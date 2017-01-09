U.S. Crude Production Rebounded As DUCs Get Completed, EIA Underestimating Response

Data from the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) showed that crude oil production for October averaged 8.807 million barrels per day (mmbd). This was an increase of 232,000 b/d from September, which had been the lowest level (8.575 mmbd) from the peak in April 2015 (9.627 mmbd).
During September, Tropical Storm Hermine affected Gulf of Mexico (GOM) production, and so the increase of 84,000 b/d there was expected. But the 232,000 b/d increase reflected a much broader rebound. The October estimate, based on survey data in the EIA's Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM), was 302,000 b/d higher than initially reported by the EIA in its Weekly Petroleum Status Reports (WSPR), which is based on the EIA's model. (This figures is 25% of the size of OPEC's announced cut.)
As I have explained previously, EIA's model is flawed because it is based solely on the Baker-Hughes (B-H) rig data. B-H defines an active rig as follows:
To be counted as active a rig must be on location and be drilling or 'turning to the right'. A rig is considered active from the moment the well is "spudded" until it reaches target depth or "TD". Rigs that are in transit from one location to another, rigging up or being used in non-drilling activities such as workovers, completions or production testing, are NOT counted as active."
The EIA has been systematically underestimating production because of "Drilled But Uncompleted" wells (DUCs), a new category created by the shale industry. I have compiled a listing of EIA's figures from the Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM) to compare against the interpolated values from its WPSR since the beginning of 2015. The EIA's underestimate for October tied for with the highest one in September 2015.
|MBD
|
Change
|
WPSR
|
Diff
|Month
|
PSM
|
Jan 2015
|
9379
|
9180
|
199
|
Feb 2015
|
9517
|
138
|
9278
|
239
|
Mar 2015
|
9566
|
49
|
9398
|
168
|
Apr 2015
|
9627
|
61
|
9381
|
246
|
May 2015
|
9472
|
-155
|
9431
|
41
|
Jun 2015
|
9320
|
-152
|
9599
|
-279
|
Jul 2015
|
9418
|
98
|
9520
|
-102
|
Aug 2015
|
9384
|
-34
|
9324
|
60
|
Sep 2015
|
9423
|
39
|
9121
|
302
|
Oct 2015
|
9358
|
-65
|
9126
|
232
|
Nov 2015
|
9304
|
-54
|
9182
|
122
|
Dec 2015
|
9225
|
-79
|
9189
|
36
|
Jan 2016
|
9194
|
-31
|
9222
|
-28
|
Feb 2016
|
9147
|
-47
|
9117
|
30
|
Mar 2016
|
9174
|
27
|
9041
|
133
|
Apr 2016
|
8947
|
-227
|
8922
|
25
|
May 2016
|
8882
|
-65
|
8769
|
113
|
Jun 2016
|
8711
|
-171
|
8630
|
81
|
Jul 2016
|
8693
|
-18
|
8484
|
209
|
Aug 2016
|
8744
|
51
|
8514
|
230
|
Sep 2016
|
8575
|
-169
|
8490
|
85
|
Oct 2016
|
8807
|
232
|
8505
|
302
|
Average
|
9,176
|
9,065
|
111
|
Std Dev
|
139
|
95% Conf Interval
|
272
For example, Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stated in its update to investors in December that it was beginning work to capitalize on Uncompleted Bakken wells. It had added two stimulation crews and was planning to have four stimulation crews working by YE 2016. It claims it can earn a 100% ROR for completing wells at $50 WTI.
As of year-end 2016, it projected it would have 175 uncompleted wells in inventory, up from 135 at the end of 2105, and that does not include the 15 wells that it had stimulated but not produced with first sales in 2017.
The October production data reported an increase in production in North Dakota of 72,000 b/d (7.5%). This appears to be reversing the downtrend in output that had begun in early 2015.
As the demand for well stimulations is on the rise, so are the prices. It was recently reported that "some well stimulation firms implemented a 10% increase for services based on a tightening market and longer waits for crews and equipment, while multiple Williston Basin well stimulation firms are actively signaling a post-Jan. 1 price increase across the board for pressure pumping services… Outside the Bakken well stimulation providers continue adding incremental crews nationwide in anticipation of increased demand in 2017 even as pressure pumping fleets rotate through regional markets in search of steady employment."
Conclusions
I had noted that neither the Saudi energy minister nor OPEC believes that American shale oil can respond in 2017. It already began responding in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.