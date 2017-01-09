But YOU must decide for yourself – “is the thrill of victory, worth the agony of defeat?”.

In January 2015, I suggested that Wheeler Real Estate (NASDAQ:WHLR) "was operating within the high-risk makeup that's characterized as a "sucker yield"". I added that "investors oftentimes are distracted by high-paying dividend yields as they become seemingly hypnotized by the allure of owning securities with substantial income."

I concluded the articles as I explained that the "risks tell me that this impulsively promising investment could offer a greater degree of principal loss since the investor has crossed into a less defensive asset allocation strategy of speculation. As a true measure of safety, it's critical that investors analyze the underlying safety of the dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and the overall merit of the stock."

At the time of that article (January 2015) WHLR was trading at $3.55 per share with a dividend yield of 11.9%. It appeared that WHLR was destined for a dividend cut.

Then in March I announced that WHLR's dividend was "whacked" as the payout fell from $.35 monthly to $.0175. Hopefully investors were prepared for the meltdown, and I'm certainly glad that I delivered that harbinger months ahead of the actual dividend cut. Since that time WHLR shares have remained under $2.00 per share:

Click to enlarge

Conversely, WHLR's dividend yield has maintained its double-digit status quo, and remains the highest yielding shopping center REIT (as evidenced by the chart below):

Click to enlarge

Could WHLR see another dividend cut? Or is it possible that the company has turned the corner and could produce out-sized returns in 2017?

In this article I plan to make that determination, but beforehand I want to remind all of the readers that WHLR is a small-cap REIT. This means that we view shares as speculative and any potential investment allocation should be modest. It only takes one torpedo to sink a ship and it would be foolish to allocate substantial capital to any small cap stock.

Click to enlarge

The Wheeler Story

As viewed above, WHLR is the smallest shopping center REIT and (as of Q3-16) the company owned a portfolio that consists of 66 properties with approximately 3.8 million square feet of Gross Leasable Area. Most of the assets are shopping centers (55) and the company owned 9 undeveloped land parcels, one redevelopment property and one self-occupied office building.

Wheeler is an internally-managed REIT that focuses on acquiring necessity-based retail properties. In November 2012, Wheeler listed on the Nasdaq exchange with eight assets and a market cap of $13.8 million.

The company targets grocery-anchored shopping centers in secondary and tertiary markets where there is low competition. Approximately 90% of the shopping centers are anchored or shadow anchored by a grocery store.

In full disclosure, I have some experience in the shopping center sector and I am familiar with many of the southeastern markets where WHLR owns properties. As I was reading over Wheeler's latest investor presentation, something jumped out at me,

Lower density markets insulates our assets from e-commerce, and the lack of competing grocers supports WHLR's strategy of bringing institutional capital to secondary and tertiary markets.

I agree (with WHLR) in that WHLR operates within a specialized niche of the shopping center universe. While most REITs like Kimco (NYSE:KIM) and Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) have gravitated to densely-populated markets, WHLR is one of the few publicly-traded REITs that invests in secondary and tertiary markets.

Investors must recognize that this strategy is riskier, especially since lower traffic within the shopping center makes it more difficult for the small shop tenants to produce profits.

WHLR included the chart below in the presentation (claiming that the REIT has "the 2nd lowest number of competing grocers within a 3-mile radius among all publicly traded shopping center REITs."):

Click to enlarge

If it were me, I would not have included this chart in the presentation. First off, Tanger Factory (NYSE: SKT) is not a grocery REIT, it's a Mall REIT. Secondly, of course WHLR has the lowest number because no other REIT wants to own properties in these remote markets. Again, small towns are higher risk!

Click to enlarge

Looking closer at the WHLR portfolio you can see that the company has substantial exposure with Bi-Lo:

Click to enlarge

Keep in mind, WHLR has reduced the Bi-Lo exposure from ~17.6% of ABR to around 13.9% (since Q2-16) and hopefully that exposure will come down over time.

I used to develop stores for Bi-Lo and I know the company well.

Years ago when I built stores for Bi-Lo the company was owned by Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY), a Netherlands-based company with an investment grade balance sheet. Over the years, Bi-Lo's market share has eroded, in large part because of the "Wal-Mart ([[WMT]]) effect".

In 2009, Bi-Lo (owned by private equity, Lone Star) filed Chapter 11 in relation to a $260-million debt obligation that was maturing. Then in 2011 BI-Lo merged with Winn-Dixie by acquiring all outstanding shares of Winn-Dixie stock (Winn-Dixie had also filed BK in 2005).

Bi-Lo still operates stores across the southeast and there have been rumors that Kroger (NYSE:KR) could make a run at the once-bankrupt chain. The problem, however, is that most of Bi-Lo's stores are located in smaller trade areas where Wal-Mart dominates.

Having a struggling grocery chain like Bi-Lo as a top tenant is not my idea of "sleeping well at night;" however, there's an argument to make that "every investment considered based on quantified risks and returns." In other words, it's important to ask yourself whether or not you are being compensated adequately for the risk.

I thought this next chart was telling, it depicts the WHLR-owned Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina and it shows that these (Wheeler) stores have less competing grocers within a 3-mile radius, based on population density, than do non-WHLR owned Bi-Lo stores.

Click to enlarge

What this means is that where there are no locations close to Bi-Lo now, there will be in the future. Perhaps a bigger fish - like Kroger or Ingles (NASDAQ:IMKTA) -steps in now… or maybe Wal-Mart?

Keep in mind, M&A is not an investment strategy and betting on a credit upgrade for Bi-Lo would be foolish. Investors should factor in the risks of owning multiple Bi-Lo stores and whether or not the returns justify the risks.

Also, as I scan over the rest of the tenants (on the top 10 list) I see other weak operators, namely Piggly Wiggly, Food Lion and Goodwill. Obviously, there is little credit backing these leases (although Food Lion is owned by Delhaize); however, we like the grocery-anchored business model:

The Balance Sheet - Another Risk

As I said, investors must recognize the small cap risk and the small town risks, as it related to WHLR; however, one other risk worth noting is WHLR's high leverage.

As of Q3-16, WHLR's capitalization consisted of $404.6 million in Total Assets and $251 million in Total Liabilities. Debt to Total Assets = 59.3% and Debt to Gross Asset Value = 59%. At the end of Q31-16, WHLR did pay down its KeyBank facility by 85% LTV to 65% LTV and in September the company issued 1,600,000 shares of 8.75% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock for net proceeds of $38 million.

Click to enlarge

This offering allowed WHLR to raise accretive capital with a conversion price set at 20% premium to the price at closing or $2.12 per share.

The above-referenced Series D offering was used for working capital and to supplement Series B proceeds to fund a $11 million cash loan to the redevelopment of Pineland Station, a $28 million off balance sheet redevelopment project located in Hilton Head, South Carolina (now renamed Sea Turtle Marketplace).

Approximately $30 million of the Series D offering is scheduled to fund the cash portion of the acquisition pipeline.

At the end of Q3-16, WHLR had seven grocery-anchored shopping centers under contract, representing $91.8 million of value and 894,000 square feet of gross leasable area. On the earnings call, WHLR's CEO Jon Wheeler said,

We have the potential to expand our footprint further in the Southeast and Middle Atlantic. We're excited about these particular properties as they were able to both diversify our tenant base with the addition of grocers such as handles, Publix, Lowes Foods and Farm Fresh all of which are first for the portfolio and increase our exposure to credit tenants such Kroger, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.

In an effort to close the pending deals, WHLR received a commitment from KeyBank to increase its current $50-million facility to $75 million. WHLR anticipates that once it invests approximately $30 million into the seven-asset, $92-million acquisition pipeline and utilizes 65% LTV on these assets, the pro forma debt to gross value should be approximately 63%.

In our opinion, WHLR appears to be getting on better financial footing and we are glad to have an experienced CFO in charge now. Wilkes Graham has over 16 years in real estate and his background as a sell-side analyst could be valuable to WHLR's success.

Click to enlarge

We are also glad to see a new Board member added. John Sweet was formerly CIO at Physicians Realty (NYSE:DOC) (and co-founder of the REIT) and we believe he will be a valuable resource going forward (as the 9th Board member at WHLR).

The Latest Earnings

In Q3-16, WHLR's FFO available to common shareholders and common unitholders was $2.2 million or $0.03 per share or $0.12 per share on an annualized basis, which compares to a loss of $0.04 per share or a loss of $0.15 per share in the third quarter of 2015.

WHLR's Adjusted funds from operations available to common shareholders and common unitholders (or AFFO) was $2.7 million, or $0.04 per common share and common unit, which equates to $0.14 on an annualized basis. This compares to AFFO of $1.4 million or $0.02 per share for the third quarter of 2015 or $0.08 per share on an annualized basis.

Click to enlarge

WHLR's guidance for Q3-16 was for $0.16 to $0.17 of annualized pro forma AFFO, which allowed for a true-up for the timing difference between the full quarter payment of dividends on the Series B issuance and the partial quarter of interest expense savings from the pay down of the KeyBank line from the Series B proceed.

On the latest earnings call, WHLR's CEO said,

In January of this year we communicated to the market that we felt, we would cover our dividend with AFFO by the end of 2016. You patiently waited if we did not release the details of the plan other than our cost containment initiative. We've implemented and are now here in the third quarter of 2016 and can confidentially project that we will cover our dividends with AFFO on a pro forma basis by year-end. I'm very highly invested in this company personally and 100% aligned with our shareholders.

Keep in mind, WHLR did suffer a substantial dividend cut last year and while I will give the company credit for cutting G&A, hiring a new CFO, adding experienced Board members, etc.., the facts are clear that WHLR was forced to cut its dividend and it will take time for the wounds to heal.

Also, covering a dividend does not necessarily mean that it's safe. As I explained, there are substantial risks to consider such as small cap, small town, and high leverage. It's not just one risk, but several of these…

So Is The Thrill of Victory Worth The Agony of Defeat?

On the latest earnings call WHLR's CEO sounded as he is reading articles like this one on Seeking Alpha. He explained,

From the standpoint of public relations and if you're referring to the different blogs that I touched based on the past, as you know we have to be careful as to what we disseminate as you know and I know you know this on a looking forward basis. So to answer your question PR is very important to us as is social media. And that's one of the things we want to work on going forward is to actually being more proactive in the social media realm, but again we have to be careful there as well not disseminate too much looking forward information. So sometimes you kind of have to take the punches and then we can kind of air them out on these types of calls.

Keep in mind folks, when a company is deemed to be a "sucker yield" it is screaming to be "sucker punched." As I alluded to earlier, I was able to provide investors with a harbinger and hopefully that saved investors millions of dollars.

Remember, WHLR was on the ropes a year ago and as Dane Bowler suggested (in a previous article) shares were close getting TKO'd…

WHLR appears to have some life left and, as I stated earlier, I am encouraged by the CFO and Board member additions. Also, I am happy to see the earnings improving (and likely dividend coverage).

Let's examine the current yield (vs. the peers):

Click to enlarge

Now let's examine the P/FFO multiple:

Click to enlarge

WHLR shares are now trading at $1.70 per share and while there is plenty of risk in owning this security, there is out-sized opportunity.

Click to enlarge

Let me be clear, WHLR is not a screaming BUY. Although I am recommending this stock now, I am not suggesting that everyone should jump on the train. Remember, the company cut its dividend less than a year ago and the risks are substantial.

For a higher risk investor, WHLR appears to be an attractive opportunity. The company should have ample AFFO (guided $.21/sh) to cover its dividend ($.21/sh). If the company continues to perform in a more disciplined manner (as we have seen over the last few quarters) we believe that there could be strong upside for share price appreciation and total returns. But YOU must decide for yourself - "is the thrill of victory, worth the agony of defeat?"

Click to enlarge

NOTE: We are upgrading WHLR to a BUY but you must consider the speculative nature of the security. The company has been on the ropes - after a massive dividend cut last year - and the company is now beginning to see a recovery. WHLR is a far cry from a SWAN and it will take years for the company to generate the same predictable dividend growth witnessed with ROIC, UBA or KIM. However, we believe that the sub $2.00 share price is tempting and the thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat! (Proceed with Caution).

Click to enlarge

