Gold And The PBOC

China's monetary policy and ever-complicating currencies were the focus of the first week of trading of 2017. Despite wide fluctuations in the currency, volatility indicated by the VIX continued to roll off. Thus, investors keen on gold need not focus on an indicator like the VIX right now, but rather the volatility of the Chinese yuan, as this could be a tell-tale sign of whether or not a devaluation is likely in the very short-term. Should a currency devaluation occur, markets will likely be caught well off guard, allowing gold (GLD, GDX, IAU) to trend up significantly. However, the past week's hectic trading could be nothing more than a few ripples and we could move into inauguration week with many smooth trading days.

Source: China Today

What's China's Effect On Gold?

As major macroeconomic factors like the state of China's currency system continue to develop, it's important to recognize that there might be an impact on gold. January 2016 is one possible precedent to consider, as we know just how traders and investors alike react to instability in China. Last January, markets went on a downturn as fear swelled over the fact that the country's near 7% growth rate was unsustainable.

When this fear was resolved and a five-year outlook of 6.5% GDP growth was established, trading normalized and actually recovered to considerably higher levels. Nonetheless, it was a sharp drawdown that caught many off-guard, but didn't necessarily allow gold to rally until the broader market rallied as investors felt the risks present were too great to keep even a gold hedge online.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

So, what happened last week? There was currency engineering last week as offshore yuan, rooted in Hong Kong, increased 2.5%. Right now (Monday morning), the PBOC has boosted the currency another percentage point. If any normal currency increased that amount in a week, it would be notable, but nothing more than the normal ebbs and flows of FX. Yet, this is a range-bound currency that targets a ratio to the USD and deviations from that cause central bank intervention. The price action last week comes directly against the trend for the yuan that we saw in 2016, where it declined 6.6% against the USD.

Investors need to take two things in mind: reference rates and overnight rates. On Friday, we watched as the PBOC raised the daily reference rate by 92 basis points, which is the largest one day increase in over a decade and affects payoffs considerably. See, the PBOC is trying to maintain a 7:1 ratio of yuan to USD, while also maintaining $3 trillion in FX reserves. It's not a bad pair of goals, in theory, but the actions that make this possible cause market aftershocks. The latter goal, too, is becoming increasingly difficult, as indicated by December's plunge of over $40 billion, which is the sixth straight monthly decline in FX reserves and near an all-time low posted back in 2011.

Meanwhile, you have overnight rates effectively spiking to levels seldom seen. Take a look at the below chart and you'll see that overnight borrow rates have skyrocketed and this chart actually doesn't do it justice. The high on Friday was, in fact, 87%. However, as I'm monitoring this rate right now, the overnight borrow rate has dropped to around 10%, which, while still abnormal, is quite less pressuring than 87%. So, is everything ok now that this rate has considerably come down? Tough to say as this is the longest elevation of the rate over its 200 day moving average that we've seen in the past couple of years.

Source: Wall Street Journal

What's The Trade?

For gold investors, China presents a 2017 wildcard that hasn't been in the spotlight as of late considering most attention has been directed at fixed income outflows and the strength of the U.S. Dollar. On the one hand, President Trump has stated that the PBOC continues to "manipulate" the currency and that levying heavy tariffs is the solution as soon as he gets into office on January 20. If this causes a strengthening in the USD, then gold could put up losses. However, should the tariffs not occur and the PBOC continues to intervene in FX markets, especially in a more impactful way, gold could see an impressive run up. Like many things in the global markets at this point, it comes down to what President-Elect Trump may or may not do.

I will say that gold could see a run up soon. Based upon the increased volatility of the yuan and intervention already seen this year by the PBOC, further central bank action could be on the near-term horizon. Should we see a continuance of FX reserves depleting, then we're going to experience August 2015 all over again. See the heavy dip in August 2015 below? That was the day we saw equity markets crumble, with the Dow trending down nearly 1,000 points before making up a bit of ground to being down 588 points. While time has passed, the threat that China might devalue its currency in a large way hasn't disappeared and this past week of trading might have just been the precursor to such central bank action.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Understanding the dynamics of the PBOC is one of the hardest macro constructs in the global markets in the present day. China seems to have quite an affinity for the month of January and what perfect timing this year, considering we have one of the most controversial inaugurations in the United states in recent memory. In light of gold reversing course after being oversold for weeks and headwinds prior to the inauguration developing, like China's FX controls, perhaps a gold hedge is warranted. I've been very bearish on gold for the past few weeks, but when fundamentals like this develop, I can't afford to retain my thesis without at least reconsidering.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, IAU, SGOL, GTU, OUNZ, DUST, NUGT, UGLD, DGLD, DZZ, DGZ, UBG, GLL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.