an impressive production this quarter.

4Q'16 Revenues will be on the low side with a gold price at $1,213/ Oz which is down 9.1% quarter over quarter (1,335/ Oz in 3Q'16).

The second interesting indication in this press release is about the guidance for 2017.

2017 Guidance

Expected gold production of 365,000-400,000 ounces, in addition to substantial by-product credits from Olympias Phase II production.

2017 all-in sustaining cash costs expected to remain low at $845-875 per ounce; and cash operating costs expected to decline significantly, averaging $485-535 per ounce.

Expected capital expenditures of $425 million; considerably lower than the September 2016 guidance. Reductions were primarily at Skouries due to flexibility in the capital deployment timeline, along with anticipated cost savings, and at Tocantinzinho in response to the current gold price environment and permitting delays.

The 2017 production will be down 21.3% from 2016, due to the Chinese asset sale. This shows poor planning for the Chinese assets sale. The sale has been precipitated, in my opinion, and I still do not know what was the hurry? Was it a problem with the Chinese assets?

Perhaps M. Wright wanted to sell the Chinese assets before his exit and let his successor George Burns to have sufficient time to decide the best long term strategy?

The situation is creating a negative production gap in 2017, while increasing "cash in the bank". However, investors in the gold mining business are investing mainly for gold production not in a bank. Again, cash is great but it is meaningless for a gold miner though, especially, when the cash represents a significant drop in gold production. However, EGO will start 2017 with a liquidity of $1.13 Billion in cash which is quite impressive and a total debt of $601.4 million.

Capital Expenditures for 2017 has been lowered to $425 million.

The Company's balance sheet remains one of the strongest in its peer group, with approximately $880 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits and $250 million in undrawn credit lines. Sustaining capital for gold mining operations in 2017 is estimated to be approximately $100 million. Planned expenditures for mining development total $315 million. Exploration expenditures in 2017 are budgeted at $35 million (65% expensed and 35% capitalized), with a balanced focus on resource delineation and brownfield drilling at existing operations, testing known structures, and project generation.

On the good side, Greek assets will start to show production in 2017. The commissioning of the Phase II in Olympia should be done by the end of 1Q'17, and Stratoni will start to produce (Zinc, lead and Silver) from the processing of 200K Tonne.

Conclusion:

EGO is a bit of a trading conundrum. Yes, the gold miner has an exceptional cash position with over $1.1 billion in liquidity and a good pipeline in future projects with production from Greece starting this year. It seems that the market is not impressed either looking at the recent stock performance.

Thus far, the chart is showing a steep "consolidation zone" since June. Only the lower line -- in blue -- is depicted in the graph above. However, I am anticipating a change in trend to the positive side, after a re-test of the $3 support.

The position has been complicated by an unpredictable gold price that is firming up recently, contrary to the market expectation. However, I do not view any real momentum for gold in H1 2017 and without a visible gain in gold prices above $1,225/ Oz, EGO will be trading sideways.

I recommend to wait for the next weakness and accumulate for the long term. A logical entry price should be around 2.80-3 which is showing as a strong support now.

