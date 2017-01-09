U.S. Crude Production Rebounded As DUCs Get Completed, EIA Underestimating Response

There is a rise in completions which may be signaling U.S. production has already bottomed out.

Data from the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) showed that crude oil production for October averaged 8.807 million barrels per day (mmbd). This was an increase of 232,000 b/d from September, which had been the lowest level (8.575 mmbd) from the peak in April 2015 (9.627 mmbd).

During September, Tropical Storm Hermine affected Gulf of Mexico (GOM) production, and so the increase of 84,000 b/d there was expected. But the 232,000 b/d increase reflected a much broader rebound. The October estimate, based on survey data in the EIA's Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM), was 302,000 b/d higher than initially reported by the EIA in its Weekly Petroleum Status Reports (WSPR), which is based on the EIA's model. (This figures is 25% of the size of OPEC's announced cut.)

As I have explained previously, EIA's model is flawed because it is based solely on the Baker-Hughes (B-H) rig data. B-H defines an active rig as follows:

To be counted as active a rig must be on location and be drilling or 'turning to the right'. A rig is considered active from the moment the well is "spudded" until it reaches target depth or "TD". Rigs that are in transit from one location to another, rigging up or being used in non-drilling activities such as workovers, completions or production testing, are NOT counted as active."

The EIA has been systematically underestimating production because of "Drilled But Uncompleted" wells (DUCs), a new category created by the shale industry. I have compiled a listing of EIA's figures from the Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM) to compare against the interpolated values from its WPSR since the beginning of 2015. The EIA's underestimate for October tied for with the highest one in September 2015.

MBD Change WPSR Diff Month PSM Jan 2015 9379 9180 199 Feb 2015 9517 138 9278 239 Mar 2015 9566 49 9398 168 Apr 2015 9627 61 9381 246 May 2015 9472 -155 9431 41 Jun 2015 9320 -152 9599 -279 Jul 2015 9418 98 9520 -102 Aug 2015 9384 -34 9324 60 Sep 2015 9423 39 9121 302 Oct 2015 9358 -65 9126 232 Nov 2015 9304 -54 9182 122 Dec 2015 9225 -79 9189 36 Jan 2016 9194 -31 9222 -28 Feb 2016 9147 -47 9117 30 Mar 2016 9174 27 9041 133 Apr 2016 8947 -227 8922 25 May 2016 8882 -65 8769 113 Jun 2016 8711 -171 8630 81 Jul 2016 8693 -18 8484 209 Aug 2016 8744 51 8514 230 Sep 2016 8575 -169 8490 85 Oct 2016 8807 232 8505 302 Average 9,176 9,065 111 Std Dev 139 95% Conf Interval 272 Click to enlarge

For example, Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stated in its update to investors in December that it was beginning work to capitalize on Uncompleted Bakken wells. It had added two stimulation crews and was planning to have four stimulation crews working by YE 2016. It claims it can earn a 100% ROR for completing wells at $50 WTI.

As of year-end 2016, it projected it would have 175 uncompleted wells in inventory, up from 135 at the end of 2105, and that does not include the 15 wells that it had stimulated but not produced with first sales in 2017.

The October production data reported an increase in production in North Dakota of 72,000 b/d (7.5%). This appears to be reversing the downtrend in output that had begun in early 2015.

As the demand for well stimulations is on the rise, so are the prices. It was recently reported that "some well stimulation firms implemented a 10% increase for services based on a tightening market and longer waits for crews and equipment, while multiple Williston Basin well stimulation firms are actively signaling a post-Jan. 1 price increase across the board for pressure pumping services… Outside the Bakken well stimulation providers continue adding incremental crews nationwide in anticipation of increased demand in 2017 even as pressure pumping fleets rotate through regional markets in search of steady employment."

Conclusions

I had noted that neither the Saudi energy minister nor OPEC believes that American shale oil can respond in 2017. It already began responding in the fourth quarter of 2016.

