Sears Unleashes More Confusion By 'Selling' The Craftsman Brand To Stanley Black & Decker

On January 5, 2017, Sears Holdings (NYSE: SHLD) announced that Stanley Black & Decker ("Stanley") (NYSE: SWK) had agreed to acquire Craftsman Brand. Like many of the transactions associated with Sears, the structure of the deal is rather unique. The deal terms are relatively simple to understand. Stanley will pay Sears an upfront payment of $525 million at the closing of the deal. Then at the end of year three, Stanley would pay an additional $250 million. Also, during the fifteen years following the closing of the transaction, Stanley would pay Sears a royalty of 2.5-3.5% on any new sales Stanley can generate outside of the Sears Holdings umbrella. Note: The Sears umbrella is defined as Sears Holdings and includes Sears stores, Kmart stores and Sears Hometown (NASDAQ: SHOS) stores. Sears Hometown is a separately publicly traded company from Sears Holdings. This deal like many of the other deals done by Sears over the years is rather unique. Much of the details of the deal haven't been released, which may ultimately impact the merits of deciding whether to do the deal.

First, the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC) must approve the deal.

In a conference call to shareholders, Jim Loree, Stanley's CEO & President, said, "In addition to customary regulatory approvals, the deal requires the consent of the US Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation, which has the best interests of the many Sears pensioners in mind." (Transcript) It makes sense that the deal would require the PBGC's consent because the KCD brands have been fenced to protect the pensioners of Sears Holdings. What isn't so clear is if this deal is in "the best interests" of the Sears pensioners.

But what would happen if Sears sold the Craftsman brand outright? In the press release announcing the terms of the deal, Sears says the estimated net present value of the total deal is $900 million. (Press Release) So why do we say sell the brand outright?

The deal is structured in a way that creates Craftsman A and Craftsman B products, which will be highly confusing to customers.

Per the current deal terms, Sears Holdings has the right to source and sell their own Craftsman branded products without paying Stanley a royalty. Stanley has the right to sell Craftsman branded products to all channels outside of Sears Holdings. Stanley will take over the sales to Ace Hardware. This is approximately $100 million. Stanley's presentation and conference call suggest that they will target other big box stores in the United States with the new Craftsman brands. These new Craftsman products will be made in the USA. In the conference call, Stanley describes their commitment to opening new manufacturing facilities to manufacture the Craftsman tools. For simplicity, we are calling the craftsman products sold at Sears, Craftsman A products, and the new Craftsman products sold by Stanley as Craftsman B products. Step back and think about that. This is highly unusual. You have two companies selling identically branded products in the same geography. It isn't unusual for you to have two different owners for international brand names. For example, one company might control the brand name for US, while the European rights might be owned by another company.

Which problems with this arrangement should we start with?

Craftsman A and Craftsman B products will be competing with one another in the same geography. The products may or may not be made by the same manufacturer. (We tend to think they are not going to be.) Heck, they may even have different products and different product innovations. BUT THEY ALL WILL BE NAMED CRAFTSMAN. Now, to be fair, Sears will benefit from this new distribution channel because of the royalty rates built into the deal. For every Craftsman B product sold, Sears will be getting a royalty check.

Issue 1: Sears loses one of the few "competitive advantages" they had remaining.

Kenmore and Craftsman brands were supposed to be strong brands that draw buyers into the Sears store. But now Craftsman brands will be found everywhere Stanley can place the tools. Stanley would have spent $525 million on acquiring Craftsman, and so their shareholders are going to demand they earn a return on that money. So, if Craftsman is sold at Home Depot (NYSE:HD) or Loews (NYSE:L) for example, then you don't necessarily need to go to Sears for your Craftsman tools.

In response to the analyst question, Don Allan, Stanley's EVP & CFO describes how the two Craftsman brands are basically separate businesses.

As far as pricing we're not going to get into specifics. They really have their own pricing program. There's nothing in these agreements that says they have to follow certain pricing and certain restrictions around product innovation. The only restriction they really have is they have to meet certain quality standards of the product through the license agreement, which means they have to be up to a certain standard. Other than that they can innovate, they can price at whatever they think is appropriate in the marketplace, and therefore, we actually think we're creating a more competitive dynamic versus what exists today because primarily Craftsman is sold through the Sears channels. And with us selling through various other customers and channels, with our own pricing structure and our own innovation, we're going to create a more competitive dynamic. (p. 13 Transcript)

Business Economics 101 might suggest that Sears' sales of Craftsman products would suffer or decline as Stanley ramps up their business. Per the same press release, Sears Holdings did about $1.9 billion in Craftsman related sales within the Sears Holdings umbrella that Stanley is not selling into. Do you think it is reasonable to think that these sales wouldn't be impacted by Stanley selling the same branded products? We think it is very reasonable to think that. If you factor in which company is in the best position to invest in their Craftsman brand, we think everyone would conclude it would be Stanley. Stanley can spend on innovation, they can spend on advertising, they can spread the reach of the product. Sears, on the other hand, is financially constrained given the financial state of the company. Also, Sears is continuing to close stores, so that sales number will decline because of that alone.

Even Don Allen, Stanley's EVP & CFO, admits to some sales decline at Sears. On page 11 he says the following,

And then we recognized there was probably a need for a payment out in the future as we built it up in the first three or four years, and then there was a variation of, as we build our business and that potentially impacting, maybe potentially impacting Sears in a negative way, that there was a component of, kind of a variable payment related to the sale that we generate. That's really how we came to that type of structure and over that type of time frame but, you know, we could have simply paid $900 million upfront, but frankly we didn't think that was the smartest thing to do. We thought it was better to structure something that had a more of a longer term payment structure but also had some variation to it to how well we performed.

There is something a little off about the logic in Mr. Allen's comments. He says they could have paid the $900 million up front. But that wasn't the "smartest" thing to do. Then in the same discussion says that he wanted to create a longer-term payment which would be influenced by how they perform. Rather odd coming from the buyer. So, the more successful Stanley is in building the Craftsman brand the more they want to pay Sears? This is the smarter way? Pay more for your own success? Seems very generous.

Now, later on in the conference call he tries to clarify the impact of Craftsman B products on Craftsman A sales by saying the following on page 13.

Yes, first of all, I didn't necessarily say that we would be taking business away from Sears. What I said was, when we were talking about cannibalization, we had assumed cannibalization, the reality is we believe the bulk of that cannibalization will be impacted more not on us but with our competitors, so I did say that Sears could potentially be one of them, but we're not specifically going to say that we're going to definitely take business away from Sears. We actual hope we're both successful and we grow our businesses successfully going forward, we see that very much a reasonable possibility.

"We actually hope we're both successful…" Hope is not an investment strategy for equity owners, nor is it for the pensioners of Sears Holdings who are relying on the PBGC to ensure that there are enough assets to meet their claims. It is our view that the $1.9 billion in Craftsman sales will decrease rapidly as Stanley ramps up their investment in the Craftsman B products. This also has the potential to negatively impact Sears sales in other non-craftsman branded products. If we go to Sears to buy a tool, we may buy some other products incidental to our reason for going. Many retailers rely on this type of impromptu purchase. Thus, it isn't unreasonable to think that some percentage of Sears sales will be lost as Craftsman sales decline.

Issue 2: Having two Craftsman Brands operating at the same time may confuse consumers, and ultimately have a negative impact on both Sears and Stanley.

We were hard-pressed to find another brand that competes with itself under the same brand name. Some companies may make a private label brand alternative to their branded product to capture efficiencies in scale or new customers that may not buy a premium brand. But they usually do so under separate names, and try to make it appear to be completely different companies. But here, consumers buying Craftsman products in Home Depot might associate the brand name with Sears. Unless Stanley is going to market the products as Craftsman by Stanley. And shoppers who buy the Craftsman products at Sears will have to know that they can't turn to Stanley for issues or questions regarding those products.

Jim Loree, Stanley's CEO & President, even acknowledges the possibility of confusion on the part of consumers when he says the following on page 9.

You know, there's also a risk of, in the event that Sears, as an organization, was not an ongoing concern at some point in the future, there would be some warranty expenses that, or claims that might be promulgated against us by consumers but we're not contractually obligated in that regard. We might take the position that, you know for good commercial sense we would cover those. They wouldn't amount to more than, you know, $5 million or $10 million a year in all likelihood based on, you know, the run rate exposure, so you know, those are the, those are the big risks.

Mr. Loree was responding to questions about what would happen if Sears had some sort of reorganization event, but he says there may be confusion of warranty liabilities in that case. He seems to be suggesting that there could be a public outcry on warranty claims related to the Sears branded products, should Sears go bankrupt. The public might be upset to learn that Stanley doesn't have anything to do with those tools and a course of action would be for Stanley to honor them.

But what happens if a customer buys Craftsman A tools from Sears under the impression they are now being manufactured by Stanley? Any attempts to distinguish Craftsman A and Craftsman B tools will potentially lead to one being viewed as superior to the other.

Why should the PBGC reject the deal?

The PBGC needs to determine if this deal is in the best interest of the pensioners. We argue that it is not. First, Stanley is getting an interest free loan on the $250 million they owe for three years. So the Sears pensioners aren't getting this amount. In the quote we provided above, Stanley's CFO says, "we could have simply paid $900 million upfront." As most of our readers know compounding is very important part of capital allocation. And the Sears pensioners should want as much money upfront as possible unless they are being compensated for the risks they are taking and/or they stand to make substantially more by receiving payouts over longer periods of time.

It isn't clear if the $250 million payment is contingent on Sears still being around. Same with the royalty payments. The information isn't provided in the releases. But we are assuming the obligation to pay would survive a Bankruptcy or reorganization. If we don't assume the information this way, then it would be even potentially more damaging to Sears pensioners.

We would suggest that at minimum the PBGC should request that the $250 million payment in year three be paid at closing. This would allow the money to compound during the next three years. Why give Stanley an interest free loan? We would go even further and suggest that the PBGC request that Sears conduct a true sale of the business. The business should be sold with no ties to Sears. Meaning it should be sold to the highest bidder for 100% control. The risk of creating Craftsman A and Craftsman B is too great. Commentators will point out that Sears and the pension are participating in any success Stanley creates. This is true, but it is not necessarily additive. Best case Sears sells 1.9 billion in Craftsman A and Stanley ramps up their business in Craftsman B products, and they have no impact on one another. I.e. there is no offsetting gains and losses. But this, in our opinion, is highly unlikely. And the pension fund should not bet its pensioners' money on what is highly unlikely. The other risk with our approach is that Stanley or someone else won't pay close to the $900 million value. The argument might be something like in bankruptcy they could buy the assets for cheap.

Those poor franchisees…

With all this excitement, you might have forgotten how this deal, as announced, could potentially change the profitability of Sears Hometown franchises. The above analysis on competition between the two Craftsman brands also has the potential to impact the sales of Sears Hometown franchises. These stores are under the Sears Holdings umbrella, and thus, they are relying on Sears for their Craftsman version tools. Many of these stores are already struggling since being spun-out, and now Sears is creating a whole bunch of new competitors. This deal creates another reason for customers to avoid shopping at Sears Hometown stores.

Conclusion:

Sometimes simpler is better. This convoluted deal structure doesn't protect the pensioners as much as an outright sale would. The value of Craftsman would be greater if Sears was not retaining their own rights to the brands. Having the full $900 million today and allowing the money to compound instead of receiving portions in the future is the right decision for the pension fund.

