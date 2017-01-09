Coming Price Expectations For Market Indexes By Market Professionals

These are opinions of those with major skin in the game, daily using worldwide information-gathering systems, extensive communication systems, and skilled-people evaluation resources.

Not a “technical analysis” of past prices, but pictures of how their day-by-day forecasts evolve, showing trends not only of indexes, but also of uncertainty measures.

Hedging deals, involving other professional speculators, protect their capital from price-change risk, defining just how far they think prices are likely to run, both up and down, near-term.

They make markets for big-$ fund managers, balancing volume buyers with sellers on thousands of issues each day, by temporarily being some of the “other side of the trade.”.

A behavioral analysis, not of the mistakes average investors may make, but of what the best-informed, most experienced market pros do right, to protect their own at-risk capital.

Where's the market headed next week, next month, beyond?

Putting their money where their minds are, here is what the market-making community is telling each other. Both parts of that community. The block trading part, the ones with capital at risk, and the prop-trading part, the folks who sell 'em protection and (usually) make good bets (heavy profits) on what they provide. The block-trade order-giving clients pay the freight because it's what creates the market liquidity that gets big orders filled.

Today's outlook is the last vertical line on the right, spanning (likely) worst case to best case guesses, with the market's close price as the heavy dot in the middle. The other verticals are how it looked to them, progressively in the past six months of yesterdays.

Each day has upside and downside prospects from the heavy dot to each price extreme. Their proportions are measured by a metric, the Range Index [RI] which tells what percentage of the whole range lies below the market quote. Those proportions change some day by day, and the small blue thumbnail picture at the bottom shows what the distribution of RI proportions has been over the past 5 years' 1261 market days.

This picture is of the tradeable "market", the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). It tracks the actual Index (SPX) which is not tradeable as a stock, but has dozens of derivatives offsprings, futures, options, swaps, others. Financial professionals watching for out of line prices among them all use arbitrage, like so many seagulls on the beach, to snatch up any momentary opportunity for risk-free gain.

While not directly tradeable, the derivatives allow us to monitor their expectations for the SPX as well as the SPY. Figure 2 shows its past 2-year history weekly as a condensation of its daily forecasts.

Figure 2

The more extensive history pictured reveals greater SPX fluctuations, which were paralleled at those times by SPY. But interestingly, perhaps, the dominant users of the SPX and its derivatives tend to be market professionals, while SPY trading is more influenced by the investing public, both individuals and institutions.

Differences can be seen in the Range Index distributions, with today's RIs not identical. The more frequent RIs of SPX are to the left (cheaper) side of its (28 RI) distribution, while SPY's RIs are more frequently found on the right of today's higher-priced (40) RI. The same index drives both, but the pros seem to see its prospects more opportunistically, while the SPY has a wider forecast range (+8% to -4.4%) than the SPX (+7.7% to -3.4%).

Please remember what is being viewed here are perceptions, not "real" accounting or legal measures. Expectations are what they are in anticipation; only in hindsight do they become "right or wrong". But when we have expectations captured by consistent methodology across a wide variety of surrounding circumstances, history may be a help in judging what is more (or less) likely to be coming.

That is how the rows of data between the pairs of blue pictures in each figure come about. We look into the past 1261 days for a sample of prior days' forecasts having RIs similar to today's. From that sample we use a standard portfolio management discipline to calculate worst-case price drawdowns, proportions of days where prices have recovered from such drawdowns to generate profitable % payoffs, and other qualitative measures of performance.

Since those dimensions of performance relate to the probable coming behavior of securities prices, now all subjects can be compared very directly. Those comparisons can lead to preferences between candidate securities in their periodic selection for commitment of capital in reinvestment sessions.

So let's look at three other major equity indexes and their ETF trackers to see if there are any apparent opportunities present now. Figure 3 starts with the Nasdaq index (NDX) and its ETF the Powershares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) follows.

Figure 3

Clearly the Nasdaq Index has trend-outperformed the S&P500, and more importantly for our purposes, it has offered far more repeated identifiable price-gain opportunities. Its recent RI % Payoffs are at a CAGR of more than 2x the SPX.

But the current prospects for QQQ are no better, in comparison to SPY.

Figure 4

Again, there are differences in opportunity between the individual investor and the market-making/professional investment communities. That's to be expected when the pro players are there every day, and the game is their principal source of wealth enhancement.

Now for a look at the Global Giants

Figure 5

Pay no attention to the Oz data "in front of the curtain" since the scale of Index numbers approaching 20,000 screwed up this program's data presentation. The options of 1/100 Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJX ) skirts this problem without extensive reprogramming time commitment, so here it is:

Figure 6

Even though the first few months of 2015 are not available, the DJIA's strong recovery in 2016 from its dormancy in 2015 are fully evident in the Figure 6 picture. But, like the previously displayed market indexes, an exciting 2017 is not being expected for the 30 global giants that dominate this index.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) is the index's ETF tracker, and because it is better known to individual investors it reflects their even smaller upside expectations in its market movements. Market-makers, aware of this, act accordingly.

Figure 7

At the other end of the corporate size array

The Russell 2,000 Index (RUT) presents a different set of investment price change expectations. Here is the weekly 2-year history of the Index itself, followed by the daily 6 months of the iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Figure 8

Figure 9

Here the MM forecast for IWM upside price change is +9.4%, compared to SPY's +8%. Its history of prior RIs at 39 have generated annual rates of price change (CAGRs) of +16%, double those of SPY's +8% from its current RI of 40.

Moreover, nearly 8 of every 10 prior IWM experiences recovered from average worst case price drawdowns of -4.5% to record profits in the next 3 months, compared to SPY's experience of only ~7 out 10 recovering profitably from similar-size price drawdowns.

What about individual stock prospects?

All the above index-related comparisons are views of groups of stocks. The Range Index metric gives a way to compare any one stock to another on a common denominator of price change expectations. Outlooks made by experienced market professionals - acting in their own best interests, not as securities or research services salesmen.

Here is what the current distribution of some 2,500 stock and ETF RIs looks like:

Figure 10

There are now 29 stocks priced below their lowest MM price-range forecast (negative RIs). Another 80 stocks have ten times as much upside as down (RIs of 9 or less). Only 153 stocks are seen to have more downside than upside, and for only 16 of these is there a prospect of twice as much downside as upside.

Over the years, a Range Index of ~43 has been average. By all counts the current equity markets are not perceived to be overpriced, or perhaps, even fully priced. The SPY here is 227, and the SPX is 2277.

Just before the presidential election in November, the equity markets were considered by market professionals to be underpriced, with an average RI of less than 25 (three times as much upside as downside).

Then there were 88 stocks priced below the bottom of their "deserved and likely" forecast ranges, with over 35 issues beyond the left end of the figure's horizontal scale at bottom. Another 148 offered the prospect of ten times as much upside as downside. Only 97 stocks were seen as having more downside than upside, and just 8 appeared to have twice as much downside as upside.

Figure 11

SPY at this point was $209 (now $227) and SPX was 2098 (now 2277).

Attractive specific stocks are identified daily in our Market-Maker "Intelligence Lists".

Conclusion

Equity markets here are fairly priced in the aggregate, not overpriced. Small-cap stocks as an index seem to offer more price gain prospect than big-cap stocks or ETFs tracking big-cap indexes.

But as is usual in virtually every market, there are stocks now priced well below coming higher prices believed by market professionals likely to be reached. Such forecasts are less satisfying for long-term investors, since they may be transient. But for investors whose mission is to build financial wealth under time-defined targets, the ability to actively capture such gains and move on to additional different potential profits is a significantly important matter.

Still, it should be apparent that the ability to recognize under-pricing opportunities exists, and even for buy&holders that presents recurring chances to add to existing positions advantageously.

Markets work effectively, when they have the perspective of informed participants who have the money muscle to move prices.

