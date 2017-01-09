Given the forecasted growth in 2017, we suspect DOC will continue to deliver strong returns to investors.

I'm sure you remember the children's book, The Little Engine That Could.

It was published in 1930 and is based on the values of being optimistic and working hard. The story's signature phrase - "I think I can" - is inspired to overcome the impossible, and after repeating those words, the little engine finally succeeded in climbing over the mountain.

Within the healthcare REIT universe, I have been thinking about "the little engine that could", and I decided that I needed to write an article on the company that I believed offers the best growth platform in 2017.

Keep in mind, I'm not forecasting the share price of this specific company, but I am merely laying out the blueprint for "the little healthcare REIT that could" in hopes that investors will benefit from the "I think I can" mentality.

As any value investor would recognize, owning shares in a company that promises strong earnings and dividend growth is the key to successful investing. The second most important thing is to buy the shares at the right price. (I'll touch on that at the end of this article.)

Now let's get on the train... All Aboard!

The Growth Machine

We started covering Physicians Realty (NYSE: DOC) over a year ago, after the Milwaukee-based REIT listed shares on the NYSE (on July 18, 2013). Since that time, I have written a few articles on the company (here and here).

As a public company, DOC exploded out of the gate, having completed its IPO, and more recently closed on the majority of the $700 million Catholic Health Initiatives portfolio acquisition. The company has increased its net leasable square footage to over 10.2 million square feet, consisting of 235 properties:

DOC completed the $135 million IPO and multiple follow-on equity offerings, and now the company has a market capitalization in excess of $2.89 million, with a total capitalization of $3.285 billion. It raised over $750 million of equity through two follow-on offerings in 2016.

DOC is a diversified Health Care REIT that seeks to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. Here's a snapshot of the REIT's portfolio growth since the IPO:

A More Diversified Model

In a relatively short time frame, DOC has diversified its portfolio by locating assets in strategic markets with strong demand generators and limited new development. Currently, it has 110 single-tenant MOBs (medical office buildings), 116 multi-tenant MOBs, 5 hospitals, 3 LTACHs, and its corporate office buildings.

Year to date, DOC has acquired $1.1 billion in high-quality medical office facilities and increased its percentage of assets that are on campus or affiliated with the hospital system to 79% from 74% at the beginning of the year.

It has a strong pipeline of anticipated closings still to complete, as well as a nice start to building the 2017 pipeline. 2016 has been a transformational year, and the company has crossed several milestones, including two separate long-term unsecured investment grade debt private placements and completing the largest direct monetization of medical office facilities in U.S.

Here's a snapshot of DOC's top tenants:

The CHI portfolio is 94.4% leased, and the weighted average lease term remaining is 8.6 years. Approximately $40.6 million, or 93%, of the first year in-place NOI of $43.5 million will be represented by new 10-year leases with associated CHI health systems.

CHI is the nation's 5th-largest non-profit hospital system, and it operates in 19 states and is comprised of 103 hospitals. In 2015, the company generated $15.2 billion of revenue, and it has investment grade ratings from both S&P (A-) and Moody's (A2). It is consistently ranked among the best in the states it operates in.

CHI will be DOC's largest tenant, representing over 16% of the gross lease area, providing DOC with increased geographic diversification.

Healthy Balance Sheet

In August, DOC drew on the seven-year $250 million term loan from the $1.1 billion credit facility, which based interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 180 basis points. The company also entered into a swap arrangement with its banks to fix annual payments at a rate of 2.87% for seven years.

It also issued a $75 million private debt placement that was split into three equal tranches that were 9, 10, and 11 years. The weighted average interest rate on this financing was 4.17%

DOC ended the quarter in excellent shape, with debt-to-total capitalization around 20% and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 4.3x. It also implemented a $300 million ATM program in August, which provides additional flexibility for the company with respect to issuing equity.

Although DOC does not have investment grade ratings yet, we expect to see the company obtain a Fitch or Moody's rating in 2017:

We believe management is doing a good job balancing its investment activities with its balance sheet. DOC continues to maintain modest leverage.

Recent Earnings

In the third quarter, the REIT generated funds from operations (or FFO) of $33.5 million, or $0.24 per share. The normalized funds from operations was $37 million and per share was $0.27. DOC's normalized funds available for distribution (or FAD) was $32.9 million, or $0.24 per share. As you can see, its dividend is well covered (as of Q3-16):

We believe MOBs are the most defensive sub-sector of healthcare. Regardless of the repeal of Obamacare, we believe the demand for physicians-leased real estate will continue to increase. Everyone has to go to the doctor, and we believe trends will continue to evolve in which MOB landlords will benefit within the sector.

We are forecasting DOC's FFO per share to grow by 8.6% in 2016:

Our consensus 2017 AFFO for DOC is $1.11 per share. This target number depends on lots of things, most importantly how much equity DOC issues and acquisition volume, as well as how much debt is termed out - all of which is pretty unknowable at this point.

Now you can see why we have labeled DOC the "little healthcare REIT that could".

As noted above, DOC has successfully covered its dividend in 2016, and we suspect the company will commence a dividend increase in 2017:

It does not provide AFFO or FFO guidance, but the company will announce acquisition guidance next month. One thing is certain: DOC's dividend is getting safer.

I Think I Can

I'm glad we jumped on the DOC train early, and it appears there is plenty of runway left for this pure play MOB REIT. Here's the dividend yield compared with that of its peer group:

Here's the P/FFO multiple compared with the peer group:

DOC has generated a successful record of earnings growth, as illustrated below:

Given the forecasted growth in 2017, we suspect the company will continue to deliver strong returns to investors. Our forecast suggests growth in excess of 20% in 2017 and 2018:

Note: Faloh Investment recently wrote on DOC and stated that the company will perform "modestly the next few years". Faloh suggested that DOC would be "less accretive due to higher interest costs". We believe this argument is not true, as DOC's debt is match-funded with its lease portfolio, and thus, any rise in rates will not impact its profit margins. We continue to believe DOC (and HTA) are two of the safest healthcare REITs to own given the defensive nature of their income and high-quality balance sheets.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and DOC Filings.

REITs mentioned: LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA), Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT), Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH), New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP), and Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP).

