Understanding The Digital Strategy Of The Worst-Performing Dow Stock Of 2016

Reinvigorated Digital Strategy Execution

In February last year, Nike (NYSE:NKE) announced the creation of a chief digital officer position in an attempt to accelerate its digital strategy. In that announcement, it reiterated its intention to "meet its goal of reaching $50 billion in revenue by the end of FY2020".

Digital offers a fundamental transformation of our business, as we create an industry-leading digital ecosystem that flows through all that we do," Edwards said. "This is the leadership to which Nike is accustomed. Today's announcement is a continuation of the Nike promise to develop deep and lasting relationships with consumers, to offer the best athletic service, period. 2016 promises to be a big year for the world of Nike digital, and this is just the beginning. - Trevor Edwards, President, NIKE Brand

In the press conference for the company's second-quarter results released on December 20, 2016, Nike executives shared several updates on its digital strategy. Chairman, President and CEO Mark Parker claimed that Nike is leading the sports market through digital, that "no one in our space is close to connecting all 3" - brand, service and commerce, "and turning it into value for the business the way that" Nike does. He quoted as an example the opening of Nike Soho - a five-story, multi-sport, 55,000-square foot retail store - in November. Immersive digital trials made available in the store aid in the customization service. The company's direct-to-customer strategy doesn't just include its online store (NIKE.com), but also the Nike Soho physical store. As an indication of success, its DTC business grew 23%, led by NIKE.com at 46%. In China, which Mark labeled as a mobile-first market, Nike is doubling down on the power of digital.

As futures orders growth and reported revenue growth have become increasingly less correlated, as evidenced by the roughly 5 percentage point disparity between Nike's guidance for Q3 reported revenue growth and its futures growth on a reported basis, Andy Campion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, sought to downplay the importance of futures orders growth numbers.

In the next few sections, we will look at Nike's digital strategy in the areas of mobile apps, use of cashback programs and continued efforts in traditional online means.

Launch of Mobile Apps

Nike aims to keep the mindshare of its brand high through a series of mobile apps for those active in sports. Besides the flagship Nike+ app, which was launched on August 2 last year and boasts a high level of personalization, it also offers the Nike+ Run Club, Nike+ Training Club, Nike+ Running and Nike+ SNKRS apps. Hot on the heels of the launch of the app, on September 7, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nike introduced a new smartwatch coined Apple Watch® Nike+ with "deep integration with the new Nike+ Run Club app".

Enticing Customers to Go Direct through Cashback Programs

Companies such as Ominto (OTCPK:OMNT), which prides itself as the pioneer of online "Cash Back shopping," return a portion of the spending to shoppers, similar to a form of rebates. Online merchants and travel booking sites partner with cashback companies, which receive commissions whenever their shoppers make purchases on a partner website. Cashback companies such as Ominto then share those commissions with registered shoppers in the form of "Cash Back earnings". The "cashback earnings" can only be redeemed after hitting a minimum fixed amount and after a duration which varies according to the merchant, ranging from 7 to as long as 90 days. The long vesting period, coupled with the minimum withdrawal sum, encourages shoppers to return and spend repeatedly, creating in essence a loyalty program. In addition, shoppers benefit from the exclusive discount coupons and voucher codes which ShopBack secured from its partners. There are also additional promotional activities around key dates, such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and the made-in-China Singles' Day. Due to the rapid rise in the number of online stores, especially with brands going direct, shoppers are inundated with promotional emails and tend to simply disregard all. Cashback companies ride on this phenomenon and enable shoppers to stay informed about offers from a myriad of stores in a single email. This consolidation of deals in an email was the model employed by Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), but even Groupon has admitted the advantage of the cashback concept in an article on its website.

"With a regular Groupon, you buy it and you use it [within a certain time frame] or you lose the extra value. Even though you can still use the expired Groupon for the amount you paid for it, you still sort of feel like you lost something, because you lost that extra value," he said. But with Groupon cash-back deals, "there's no disincentive to just click on all of them. It's free to claim it. So I just clip all of them. There's no reason not to." - Alok V., a top Groupon customer in Chicago

All three major sports brands - Nike, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) and Under Armour (UA, UAA) - have adopted the use of cashback programs. A comparison of their cashback benefits showed Under Armour being the most aggressive among the three, with rates as high as 10%, Adidas being the least aggressive with rates just 1-2%, and Nike being the moderate contender, with the highest cashback rate at only 6%. The trend is consistent whether you look at the other categories - travel miles/points, credit card points and the "other reward points." I see this middling offering as Nike being rational, and it leaves the company room to increase the rate if it wants to inflate revenue.

A New Affiliate of ShopBack

ShopBack is an e-commerce startup founded in Singapore that utilizes the "cashback reward" concept. ShopBack's founding team was previously from Rocket Internet. Currently, it has managed to tie up with over 300 merchants from around the world, including online retail giants Rakuten, Paytm, FoodPanda, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Jabong.com, Taobao, Zalora, Groupon, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Lazada Group (recently acquired by Alibaba) and Flipkart in India. It operates in South East Asia, beginning with Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia. It has also branched out to other regions, such as India and Taiwan. Nike has recently joined ShopBack as an affiliate, enabling Nike to increase its online presence significantly in the rapidly growing consumer markets, particularly in Indonesia and India, the two countries Apple has recently been pursuing aggressively. The concept of cashback is considered novel in these countries, with high adoption among Millennials, who are more cost conscious than the Generation X folks, who have been in employment longer and tend to have higher disposable income. The success of ShopBack has not gone unnoticed, with the company being able to secure a series of fundings.

Despite the perceived edge of Under Armour with Millennials over Nike, it is the latter which has made the first move to connect better with Millennials in the region through the adoption of ShopBack. While Adidas and Under Armour could easily join the ShopBack program at a later stage, the cost of being an affiliate could become more expensive, as the bargaining power of ShopBack increases as the platform becomes less reliant on the founding partners. Furthermore, Nike would already have gained a substantial advantage as a first mover with the consumer data on hand to generate a wealth of analytics. Its competitors could also join other cashback rewards programs, such as Indian startup Getex and Ebates, which have snagged big names like Gap (NYSE:GPS), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Disney Store (NYSE:DIS) and Victoria's Secret (NYSE:LB). However, with ShopBack being the largest cashback site in South East Asia (in terms of the number of merchants) and achieving a 20% month-on-month growth in GMV in 2016, other platforms would have a tough time providing the reach that Nike is enjoying from the site.

Traditional Online Marketing Moves Are Ongoing

Nike continues to pursue the traditional avenues in its digital strategy. Try searching various terms related to sports goods on Google, and most of the time you would find Nike as the top advertisement, demonstrating the resolve to win this space through Google AdWords.

With regard to social media engagements, Nike was given high marks by several benchmarking agencies. I have included a couple of studies in the picture attachments below. To avoid being over-reliant on third-party sources, I did a check myself on the Instagram accounts of the three names. For a post by Nike just four days ago, there are already more than a million views. Comparatively, a 21-week old post by Adidas only managed to garner 300 thousand views (and I deliberately chose a post with the highest views). The situation at Under Armour is even worse. A 15-week old post reached a paltry 107 thousand views (again, I deliberately looked around for a post with the high viewership). Of course, to be thorough, there should also be personal checks for other social media platforms. However, in the interest of time and to give a flavor of the relative strength in social media among the three, I chose Instagram. With the help of Google Trends, we can also see that in spite of some erosion in the lead of Nike, it remains the most frequently searched among the three. Interestingly, a student-made video commercial reportedly ignored by Adidas before its release has already reached 6.8 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. Wonder why the filmmaker insisted on Adidas shoes.

Conclusion

Since the creation of a chief digital officer position in an attempt to accelerate its digital strategy, Nike continues to reiterate its intention to increase digital engagement. The launch of several mobile apps, as well as the offering of attractive cashback rates and other rebate programs over Adidas, demonstrated Nike's resolve to win in the digital space. However, the company remains cognizant of the need to protect its margins and therefore offers rebates at a level lower than those of Under Armour. In the traditional digital engagement areas such as Google Ads and Instagram, Nike continues to be active. The various initiatives in the digital space by the company are indicative of its well-executed fundamental shift to the direct-to-consumer strategy.

